Sally Hill: How Did She Die? Who Killed Her?

On a pleasant day in January 2009, Selma “Sally” Hill was looking forward to spending time with her great-granddaughter and had planned a fun-filled day with the little one. However, by late evening, her partner became concerned when he couldn’t reach her and asked his family to check. When the police arrived at her home later that evening, they discovered her body in a garden shed in the backyard. Netflix’s ‘Worst Ex Ever’ episode titled ‘Killing for Custody’ delves into the details of what transpired that night and the motives behind the brutal murder of the 91-year-old woman.

Sally Hill Had a Partner and Her Family to Keep Her Company in Dublin

Selma, affectionately known as Sally, was born to Matilda and Oliver Holm on May 16, 1917. She grew up on a farm in North Dakota, surrounded by the lively noise and laughter of a large, happy family with 13 children. Sally always aspired to be an independent woman and seize her path in life. At the age of 20, when an opportunity arose to move to California, she eagerly embraced it. She began working as a cosmetologist, and by 1940, she was married to Lyman Ford Hill. When the Second World War began, her husband served in the army. Sally found her way to contribute to the war effort by joining the Oakland Post Office.

After things settled down, Sally expanded her family. She welcomed a son, Gregory Hill, and built a life for herself in Dublin, Ohio. She achieved everything she wanted in life, and after her husband passed away, she devoted much of her time to her son’s family, developing a particularly close bond with her grandson, Eric Hill. When Eric married and welcomed a daughter, Elizabeth Hill, into the world, Sally felt her life was complete. She had also been in a relationship with a man named Lester Rowe, and by 2009, they had been partners for 11 years, with Lester becoming like family to her.

Sally’s Partner Raised the Alarm When She Did Not Pick Up His Call

Lester and Sally had a daily ritual of calling each other at 4:30 pm sharp, a conversation they eagerly anticipated. So, when Sally didn’t answer his call on January 7, 2009, Lester became concerned. After several attempts to reach her, an hour passed, and he asked his son and daughter-in-law to check on her. He also contacted Eric, who arrived to find Lester’s family waiting outside. While they waited, Eric went inside the house to search for his grandmother but couldn’t see her. Suddenly, they heard loud noises from inside the house, which they believed to be gunshots. Panicked, those waiting outside quickly called 911.

The police conducted a quick search of the house but were unable to locate Sally. That’s when they noticed a small garden shed in the backyard. Inside the shed, they found a trash can containing a large bag. Upon opening it, they discovered Sally’s body. She had several bruises and lacerations on her arms and legs, indicating that she had died a few hours before being found. The autopsy revealed that Sally had been tasered and strangled, which ultimately led to her death.

A Computer Search Revealed the Intent of Sally’s Killers

Eric explained to the police that it was completely dark when he entered the house. As he made his way through a hallway, he unexpectedly encountered Rosa and Mei hiding, and they immediately attacked him. According to Eric, they used a Taser on him and tried to strangle him with a baton, and he even alleged that Rosa had held a gun to his chest. Eric and Rosa had been estranged, and he had recently gained full legal custody of their daughter. He claimed that Rosa and her mother had deliberately planned to kill him to regain custody of his daughter.

When the police interviewed Rosa, she claimed that she had seen her ex-husband in the same bed as their daughter. She had filed a sexual abuse case against him in 2007, but the investigation found no evidence to support her claims. Despite this, Rosa maintained her story, stating that she entered the house to confront Eric but was intercepted by Sally. In a moment of frustration and anger, she admitted to harming the 91-year-old but insisted it wasn’t intentional. Mei, when interviewed, said she witnessed the fight between her daughter and Eric and stepped in to help Rosa. With no other witnesses, the police found themselves at a crossroads, unsure of whom to believe.

When the police executed a search warrant at Mei and Rosa’s house, they discovered several incriminating items, including a large cache of weapons such as guns, stun guns, a sword, a hammer tool, a crossbow, a throat cutter, a knife, and a baton. Additionally, when they accessed their computer, they found searches related to “how to commit a murder” and research on various poisonous substances. The investigation revealed that the mother-daughter duo had been actively planning the crime for a month, dubbing it “Operation Custody.” The police theorized that they intended to kill Eric as well and forge a suicide note, framing him for his grandmother’s death. Ultimately, both were found guilty of multiple charges in court and received appropriate sentences.

