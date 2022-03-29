Sabikui Bisco Season 2: Renewed or Canceled?

Inspired by a Japanese light novel series of the same name written by Shinji Cobkubo and illustrated by K Akagashi, ‘Sabikui Bisco’ or ‘Rust-Eater Bisco’ is an action-adventure anime. After plague-like winds carrying mushroom spores spread all over post-apocalyptic Japan, all that is left in its wake is rust. Although Bisco Akaboshi is regarded as a dangerous criminal, he actually works diligently to enrich the soil by spreading fungi. So, when he learns about the horrors unleashed by rust spreading mushrooms, he joins hands with Milo Nekoyanagi, a young doctor, and embarks on a quest to find the panacea for the problem in the wastelands of Japan.

The show has garnered critics’ approbation for its well-executed action-packed fight sequences and unique premise. It is therefore not surprising that it now boasts a decent global fan following. After the conclusion of the first installment, you may wonder when will ‘Sabikui Bisco’ will return with new episodes, in which case, we have got you covered.

Sabikui Bisco Season 2 Release Date

‘Sabikui Bisco’ season 1 premiered on January 11, 2022, and concluded its run on March 29, 2022. The anime comprises 12 episodes, each with a runtime of about 21-25 minutes. As far as the future of the series is concerned, here’s everything we know so far.

Studio OZ has not yet renewed ‘Sabikui Bisco’ for another installment. Moreover, other companies involved in the production and distribution of the show have remained tight-lipped so far. When it comes to anime renewals, one of the most critical factors is the availability of source material. ‘Sabikui Bisco’ has only covered four out of eight volumes of Shinji Cobkubo’s light novel series so far.

Therefore, there is still ample material for another installment. In addition, the anime also boasts a good overall rating on several credible online platforms, which means most fans have liked the series and will naturally wish that it returns with another season. However, it’s noteworthy that the overall viewership has honestly been underwhelming so far. Assuming that the popularity of the show increases in the coming months, the series will most likely be renewed for another installment soon.

The estimated production cycle of the first installment was around 9-10 months. With COVID-19 no longer a significant factor, the production is hopefully going to be a smooth one without any delays. With the aforementioned factors well-considered, one can reasonably conclude that ‘Sabikui Bisco’ season 2 will premiere sometime in early 2024.

Sabikui Bisco Season 2 Plot: What It Can Be About?

In the season 1 finale, Bisco transforms and attacks the Kurokawa Tetsujin but hardly has any impact. He is advised by Tirol to focus all his strength on the iron mask. He then joins hands with Pawoo to launch a fierce attack, after which the mask finally falls off. But the relentless attacks on the duo do not stop. Tetusjin is ultimately destroyed when Bisco uses the Rust Eater mushrooms. After the life and death battle Pawoo is elected as Imihama’s new governor, while Bisco and Milo leave the region after providing the officials with Rust Eater injection so that they can protect themselves.

In season 2, the Japanese government will call for the immediate arrest of Milo and Bisco and label them as wanted criminals. They will be searched by the law enforcement authorities for the crime of helping people for free. Meanwhile, Bisco’s health will deteriorate, and he will find himself in a world of trouble. In order to do something about it, he, along with Milo, will head to Shimane, where they will meet the immortal monk Kelshinha.

Read More: Best Fantasy Anime