Roxane Gay: Where is the Writer Now?

Lifetime’s ‘Surviving the Silence: The Roxane Gay Story’ is inspired by a book titled ‘Hunger: A Memoir of (My) Body.’ It is written by Roxane Gay, in which she details a violent attack she survived when she was 12 years old. Roxane is a writer and social commentator who has gained wide acclaim for her many published works. She has often recounted the incident as the genesis of a troublesome period that she lived through. The film depicts this from a biographical perspective and shows the life that Roxane led in the years that followed.

Roxane Gay Pursued a Rigorous Academic Career After Enduring a Traumatic Event

Roxane Gay was born to Michael and Nicole Gay on October 15, 1974. Both of her parents were Haitian who had made their lives in Omaha, Nebraska. Her father owned GDG Béton et Construction, and because of his work, the family moved between different states when Roxane was young. She and her two younger brothers, Joel and Michael, were close, but Roxane was a little different. Since childhood, she had been someone who kept to herself and found safety in the world of books. The idea of a safe and happy childhood changed for her when she was 12 years old.

She has written that a boy she had liked lured her into the woods behind a cabin in Omaha, Nebraska. She said that she was assaulted there by that boy and his friends. At first, she was shocked, and then she felt guilty. She chose to keep the incident a secret from her family, but has recounted how some people at school knew about it and mocked her. In the book that the Lifetime film is based on, Roxane said that the assault triggered eating habits that led to a lot of weight gain for her. She has described it as a way for herself to make her body so it could not be hurt, while also seeking safety and comfort in food. Roxane’s family eventually moved to New Jersey, and she graduated from Phillips Exeter Academy in New Hampshire.

Roxane enrolled at Yale University but dropped out after only a year and went to live in Arizona. Her decision to move was because she had started a relationship with a man who was about 25 years older than her. She later said that the decision was connected to her unprocessed trauma from the assault. Eventually, her parents found her through a private investigator, and she moved back home. Roxane enrolled at Vermont College at Norwich University and then pursued a master’s degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Her parents were able to support her financially for a long time, and she later decided to pursue her PhD from Michigan Technological University. She graduated with a degree in Rhetoric and Technical Communication in 2010.

Roxane Gay Published Her Most Popular Books While Working as a Professor

In 2010, Roxane joined Eastern Illinois University as an assistant professor of English. She had always had a penchant for writing. She used to make up stories from the age of four, and in 2011, her first book, the story collection ‘Ayiti,’ was published. 2014 was a big year for her, as she published the novel ‘An Untamed State’ and the essay collection ‘Bad Feminist’ in the same year. The latter went on to become a New York Times bestseller and is still regarded as one of the most important works of contemporary writing.

In 2014, Roxane also moved on to become an associate professor of creative writing in Purdue’s MFA program. In 2015, she became a frequent columnist at The Guardian US. In 2016, it was announced that Roxane had been named one of the writers of ‘Marvel’s World of Wakanda.’ The series was unfortunately canceled in 2017. Despite the setback, the year proved to be a big success again when two of Roxane’s most-loved books, ‘Difficult Women’ and the memoir ‘Hunger: A Memoir of (My) Body,’ were published.

Roxane Gay is Excitedly Awaiting the Release of Her Two New Books Today

Roxane has continued to build a diverse career as a writer, editor, professor, and public commentator. In 2018, her time at Purdue University and The Guardian US came to an end, but she soon moved into several new editorial ventures. In May 2019, she became the founder and editor of Gay Magazine in partnership with Medium, which published its final issue in April 2020. She also co-hosted the podcast ‘Hear to Slay’ with Tressie McMillan Cottom beginning in 2019, which was relaunched in 2022 as ‘The Roxane Gay Agenda,’ and is still ongoing. In January 2021, she launched her newsletter ‘The Audacity,’ which also features The Audacious Book Club. That same year, she announced Roxane Gay Books, her own publishing imprint with Grove Atlantic, with its first titles announced in 2023.

Alongside these ventures, she has remained a longtime contributing opinion writer for The New York Times, where she writes the ‘Work Friend’ advice column. She also continues to hold the Gloria Steinem Chair at Rutgers University. In 2025, Roxane and her wife, Debbie Millman, became the new owners of The Rumpus, the literary website where Roxane had previously served as essays editor. The same year, she received the Literarian Award for Outstanding Service to the American Literary Community from the National Book Foundation. She continues to write, edit, speak publicly, and work on her forthcoming books, ‘How to Be Heard’ and ‘The Year I Learned Everything.’

Roxane Gay is Happily Married to a Fellow Writer

Roxane Gay is married to artist and writer Debbie Millman, who is known for hosting the ‘Design Matters’ podcast. The two got engaged in October 2019 and revealed in August 2020 that they had eloped. Roxane has spoken openly about being bisexual. The couple has also shared a professional connection through their literary interests, and in 2025, they became the owners of The Rumpus, the literary website where Roxane had previously worked as essays editor. Roxane is also known for her distinctive voice as an African-American female writer. She has been open about body image issues and even spoke of undergoing a sleeve gastrectomy in 2018. She is an inspiration to anyone whose life she touches personally or through her books.

Read More: Tom O’Neill: Where is the Writer Now?