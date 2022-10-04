Sandra Maloney Murder: How Did She Die? Who Killed Her?

Investigation Discovery’s ’48 Hours: A Question of Murder’ follows the bizarre case of the death of Sandra Maloney in Madison, Wisconsin, in February 1998. The investigators charged his former husband, John Maloney, with the crime but experts and others believed John might be innocent of the murder. The episode tries to present all the facts from both sides and let the viewers decide what might have actually happened on that day. So who allegedly killed Sandra? Let’s find out.

How Did Sandra Maloney Die?

Sandra J. (Cator) Maloney was born on July 30, 1957, in Madison in Dane County, Wisconsin, to Romana “Lola” Beale and the late Lavern Cator. She had shifted to Green Bay to attend Preble High School during the 1970s. It was there she met her future husband, John Maloney, and both of them got married in 1978 at St. Bernards Catholic Church after Sandra graduated in 1976. The couple had 3 boys – Matt, Aaron, and Sean.

John reminisced how the first 7 years of their marriage were pure bliss, as Sandra worked as a secretary while he finished a two-year program in criminal justice and joined the police. Often described as a “Kool-Aid mom”, Sandra loved her children, volunteering at school activities where her children participated. A warm, compassionate, and loving mother, she also used to look after all the children on the block. However, everything changed one fine morning in the early 1990s when Sandra woke up with a stiff neck.

A paranoid Sandra began to fear she had multiple sclerosis contrary to the opinion of many specialists and got addicted to anti-anxiety medication, Klonopin. Over the course of the following years, she started abusing medication and alcohol, frequenting rehabs and mental hospitals, and getting involved in multiple car accidents. By late 1997, John had had enough and filed for a divorce and the custody of their 3 sons.

As John was attending a hearing of the custody battle across the town on the morning of February 11, 1998, Lola dropped in Green Bay to check up on her daughter. Initially surprised to see so much smoke inside, Lola kept on calling her daughter until she stumbled upon Sandra’s charred body on the burnt sofa in the living room. The autopsy report stated that her lungs did not contain a lethal amount of carbon monoxide, usually seen in victims dying from smoke, and the medical examiner had ruled her death as “probable manual strangulation” based on some wounds around her neck.

Who Killed Sandra Maloney?

The initial responders from the Green Bay Fire Department and Brown County Arson Task Force dismissed the case as an accidental fire caused by the negligent way of smoking cigarettes. The investigators used Luminol to locate blood on the floors of the laundry room and bathroom as well as on the coffee table. They also found bloody rags in a nearby trash can, as well as a blood-soaked woman tee in the laundry hamper. A bloody fingerprint was also found on the basement shower door that turned out to be Jody Pawlak’s, who was the victim’s best friend.

The investigators had also found multiple crossed-out suicide notes, a telephone cord tied like a noose to the basement ceiling pipe, and VCRs stacked on the coffee table just underneath the noose. Toxicology reports showed that Sandra had an abnormally high blood alcohol level. According to multiple arson experts, forensic analysts, and John’s defense counsel, Sandra had tried to take her life that night but the noose broke and she smashed her head, thus accounting for all the blood.

When Jody came to check up on her as usual, she helped him to her bedroom and left her there with the cigarettes. An intoxicated Sandra accidentally set the house on fire as per the opinion of the experts. However, the investigation was handed over to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (WDJ) to avoid any conflict of interest with John being an officer of the Green Bay Police Department.

Special Agent Gregory J. Eggum of WDJ allegedly had tunnel vision that fixated on John as a suspect given his rocky relationship with the victim. While he had no physical evidence that tied John to the crime scene, he decided to use John’s girlfriend, Tracy Hellenbrand, to get John. Tracy was an investigator for the Internal Revenue Service and she permitted investigators to record her and John while she tried to instigate him to confess. Based on several such encounters, the prosecution and the investigators accumulated enough incriminating evidence to charge John with the first-degree murder of his wife.

On February 17, 1999, John was convicted of the crime and got handed a sentence of life in prison in April 1999 with the earliest eligibility for parole earmarked in 2024. However, Truth in Justice, a Virginia-based group for alleged innocent convicts, took up John’s case and decided to fight it out. They had raised several questions and evidence that they claim to prove John’s innocence.

