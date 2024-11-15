Ron Youngblood: Where is Veronica’s Husband Now?

Investigation Discovery’s ‘Evil Lives Here: She Called to Say I Killed Them’ delves deep into the cold-blooded murders of Sharon and Brooklynn at the hands of their own mother, Veronica Youngblood, on August 5, 2018. While the entire community was shocked to its core, their father, Ronaldo “Ron” Youngblood, was affected by their tragic deaths the most; after all, he did not imagine that his former wife would commit murder to get back at him. Although Ron features in the episode, questions about his current whereabouts arise in the minds of the viewers.

Ron Youngblood Was Devastated After His Ex-Wife Killed Their Daughters

When Ronald “Ron” Youngblood met Veronica for the first time in Argentina, he was associated with the US Navy. At that time, he had no idea that marrying her would turn his entire life upside down. After dating her for more than one and a half years, during which he also formed a bond with her daughter named Sharon from a previous relationship, he tied the knot with her in 2009. In the following years, Veronica gave him immense happiness when she gave birth to their daughter Brooklynn, only to snatch it away a few years down the line. Not only did the couple get divorced in 2016, but they also got into a custody battle over their daughter. After Ron won the custody dispute, Veronica ended up killing both her daughters in their McLean, Virginia house on August 5, 2018.

On the same night, he allegedly received a call from his former wife, who told him that she had murdered the girls and that she hated him. When he found out that she was telling the truth, his entire world came crashing down. Ron built memorials for her daughters in Chantilly as well as Missouri. After waiting for nearly five years for justice, he was in attendance during the trial of his former wife, but he deliberately chose a seat in the courtroom where her face was not visible as he still could not bear to listen to the killer of his beloved daughters. The defense tried to blame him for Veronica’s actions and alleged that he had been abusive and controlling towards her. Ultimately, she was brought to justice and convicted for her crimes.

Ron Youngblood Works as an Assistant Country Program Director Today

Hailing from Raytown, Missouri, Ronald “Ron” Youngblood began pursuing a career in the US Navy after graduating from Raytown South Senior High as he went to U.S. Navy Aviation Electronics Technician School and US Navy Air Traffic Control School. For about a decade, he served as an Aviation Electronics Technician and Air Traffic Controller at the US Navy in San Diego and Point Mugu, respectively. In 2001, he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Professional Aeronautics from Embry-Riddle FL/AZ. By then, he had also gained a year of experience as an Air Traffic Controller at Oxnard Airport in Oxnard, California. For the next two years, he was in the US Navy Flight Training Program.

While working for the US Navy for the next decade or so, he was employed as an Aircraft Commander (Pilot) in San Diego and as an Instructor Pilot in Argentina. Before heading to Argentina, he also learned Spanish from the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center in 2007. After taking a course at the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation (WHINSEC), he joined the TACRON Staff at the US Navy from 2012 to 2014 before studying at DISAM in Dayton, Ohio. He retired from the U.S. Navy and served as a Country Program Director at the Navy International Programs Office in Washington, DC, until November 2018. Currently, he reportedly works as an Assistant Country Program Director at Tech-Marine Business, Inc. in Washington, DC, and Serco in Kansas City, Missouri.

Ron Youngblood Seemingly Leads a Peaceful Life With His Wife in Missouri

Born to Ronnie Youngblood and Vicki Cooper McManus, Ronald Youngblood grew up with two sisters — Sara Railey Hudson and Dawn Starr. Years later, he seemingly still maintains a healthy and loving bond with his family. After the death of his daughters Sharon and Brooklynn in 2018, Ron keeps them alive in his memories. Talking about them, he admitted, “Not a second goes by that I don’t think about you. I love you and miss you both so much!”

From what we can tell, Ron has managed to find someone who can not only love him but also help him deal with the grief in his heart. By marrying Vivian Chong, he has given love and marriage another try. Still dealing with the loss of his daughters, he ensures to remember them on their birthdays each year. As of today, he supposedly resides in Kansas City, Missouri, with his wife and spends time with his loved ones frequently.

