HBO’s ‘Money Electric: The Bitcoin Mystery’ explores the longstanding question of Satoshi Nakamoto’s true identity, the mysterious creator of Bitcoin. To shed light on this, the documentary includes interviews with prominent Bitcoin leaders and developers who have been part of the movement for years. Among them is Samson Mow, the ambassador for Bitcoin, who discusses the philosophy behind Bitcoin and the political and financial environment that led to its creation. His insights help frame the broader context and question whether discovering the creator’s identity is even essential.

Samson Mow Worked With Nation-States for Large-Scale Bitcoin Use

Samson Mow joined Blockstream, the company responsible for developing, maintaining, and promoting Bitcoin, in April 2017. With a background in cryptography, he quickly became a key figure in the larger Bitcoin movement. When discussing Bitcoin, Samson explained that it was created shortly after the global financial crisis and should reflect the principles it was founded on. He believed Satoshi Nakamoto aimed to establish a more liberated financial system, free from arbitrary taxation and government surveillance. According to Samson, Nakamoto intended to provide people with the tools to free themselves from the unstable financial institutions that were already collapsing.

In the documentary, Samson is shown working with various nation-states, assisting them in adopting Bitcoin as legal tender. As an ambassador, he played a crucial role in El Salvador, closely collaborating with President Nayib Bukele to establish Bitcoin as the country’s official currency. Samson was also in discussions with leaders from other nations, such as Montenegro and Serbia, proposing similar models for Bitcoin adoption. He argued that small nation-states stand to benefit the most from using Bitcoin, and their openness to this shift demonstrates how Bitcoin could reshape the global financial landscape.

Samson Mow Thinks the True Satoshi Nakamoto Hasn’t Been Found

Peter does indeed joke often about Adam being Satoshi (I might do it occasionally too). The danger to him should be no more than anyone else painted to be a Satoshi candidate in an elaborate case constructed from circumstantial evidence – like Adam, Nick, or even Dorian. The… https://t.co/pnwjm2AcgR — Samson Mow (@Excellion) October 10, 2024

With the release of the documentary and its suggestion that Peter Todd, an early Bitcoin developer, is Satoshi Nakamoto, Samson Mow has expressed his views on these conclusions. He denies the claim made by filmmaker Cullen Hoback, explaining that he had previously warned Todd not to joke around and fuel such suspicions. While dismissing the theory, Mow also acknowledged Hoback’s work, praising him as a “Bitcoiner” whose efforts have helped explain Bitcoin to a wider audience. However, he emphasized that speculation about Nakamoto’s identity is only one of the important parts of the story, highlighting the need to focus on the broader impact and vision of Bitcoin instead.

Samson Mow is Working to Accelerate Bitcoin’s Reach Today

Samson Mow has been involved in the cryptocurrency space for many years, but his career began elsewhere. After graduating from Simon Fraser University in 2002 with a degree in Management Information Systems and Marketing, he remained in Canada for several years, working for companies like Relic Entertainment (THQ) and Sitemasher Corporation. In 2009, he moved to China and joined Ubisoft as an Executive Producer. His entry into the cryptocurrency world came in 2015 when he started working for BTCC, one of the world’s largest Bitcoin exchanges and mining pools at the time.

In 2017, Samson Mow’s reputation in the industry led him to join Blockstream as Chief Strategy Officer. He remained with the company for five years, during which he spearheaded some of its most successful initiatives. He popularized the concept of “maxis,” which refers to individuals who are deeply convinced of Bitcoin’s supremacy and potential and who actively work to spread knowledge and awareness of its use. Mow collaborated with influential figures from various sectors, fostering dialogue around the idea of “Hyperbitcoinization,” which envisions the global mainstream adoption of Bitcoin.

In January 2022, Samson Mow took on a leadership role as the CEO of Jan3, a company focused on expanding Bitcoin’s reach and promoting a financially free world. Jan3 collaborates with various stakeholders, including countries, private individuals, and organizations, aiming to accelerate the adoption of Bitcoin through Layer 2 technologies like Lightning and Liquid. These technologies are designed to make Bitcoin transactions more efficient and help drive the vision of Hyperbitcoinization. In addition to his work in cryptocurrency, Samson founded Pixelmatic, a game development company, in 2011. Under his leadership, Pixelmatic has grown significantly, and he is currently developing Infinite Fleet, a massive multiplayer online (MMO) strategy game in collaboration with Exordium. The project frequently releases exciting updates and has garnered significant attention in gaming.

Samson Mow Has Made Allegations Against Some Financial Institutions

Amid Bitcoin’s rising success, Samson Mow has alleged that key players in the traditional financial world are actively trying to hinder its global adoption. He claims that institutions like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have applied significant pressure on countries like El Salvador to dissuade them from adopting Bitcoin. He also pointed to Suriname, stating that after he had finalized plans for Bitcoin adoption there, representatives from the World Bank visited the country, and all communication abruptly ceased. As a passionate advocate for financial reform through Bitcoin, Samson frequently shares his views on global market trends and political developments. His relentless pursuit of this cause is both exciting and inspiring as he continues to push for a future where Bitcoin plays a central role in financial freedom.

