Rose West: Where is the Serial Killer Now?

In February 1994, Fred and Rose West were arrested at their home on Cromwell Street in Gloucester, UK, on suspicion of being involved in the disappearance of their daughter, Heather Ann. She had not been seen since 1987. In the following days, police discovered human remains in both the backyard and attic of the house, leading to the suspicion that Rose was as profoundly implicated in the crimes as her husband. Peacock’s ‘World’s Most Notorious Killers’ episode, titled ‘The West Murders,’ delves into the evidence gathered by authorities, which ultimately led to Rose’s conviction on ten counts of murder.

Rose West Reportedly Faced Abuse Since a Young Age

Rosemary “Rose” Pauline Letts was born on November 29, 1953, to William Andrew “Bill” Letts and Daisy Gwendoline. Growing up in a household of seven children, the resources were limited, and life was tough. Reports suggest that her mother struggled with mental health issues, while her father allegedly battled paranoid schizophrenia. The environment in their home was said to be highly abusive, leaving a lasting impact on Rose. It has been reported that her father sexually abused her from a young age, and by the time she was a teenager, she had allegedly started molesting her younger brothers, too.

Rose was just 15 when she met 27-year-old Fred West at a bus stop in early 1969. Initially, she didn’t like him, but Fred persistently asked her out until she eventually agreed to a date. At the time, he was married to Catherine “Rena” Costello and had a daughter, Anne Marie, and a stepdaughter, Charmaine, living with him in a trailer park. Rose began visiting the family regularly, often babysitting the children. However, her parents strongly disapproved of the relationship and reported it to child services. As a result, Rose was placed in a home for troubled teens. Yet, as soon as she turned 16 in 1970, she resumed spending a significant amount of time with Fred, and by February of that year, she became pregnant with her first child.

By October 1970, Rose and Fred had moved into a flat on Midland Road in Gloucester, UK, where Rose gave birth to her first daughter, Heather Ann, on October 17. Fred’s two daughters, Anne Marie and Charmaine, also lived with them. However, in December, Fred was arrested for theft and sentenced to six months in prison. During his absence, it was reported that Rose subjected both Anne and Charmaine to severe abuse. Before Fred’s release from prison on June 24, 1971, Charmaine mysteriously disappeared. When questioned, Rose claimed Charmaine had gone to live with her biological mother, offering various conflicting explanations.

Rose West Was Arrested After Human Remains Were Found in Her Home

In August 1971, when Rena, Fred’s first wife, began seeking custody of her daughters, she disappeared without a trace. On January 29, 1972, Rose and Fred officially married, and a few months later, they moved into a three-story house on Cromwell Street in Gloucester. The couple converted their home into bedsits to improve their financial situation. In June 1972, following the birth of their second daughter, Rose began working as a sex worker in one of the rooms in their home. Police later discovered several peepholes in the property, which they suspected were installed for Fred’s use. It was reported that he frequently joined his wife with her clients.

In October 1972, Caroline Owens was hired by the couple as a nanny. However, in January 1973, she reported being abducted and sexually assaulted by them. She later withdrew her testimony, and the couple ended up pleading guilty to charges of indecent assault and causing actual bodily harm. They were fined a small amount and subsequently walked free. By 1983, Rose had eight children, and it is alleged that her clients fathered some of them. However, Fred publicly accepted them as their own, and everything continued as usual till 1992.

After receiving an anonymous tip, the police arrested Fred West on the charges of sexually assaulting his 13-year-old daughter on August 6, 1992. Even Rose was implicated on the charges of child cruelty, but the young child did not testify, and the case fell through. By this point, the police began to suspect that the couple’s eldest daughter, Heather, had not been seen since 1987. After the arrest, five of the younger children were placed into foster care, where they revealed that their parents had often threatened them that they would end up under their patio just like their sister if they did not obey. In February 1994, the police arrested Rose and Fred at their home and executed a search warrant. They discovered the human remains of nine young girls in the backyard and attic and found Heather’s body buried under the patio.

Rose West’s Victims Spoke Courageously of Her Crimes

After her arrest, Rose West denied any involvement in the murders and placed the blame solely on her husband. However, the police gathered testimonies from her children, who reported enduring domestic abuse, assault, and other forms of torture over the years. Survivors like Caroline Owens also testified, revealing that Rose was equally, if not more, responsible for the crimes. She was described as sadistic, abusive, and dangerous. Despite Fred taking responsibility for all the murders and continuously writing letters to Rose, she did not respond.

In June 1994, Rose West was charged with nine murders, though she continued to claim innocence, asserting that her husband was solely responsible and presenting herself as a grieving mother who had lost her daughter. At the time, Fred was held on remand, and on January 1, 1995, he committed suicide in prison. He left a final letter to Rose, expressing his love for her. Rose’s trial commenced in February 1995, with the charge of murdering Charmaine added to the list, bringing the total to ten. She pleaded not guilty to all charges. Janet Leach, Fred’s appropriate adult, testified against Rose, revealing that Fred had confessed to her that Rose was involved in the crimes, including the murder of his stepdaughter while he was in prison.

In November 1995, Rose West was convicted on all charges and received a life sentence without the possibility of parole. She promptly filed an appeal, which was rejected in 1996. In 2001, Rose announced that she would cease pursuing further appeals. Initially, she was incarcerated at HM Prison Durham, where she encountered the infamous serial killer Myra Hindley. Rumors of a “friendship” and other associations emerged, though both women denied these claims. While at Durham, Rose engaged in various activities, including taking courses in hairdressing and beauty therapy, baking cakes, and regularly visiting the gym.

Rose West is Battling Many Health Conditions Today

In October 2018, Rose West reportedly won a baking competition at HM Prison Low Newton. Her living conditions were considered comfortable, and she had taken on a leadership role within the prison. However, in 2019, following the arrival of serial killer Joanna Dennehy at the same facility, Rose faced threats to her safety. Consequently, she was relocated to New Hall prison in Wakefield, West Yorkshire.

In 2020, Rose changed her name to Jennifer Jones through a deed poll, stating that she had found redemption through God and sought the name change for anonymity. Since 2019, Rose has struggled with obesity and, during the COVID-19 pandemic, became one of the most vulnerable inmates in the prison. She has been advised to monitor her diet and has also shown early signs of dementia. Her lawyer has encouraged her to disclose more information about the crimes she and her husband committed, expressing hope that she might eventually do so.

