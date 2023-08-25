Sandi Johnson Murder: Where is Clifford E. Reed Now?

NBC’s ‘Dateline: The Disappearance of Sandi Johnson’ features the gruesome murder of a single mother of two, Sandi Johnson, in Kirkland, Washington, in late April 1996. The authorities discovered her remains nearly a decade after she was reported missing, resulting in an arrest. However, the victim’s family still feels they did not get justice, and the episode dives into the case to help the viewers understand why. If you’re interested in discovering more, including the killer’s identity, here’s what we know.

How Did Sandi Johnson Die?

Sandi Rae (Gilbert) Johnson was born to Janet Moe and Ken Gilbert on January 17, 1968. The show described the young mom as pretty, petite, and devoted to her two kids. In April 1996, she was a single mother — separated from her former husband Ken Johnson — and worked at Bowen Scarff Ford in Kent, Washington. However, Ken reported the 38-year-old missing on April 27, 1996, after she missed important family events. According to reports, Sandi, an administrative coordinator, worked a double shift at her workplace on April 25, 1996.

The show explained she voluntarily worked the extra hours so she could take the following day off to prepare for the two parties to celebrate her son’s fifth birthday. Hence, she arranged for a babysitter, Vicky, to look after her children while she completed her workplace obligations. Vicki and Sandi had met at the hospital with both their children being born prematurely on the same day. A little younger than Sandi, Vicky recalled their friendship and said, “I loved being around Sandi. It seemed she genuinely cared for people around her.”

Sandi disappeared from Kirkland, Washington, on April 26, 1996. The authorities conducted a massive search for the missing single mother but to no avail. Washington State Department of Transportation workers discovered her skeletal remains off Highway 410 south of Greenwater in Pierce County, Washington, on August 25, 2004. The county medical examiner identified the remains belonged to Sandi via dental records, and an autopsy revealed her death was by homicide. The remains were too decomposed to determine an official cause of death.

Who Killed Sandi Johnson?

According to Vicki, Sandi left a message with her to pick up her daughter, then two, and son, then five, on April 26, 1996. Sandi intended to go shopping and later had plans to meet with a friend to have lunch at Cucina Cucina in Bellevue. But neither did she show up at the restaurant nor collect her children that night. Vicki recalled how the mother had informed her she would get the kids around 4:00-4:30 pm after picking up the cake around 3:00 pm. However, Vicki started getting impatient when Sandi did not show up after 5:00 pm.

A concerned Vicki dialed Sandi’s brother, Greg Johnson, around 7:00 pm, who immediately rushed to his sister’s Kirkland residence. He looked around and found nothing that indicated Sandi had left somewhere in a hurry and forgot to inform her family. After checking in with their other sibling, Sally, the Johnsons decided to go ahead with the party the next day, hoping Sandi would show up. When she did not appear at the April 27 birthday bash, her former husband reported Sandi missing to the authorities.

The police got their first breakthrough when employees of the Thriftway Market in South Seattle noticed Sandi’s green Ford Escort station wagon in the driveway and reported it. Police sources stated the vehicle’s doors were unlocked, the key was in the ignition, and her cell phone and papers were in plain view. However, the most concerning clue was the driver seat was pushed all the way back, which was unusual considering Sandi’s short stature. The officers found her wallet on Rainier Avenue South at the Eagle Hardware store the next day.

While Sandi’s license was missing, the wallet was identified with other identity and ATM cards present inside. After the officers cleared other suspects, they focused their attention on one of Sandi’s erstwhile co-workers, Clifford Everell Reed. He lived 1.25 miles away from the Thriftway Market store at the time, with many of her companions informing the investigators about his infatuation with her. Court documents stated Clifford had told friends that Sandi was a ‘very special person,’ their alleged active sexual relationship, and future marriage plans.

The charging documents further added, “In reality, Sandi did not return his affections, denied any romantic relationship, and told friends Clifford needed to leave her alone.” The police also learned he had allegedly loaned Sandi $1,800 for a house payment and often talked about finding a steady job to support Sandi and her children if they ever ended up in a serious relationship. However, he denied any romantic relationship when the detectives interviewed him in 1996. Ken told the officers Clifford was possibly the last person to see her before she vanished.

According to the show, Clifford had ordered custom-made stools as gifts for Sandi’s kids, and Ken claimed she told him she was going to Clifford’s place to pick them up on April 26. His apartment neighbors corroborated Ken’s claims as they reported to the police on April 29 about seeing a car that matched her vehicle’s description on April 26. They also alleged they heard a woman’s voice but later saw Clifford driving the automobile toward the Thriftway store alone. However, he dismissed the allegations and stated he was driving a friend’s Subaru.

Court documents stated Clifford called his neighbor on May 1 and requested he tell the police “he and Sandi were just friends and that he was kidding about their sexual relationship.” His roommate also alleged Clifford had vacuumed the apartment while he was gone, cleaned the vacuum cleaner, and rented a carpet cleaner to clean the carpets. Records added, “This was unusual since he had never cleaned the apartment in the years before that.” However, Clifford told the officers he believed Sandi might have killed herself during a 1996 interview.

Where is Clifford E. Reed Now?

While the circumstantial evidence all pointed toward Clifford, the police could not charge him without a body or physical evidence tying him to any alleged crime. Shortly afterward, Clifford moved to Montana, and the case turned cold without further leads or suspects. However, it cracked open when Sandi’s skeletal remains were discovered eight years later, and the authorities traced Clifford to his Hamilton, Montana, address and arrested him in late 2004. He was extradited two months later and was booked into King County Jail on $5 million bail.

Clifford was initially charged in December 2012 with second-degree murder, but the prosecution agreed to offer a manslaughter plea negotiation due to lack of evidence in the case. He entered the Alford guilty plea in March 2014 and was sentenced to 41 months — the maximum sentence for manslaughter by 1996 law. He, then 60, insisted he took the guilty plea not to admit guilt but to avoid further strains of prison time as he had been allegedly robbed thrice and assaulted once already. He has served his sentence and was released in 2016.

