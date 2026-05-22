Sabrina Rosario: Where is the 16 and Pregnant Cast Member Now?

MTV’s controversial reality show ’16 and Pregnant’ chronicles the journey of several pregnant teenagers who endure harsh and unexpected backlash from all sides while navigating motherhood and complicated relationships with the father of their unborn child. One of the cast members in the fourth season was Sabrina Rosario, who also faced criticism and judgment. She features in Investigation Discovery’s ‘Hollywood Demons: Surviving 16 and Pregnant’ and recounts her experiences on the show, highlighting how she tackled the problems that affected her life.

Sabrina Rosario Was Only 16 When She Gave Birth to Her Daughter

Sabrina Rosario didn’t have a stable childhood; she stated on the show that her mother was largely absent and left her to care for her younger half-siblings. After her mother got arrested and charged with a health and safety violation, she moved in with her father, while her siblings began living with their father. At the age of 16, she became pregnant with her then-boyfriend, Iman Williams. To stay near her mother, she reportedly relocated from Los Angeles, California, to Franklin, Tennessee. However, Iman didn’t follow her there, and she welcomed their daughter, Audrey Amini Solares, on August 21, 2011. Soon, Iman moved to Tennessee unannounced to live with Sabrina and their newborn daughter. Eventually, cracks appeared in their relationship, and they broke up.

Sabrina Rosario is Leading a Fulfilling Life With Her Husband and Kid

Trying to move on from the experiences of ’16 and Pregnant,’ Sabrina Rosario took control of her life again and started to get it back on track. Meanwhile, she did her best to raise her daughter, Audrey, single-handedly. By early 2016, she entered a romantic relationship with a friend from high school, Albert Rosario, whom she even got engaged to. Unfortunately, in March 2016, she suffered a huge loss from her grandmother’s passing. In a social media post, Sabrina expressed her gratitude for everything that her late grandmother had done for her. “You helped me through so much and I am so thankful to have had such a positive influence to guide me in my life. I miss you so much but I am so happy I got to show you what I’m Capable of doing with my life and that you got to meet my husband…,” she penned.

Later that year, on September 11, 2016, Sabrina made her relationship with Albert official by tying the knot with him. In the years that followed, the couple raised Audrey together and provided her with a loving and supportive household. Given their shared passion for travel, Sabrina and Albert frequently take long vacations with friends and family to destinations such as Mexico, Hawaii, Oregon, Nashville, Las Vegas, and more. Striving to stay fit and healthy, she follows a disciplined lifestyle that includes regular home workouts.

Sabrina has also resumed going to college, studying to earn a degree and become a child forensic therapist. In early February 2026, the mother of one shared that she and her husband had completed a decade of togetherness. Expressing her love for him and gratitude for their bond, she wrote, “10 years around the sun, We’ve grown, we’ve changed, but choosing you never has ❤️🦞 I can’t believe we’ve been married a decade 🤪 I love you forever and always.” That same month, the couple also visited Big Bear Lake, California, where they had a great time together. As of today, Sabrina is leading a life packed with love, warmth, understanding and mutual respect with the loves of her life, Audrey, and Albert. With her daughter now navigating teenagehood, we truly hope it only gets better for Sabrina and her family.

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