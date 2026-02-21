Where is Sade Robinson’s Family Now?

In CBS’ ’48 Hours: Sade Robinson and The Secret Beach,’ the primary focus is on the untimely death of Sade Robinson in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in April 2024. When the news broke, shockwaves rippled through the entire community. Meanwhile, her family members, including her parents, Sheena Scarbrough and Carlos Robinson, and her sister, Adrianna Reams, were the most affected by the tragedy. As they pushed to get justice for Sade, the detectives apprehended the perpetrator, Maxwell Anderson, with the help of her phone data and security camera footage.

Sheena Scarbrough Honors Sade’s Legacy Through Her Fight Against Violence

Sheena Scarbrough’s life changed in April 2024, when she lost her baby girl forever. In June 2025, after the guilty verdict was announced, she spoke to the media and shared some words about her beloved Sade. The grieving mother stated, “She will be forever remembered as an angel. She is our hero.” About a year later, she set up a GoFundMe page to gather $50k for a memorial park and foundation to honor Sade’s spirit, celebrate her life and give back to the community. Sheena has since garnered over $46,546 and ultimately established Sade’s Voice Foundation. The non-profit organization works to break the barriers of the system and assist the families and individuals in cases involving missing Black and Brown women.

In November 2025, the family also unveiled a memorial bench in Warnimont Park as a tribute to the teenager. A few scholarships were also extended to those with admirable contributions to the community. By constantly speaking up for justice for Sade under tags like #StillSadeRises, Sheena has continued to motivate others to stand for the truth. While raising her youngest, Adrianna, with immense care, the doting mother continues to proclaim her love for both her daughters on her social media platform. On the professional front, she is fully focused on advocating for victims of crime through Sade’s Voice Foundation and on advancing the passage of Sade’s Law.

In December 2025, Sheena raised her voice at a hearing of a Senate bill she has been pushing for the formation of a task force dedicated to working on cases related to missing and slain Black women and girls. From February 2023 to August 2024, she served as a Community Mental Health Project Manager for #DreamTeamReams LLC. Alongside that, she is receiving training through Concordia University-Wisconsin’s Behavioral Aspects of Health-LPC program to become a Licensed Professional Counselor. While nothing can fill the void left by her daughter’s passing, Sheena has tried her best to move on with her life, as that’s what her daughter would have wanted.

Florida Resident Carlos Robinson Continues to Preserve Sade’s Memory With Love

A resident of Florida, Carlos Robinson, was devastated upon losing his daughter, Sade Robinson, who had moved to Milwaukee with her mother in late 2019. In an interview with Fox6Now, Carlos opened up about the tragedy. He stated, “For a parent to have to deal with this type of trauma and tragedy is inconceivable…It’s almost like I wake up to live in a nightmare every day.” He also expressed his gratitude towards the people who were searching for her remains. On August 1, 2025, during Maxwell Anderson’s sentencing hearing, Carlos took the stand and gave a victim impact statement.

He said, “Somebody who does something like this doesn’t even deserve to live. I think death is a way out. You deserve what you get. He deserves the punishment that he gave to my daughter. Everything that he did should be done to him. That’s how I feel. That to me, that’s justice. I don’t feel like he has a right to walk around and breathe air, eat breakfast, brush his teeth. He doesn’t have that right. The moment he did what he did, he lost that human, any human, basic human right. No man should be able to live doing what he did.” He still resides in Florida and keeps his late daughter’s memories close to his heart.



Adrianna Reams Hopes to Attend the University of Wisconsin–Madison For Higher Studies

Adrianna Reams shared a close connection with her sibling, Sade Robinson. She had never imagined her life without her elder sister, who was also her best friend and confidante. However, their unbreakable bond was shattered by a devastating crime that cut short her sister’s life, thrusting her to navigate several challenges that ensued alone. At the time, the two sisters had been working at Pizza Shuttle, a job Sade helped her bag. Her sudden passing led her to quit the job as well. In August 2025, during Maxwell Anderson’s sentencing, Adrianna got emotional while reading out her victim impact statement, wherein she described what her “guide and support system” meant to her and how her life changed after her death.

“He made me miss school and sports and a number of other things because I was searching for my sister’s body that he unmercifully hid from us,” an emotional Adrianna expressed. She further added, “He stole my sanity because I will spend the rest of my life searching for answers that I’ll never get about what he did to my sister and why he did it because even though he has no life ahead of him, he still refuses to tell us these answers, even though doing so no longer has any ability to hurt him.” While she will continue to hold her sister’s memories deep in her heart, Adrianna is focused on building a life that would make her family, late sister, and herself proud. According to Sheena, Adrianna is likely to set off for Harvard University sometime this year.

From what we can tell, Adrianna is currently a senior at Golda Meir High School, slated to graduate in June 2026. The bright student has been a part of the National Honor Society, Varsity Soccer (Captain), Varsity Golf (Captain), Varsity Basketball, Founder of Social Justice Club, and the UW-PEOPLE Pre-college Program, among others. She is an ambitious individual who not only possesses leadership abilities but also seeks to bring about real change in the community. From August 2023 to April 2024, she worked as a part-time Banquet Server at The Wisconsin Country Club. For a year, since June 2024, she was a Teaching Intern at Milwaukee Public Schools. As for her aspirations about the future, the 17-year-old revealed that she wishes to pursue a Bachelor of Arts degree in History and a Master’s in Secondary Social Studies Education from UW-Madison — class of 2030.