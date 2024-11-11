Roger “Fred” Farmer Murder: Where is Jeremy Farmer Now?

In late 2019, Roger “Fred” Farmer’s friends and family grew concerned that he might be missing. Although he’d been texting them about a supposed hunting trip, the messages seemed unusual and didn’t match his typical texting style. One of his daughters filed a missing person report in December 2019. As the investigation began, police noticed strange activity on his bank and credit cards, raising further suspicion. The case and the eventual capture of the person responsible are covered in detail in an episode of ‘Crime Junkie Podcast’ titled ‘Murdered: Roger “Fred” Farmer’ dedicated to Farmer’s story.

Fred Farmer’s Change in Style of Texting Alerted His Family About His Disappearance

Roger “Fred” Farmer was born on November 7, 1962, in Indianapolis, Indiana, where he was raised alongside two sisters and a brother. Growing up in Indianapolis helped shape Fred into a compassionate and joyful person who left a positive impression on those he met. Known for his strong sense of responsibility and independent spirit, Fred joined the U.S. Air Force as a young adult, seizing the opportunity for personal growth. After completing his service, he worked for GM Motors and became an active member of the American Legion Post 64, where he remained involved for many years. His life reflected his values of service, dedication, and living with a sense of purpose.

In his personal life, Fred took pride in being a dedicated father. Although his marriage didn’t last, he and his former partner had three children together: two daughters, Tricia and Christina, and a son, Jeremy. His children were extremely important to him, but after the separation, his daughters moved in with their mother while Jeremy stayed with him. Over the years, the family mended past tensions, and by 2019, Fred had a close relationship with all his children, keeping in regular contact with each of them. However, late that year, his children began to sense something unusual. Though they received texts from Fred, they felt that the messages didn’t seem like his usual style, making them worry something might be wrong.

Fred’s family became increasingly concerned when they received messages from him about a hunting trip, but after the holidays passed and Fred didn’t return, the texts stopped. On December 27, 2019, one of his daughters filed a missing persons report, prompting an investigation. On May 13, 2021, workers at the Ameri-Stor Self Storage contacted the police and reported a foul odor coming from one of the storage rooms. Upon investigation, authorities discovered Fred’s remains wrapped tightly in a trash bag. He had been shot in the head. The decomposition was less severe than expected due to the room’s conditions, which had slowed the process.

Fred Farmer’s Bank Account Activity Made it Clear That He Had Been Harmed

By the time Fred Farmer’s remains were found, police had already identified a suspect and were close to filing charges. During their investigation into his disappearance, they thoroughly examined his recent bank transactions. They discovered that by late November, his spending patterns had drastically changed—his card was being used at bars and clubs Fred typically didn’t frequent. Additionally, his accounts had been drained. Surveillance footage from an ATM confirmed that Fred’s son, Jeremy Farmer, had been using his card. This discovery quickly led authorities to focus their attention on Jeremy as the prime suspect.

Jeremy, at the time of his father’s disappearance, was living with Fred and claimed that Fred had allowed him to use his credit cards. He also told authorities that he had seen his father leave for a hunting trip at the beginning of November, accompanied by two friends named Brian and Dave. However, when the police investigated further, they found no record of anyone named Brian or Dave associated with Fred. This discrepancy raised further suspicions about Jeremy’s story, prompting the police to delve deeper into his activities for answers. The mounting inconsistencies in his account led investigators to focus more closely on him as a suspect in the case.

A Receipt From a Store Led the Police to Fred Farmer’s Killer

The investigation into Fred Farmer’s death revealed a troubled relationship between him and his son, Jeremy Farmer. Despite efforts to mend their bond, including plans to start a landscaping business together and the purchase of a truck on Fred’s credit card, tensions remained high due to Jeremy’s struggles with substance abuse and his financial irresponsibility. Fred had recently discovered that Jeremy had been stealing from him, which led to threats of involving the police for fraud. This strained dynamic, coupled with the suspicious activity surrounding Fred’s financial transactions and the discovery of Jeremy’s involvement, ultimately pointed the police toward him as a key suspect in his father’s murder.

As the investigation progressed, police uncovered more incriminating evidence that pointed to Jeremy’s involvement in his father Fred’s death. Initially, Jeremy claimed that his father was on a hunting trip, but when investigators checked the location of Fred’s phone when he was supposedly sending texts, they discovered that Jeremy’s phone was always in the same location as well. This discrepancy was hard to explain. Additionally, rumors began circulating that Jeremy had bragged to others about killing his father. The most telling evidence came when police discovered a receipt in Jeremy’s room. On November 19, 2019, he purchased several items, including heavy-duty cleaning wipes, Febreze, bleach, a large trash can, latex gloves, plastic drop cloths, and detergent pods—items typically associated with cleaning up after a crime.

Jeremy Farmer is Serving His Sentence in an Indiana Prison Today

When Fred Farmer’s body was found in a storage unit rented by his son Jeremy, the case against Jeremy became strong for prosecutors. In his defense, Jeremy claimed that a physical altercation over credit card debt had escalated, during which he alleged his father pulled a gun. Jeremy stated that he attempted to take the weapon, which led to an accidental discharge, killing Fred. He also claimed that childhood abuse had fueled long-standing resentment toward his father. However, the jury did not find his defense convincing. In April 2023, Jeremy was convicted of murder and sentenced to 57 years. Now 40 years old, he is serving his sentence at Pendleton Correctional Facility and will be eligible for parole in 2063.

