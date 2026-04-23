Running Point Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot

The second season of Netflix’s ‘Running Point’ Season 2 continues Isla Gordon’s struggle to keep the LA Waves afloat, while dealing with all sorts of challenges. Apart from the internal rivalries between the players and the Gordon siblings, Isla also has to focus on the worsening financial situation, especially as the roof literally starts to fall over their heads. The season ends on a victorious note for the team, but even before the celebration is over, a shocking revelation completely rewrites the future path for the Waves.

The questions raised in the final moments of the Season 2 finale would be answered in the third season, which hasn’t yet been renewed. The show was renewed for a second season about a month after the release of the first season. This means that we might have to wait a couple of weeks before Netflix delivers its verdict. If the renewal happens, the third season is expected to land sometime in the first half of 2027. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Running Point Season 3 Will Be Isla’s Most Challenging Season Yet

For all the rivalries, plotting, and backstabbing that happened in the first two seasons of ‘Running Point,’ it happened inside the Gordon family. While Isla had to fight her brothers, it was never at the cost of the team and the company. However, this in-fighting turns outward at the end of Season 2, when Cam decides he is done chasing the seat of the Waves’ president. With his addiction and fraud putting the company and the team at risk, his siblings unanimously decide that he is not fit to lead anyone. It becomes clear that he cannot come back from this, so he decides to build a team of his own.

He joins forces with Al Fleischman to bring the LA Industry, a long-forgotten basketball team, to life. To make matters worse for Isla, Cam hires Jay Brown as the coach, which is a stab through the heart for her. She had been infatuated with him for a long time, and when they started dating secretly, it seemed like they would finally be able to work things out and be together. However, his coaching Boston put them at odds, and they decided to keep things on hold, at least until the championship was over. When the Waves one, Isla thought Jay would accept his loss, and they could finally talk about how, if at all, to move their relationship forward.

But then, he goes behind her back and joins Cam’s team, which shows how much he hated losing to her. If things weren’t already complicated enough, this surely puts an end to their romance. Of course, the whole picture hasn’t come to light yet, and there is a chance Jay didn’t join the LA Industry willingly. Maybe Cam has something on him. Or maybe the money is just too good for him to refuse the job. In any case, there is quite a challenge in front of Isla now. Since Cam knows the ins and outs of the Waves, it will be easier for him to hit them where it hurts.

The possibility of him poaching their players is another problem that the team will face, in addition to all the other problems that exist even without Cam in the picture. The fact that he has Al Fleischman’s money to do as he pleases means that he will not hesitate to decimate Isla and the Waves when the chance comes. The show’s creators have confirmed that should the story move forward, the audience can expect “more family fights, more antagonism, more double crossing, more basketball. And maybe Isla walking into some glass doors again.”

Running Point Season 3 Will Bring In New Cast Members

The second season of ‘Running Point’ brings back the entire main cast, bumping some recurring characters to the role of regulars. At the same time, it also introduces several new characters, some of whom become integral to how the story unfolds. At the same time, other characters are set up to play more important roles in the third season. This includes Scott Speedman’s Luke McShay, who will most certainly have an extended role in Season 3, given that a romance has already been set up between him and Isla. Ken Marino will also reprise his role as Al Fleischman, who is the owner of the LA Industry and a direct competitor of the Waves.

Meanwhile, the main cast will be back, which includes Kate Hudson as Isla Gordon, Brenda Song as Ali, Justin Theroux as Cam, Drew Tarver as Sandy, Scott MacArthur as Ness, Fabrizio Guido as Jackie, and Jay Ellis as Jay Brown. Ray Romano’s Coach Norm will also be back to coach the Waves through their most turbulent season yet. The team will also see the return of Toby Sandeman’s Marcus, Chet Hanks’ Travis, Uche Agada’s Dyson, and Jake Picking’s Tommy. Stella Everett as Brielle is also expected to have a bigger role next time around.

We might also see other familiar faces like Jon Glaser’s Sean Murphy, Richa Moorjani’s Aruna, and Ike Barinholtz’s cousin Benny. However, characters like Max Greenfield’s Lev and Scott Evans’ Charlie might not return since their character arcs have already met a justified end. However, their absence will be made up for by the introduction of fresh faces. With the story taking a completely new turn, more new characters and actors are expected to join the show.

Read More: Running Point Season 2 Ending Explained: Does Cam Make a New Team?