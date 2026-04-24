Running Point: Is Ally Bank Arena a Real Stadium in LA?

Netflix’s ‘Running Point’ brings the Gordon family back, as the rivalry between Isla and Cam makes things more difficult. This happens at a time when the team is already going through a lot of problems, and the company’s financial situation keeps getting worse. With one crisis after another at her door, Isla’s life is entirely consumed by her work. Still, with all the backstabbing and the power moves, the team and the game remain everyone’s topmost priority. This is why, when the stadium’s roof falls off in the middle of a practice game, it becomes an all-hands-on-deck situation. The building appears repeatedly in the show, and to the fans of basketball, it might seem all too familiar.

The Fictional Ally Bank Arena is Filmed at an Iconic Place in LA

In ‘Running Point,’ the Ally Bank Arena is the home of the LA Waves, while also serving as the turf of several other teams of different sports. In the first season, it was called Copilot Arena, and while the name may have been changed to Ally, the filming location remains the same. The scenes featuring the Ally Bank Arena are filmed at Crypto.com Arena, originally called the Staples Center. Located at 1111 South Figueroa Street, Los Angeles, it opened in October 1999 and has since served as a primary location for sports, concerts, and award functions, and a filming location for movies, TV shows, and commercials, among other things.

This multi-purpose indoor arena is home to the LA Lakers, as well as the hockey team, the LA Kings, and the WNBA team, the LA Sparks. With a capacity of around 20,000, the arena is set to host gymnastics and boxing matches during the 2028 Summer Olympics, which are to take place in LA. Being a key location in the sporting world, it is an iconic location in the city, which is why, when the time came, the creators of ‘Running Point’ decided to use at the primary location for the LA Waves. This helps in bringing more realism to the show, especially considering that it is loosely based on the real story of Jeannie Buss and the LA Lakers.

In both its seasons, the show heavily uses the arena to showcase several practice games as well as the playoffs of the team. With both season finales featuring championship games, the real-life location lends authenticity to the portrayal of the games as well as the events surrounding them. This helps keep the spirit of LA alive, as the show also uses several other real locations of the city, from small cafes to luxurious hotels, to add a distinct flavor to an already entertaining story.

Read More: Running Point Season 2 Ending Explained: Does Cam Make a New Team?