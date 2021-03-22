The thirteenth episode of ‘RWBY’ volume 8 revolves around the evacuation efforts of Ruby, Yang, John, and others as Atlas is falling. With Cinder, Watts, and Neo standing in their way, the epic confrontation leads to some heartbreaking moments. If, for some reason, you missed out on the previous episode of the action-adventure fantasy series, then we recommend you to go through our detailed recap. After episode thirteen ends on a cliffhanger, the fans are excited about the season finale. So without any more speculation, let’s have a look at everything we know about it.

RWBY Volume 8 Episode 14 Release Date

‘RWBY’ volume 8 episode 14 is scheduled to premiere on March 27, 2021, on Rooster Teeth. Most episodes of the show have a runtime of 18-19 minutes each.

Where to Stream RWBY Volume 8 Episode 14 Online?

The best way to watch ‘RWBY’ volume 8 episode 14 online is to stream it on the official website of Rooster Teeth. However, fans can also watch the show on Crunchyroll. All the episodes of volume 8 are available on VRV in HD.

RWBY Volume 8 Episode 14 Spoilers

In ‘RWBY’ volume 8 episode 14, the viewers will finally get to know who wins the duel between Ironwood and Winter. The last episode sees an emotional confrontation for both, and tears roll down Ironwood’s cheeks before he takes up his weapons and starts fighting. As Grimms attack Emerald, Oscar, Ren, and the rest of the citizens in Vacuo, their fate remains uncertain as the threat to their lives looms large. The intense fight between Cinder, Neo, Penny, and others leaves fans excited for the season finale; there’s undoubtedly a lot to look forward to.

RWBY Volume 8 Episode 13 Recap

With the evacuation plan underway, John, Ruby, Yang, and their friends begin to spread the word around and try to guide citizens through the portals to safety. Unfortunately, they are unaware that Watts, Cinder, and Neo use Jinn’s last question to learn about their plans. However, the heroes are hopeful that their plan will work, but Cinder and Neo attack Penny and the rest of the team. In the violent confrontation, Yang sacrifices herself and ends up falling into the abyss.

On the other hand, when Ironwood wakes up, he uses a powerful laser to kill Jacques and proceeds to look for the heroes once again. When he meets Winter, she declares him the enemy of Atlas and bravely prepares to fight him. It’s an emotional moment for Ironwood, who, after a brief pause, begins to fight her mercilessly. At the same time, while Harriet is on the verge of setting the bomb, Vine asks her to reconsider her choice. Although she is a bit aggressive at first, when she starts to consider Vine’s argument, Robyn rams her ship into their airship. Harriet prepares to drop the bomb without wasting time. Soon she finds herself struggling against Qrow and Robyn, who are determined to stop her.

Meanwhile, Emerald, Oscar, and Ren realize that the door to Vacuo is one way, and they, along with the citizens, find themselves surrounded by Grimms, who attack everyone violently. The episode ends on a cliffhanger on many fronts, with fans completely clueless about how this volume will conclude. The season finale is therefore bound to be interesting.

