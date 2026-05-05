Rosalyn Lewis Murder Details and Investigation Timeline

The episode titled ‘A Fatal Attraction’ of Netflix’s ‘Worst Ex Ever’ delves deep into the tragic killing of 47-year-old Rosalyn Lewis in Conyers, Georgia, in 2018. Since she named her perpetrator before passing away, the authorities got a huge lead and used all their resources to locate the fleeing suspect. The detectives had also linked the fugitive to another murder committed in 2011. The documentary also features exclusive and insightful interviews with Rosalyn’s sister and officials who worked hard to solve the homicide.

Rosalyn Lewis Was Found Dead Inside a Motel Room in Conyers in Late 2018

On August 31, 1971, in New Orleans, Louisiana, Thomas E. Lewis and Pearl P. Lewis welcomed a little bundle of joy into the world in the form of Rosalyn Renee Lewis. Raised alongside two brothers, Thomas E. Lewis Jr. and John James, and a sister, Errica Lewis-Francis, Rosalyn grew up to be an independent and compassionate woman. She also became a devoted mother to two surrogate daughters, Kimberly S. and Dominique S. Townsend. In 1998, Rosalyn relocated to Georgia, where she built a fulfilling life for herself.

Around 2011, she crossed paths with Joyce Lewis-Pelzer, with whom she built an intense connection and got married. A few years later, her life suddenly came to an abrupt and tragic end. On December 10, 2018, an employee of the Motel 6 at 1351 Dogwood Drive in Conyers, Georgia, reported a violent incident to the authorities. The employee found 47-year-old Rosalyn Lewis in a critical condition in one of the rooms of the motel during the 911 call. When the paramedics and detectives rushed to the scene, she was still conscious enough to identify herself. They noticed that she had been stabbed more than 30 times. The investigators noticed a pool of blood in the room and bloodstains on the curtains and door. Although she was rushed to Piedmont Rockdale Hospital, Rosalyn unfortunately succumbed to her stab wounds.

Rosalyn Lewis’ Killer Accused Her of Shawndell McLeod’s Murder

Apart from identifying herself, Rosalyn Lewis also pointed the authorities to the suspect who stabbed her — Joyce Lewis-Pelzer. By the time, the suspect was already on the run in her car, heading towards her then-girlfriend, Katie Long. It turned out that not long after tying the knot, Rosalyn and Joyce’s marriage began crumbling. They separated, and the latter began dating Katie sometime in 2016. According to investigative reports, Rosalyn had filed for divorce recently, and when Joyce learned about it, she allegedly snapped and stabbed her multiple times in the motel room. A few months prior to the murder, Joyce confessed to Katie about killing her ex-girlfriend, Shawndell McLeod, in 2011, alleging that she also got help from Rosalyn.

In another conversation, the suspect expressed her desire to lure her estranged wife to a Conyers, Georgia, hotel and kill her. The detectives theorized that Joyce was afraid that Rosalyn would tell them about her involvement in Shawndell’s homicide, which is why she killed her. After issuing a BOLO and a highway chase along I-75, the state troopers used a PIT maneuver to stop her car. As they approached her vehicle, she pulled out a gun at them, after which they fired multiple rounds at her and her car. As one of the bullets struck her in the neck, she was transported to a hospital in Macon, where she recovered from her wounds. In her car, the detectives found bloodstained clothing and the knife she used to kill Rosalyn.

Later, Joyce admitted to killing Rosalyn but alleged that Shawndell’s murder was committed by Rosalyn, who had allegedly hired two guys to drug her. The suspect claimed that she only helped Rosalyn bury Shawndell’s remains in a ravine in Arabia Mountain. In January 2021, Joyce pleaded guilty to malice murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault in connection with Rosalyn’s homicide in exchange for a lesser sentence. Ultimately, she was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Two years later, on December 1, 2023, she was convicted of malice murder and felony murder for the death of Shawndell McLeod and received a life imprisonment sentence without the possibility of parole.

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