Savanna Bright: How Did She Die? Where Are Lexi Vance and Faith Erhard Now?

The episode titled ‘The Pope Lick Goatman’ of Hulu’s ‘Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal’ mainly focuses on the alleged encounters of the Pope Lick Monster, or the Goatman, on a train trestle in the neighborhood of Fisherville in Louisville, Kentucky. Fueling these rumors are the many deaths that have occurred in and around the trestle over the years, including that of Savanna Bright. As her demise is discussed in detail by her loved ones, a few follow-up questions associated with her might arise in the viewers’ minds. Alongside the aforementioned individual, the episode also features interviews with Savanna’s best friend, Faith Erhard, and another Fisherville resident, Lexi Vance, as they talk about their alleged experiences.

Savanna Bright Was Found Dead on a Train Trestle in Fisherville

On July 9, 2003, George Bright and Mary Mikesell welcomed a little bundle of joy into the world in the form of Savanna Michelle Bright. She shared the love of her parents with her siblings—a sister named Sierra and a brother named Jacob—as they grew up together in Fisherville, Kentucky. Fascinated by photography from an early age, she had ambitions to become a renowned photographer in the future. Her extroverted personality and outgoing nature made it easier for the teenager to make new friends. Her best friend, Faith Erhard, described her as a kind and adventurous teen with a bright future ahead of her. A student of Seneca High School, Savanna had a special corner of her heart reserved for animals and used to do all she could to save animals and preserve wildlife.

Her hobby of photography led her to the elevated train tracks near Taylorsville Road, also known as the Pope Lick trestle, on May 26, 2019, accompanied by her schoolmate, Kaylee Keeling. Rumor had it that the train trestle was haunted by the Pope Lick Monster, hence the name. Unfortunately, they were struck by a Norfolk Southern train around 9:10 pm that night. While Kaylee survived and was rushed to the University of Louisville Hospital, 15-year-old Savanna succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. In order to cover her funeral expenses, a GoFundMe page was established after her untimely and tragic demise.

Faith Erhard Keeps Her Friend in Her Memories While Embraces Life’s Adventures

Savanna had many friends in her circle, but nobody was as close to her as Faith Erhard of Fisherville, Kentucky. The first time they crossed each other’s paths was in the 7th grade, and they have been best of friends ever since. After Savanna’s death, Faith talked about their plans to go on vacation with Wave 3 News. She said, “She went on vacations with me and she was actually supposed to go this coming month…to Orlando with me. She talked about it every day. She really just wanted to see the beach.” Despite not attending the same school, the two friends were inseparable as they were seen together almost all the time.

They even spent time with one another’s families, which made Savanna’s passing hard on the rest of Faith’s family members as well. Bouncing back from her loss, Faith kept her best friend alive in her memories while focusing on her professional and personal life to make her proud. For a couple of years, from March 2021 to March 2023, she was employed at PetSmart. Since April 2024, Faith has been dating a guy named Franko Whitmore, the owner of Fierce Vision LLC and Regional Sales Manager at Trademark Solutions LLC. Given her love for animals, Faith was delighted when she landed a job at Hair of the Dogs as a pet groomer.

Currently residing in Louisville, Kentucky, she also shares her home with her furry little best friend, Winston, whom she regularly grooms. In her free time, she can be seen exploring and traveling to new places with Franko. Recently, they had a fun little trip to Gatlinburg, Tennessee, where they spent some time at the Gatlinburg Welcome Center and Hollywood Wax Museum, posing with the realistic statues of various Hollywood celebrities. In August 2024, the couple traveled to the Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona and explored a few parts of Utah as well. Although she leads a fulfilling life with her partner and Gilbert, Faith strives to do better in her personal as well as professional life.

Lexi Vance is a Devoted Wife and a Doting Mother Today

Aside from the alleged extraordinary encounter, Lexi Vance leads a simple and fulfilling life. Her world mostly revolves around her loving family, which comprises her husband and kids. Though she prefers not to reveal much about her professional and personal life, we know that the Fisherville, Kentucky, resident has been married for at least four years now. From what we can tell, she has enjoyed over six years of togetherness with her Scottish husband. Along with the love of her life, the Atherton High School graduate has built a wholesome household that is not only packed with love and care but also bouts of laughter, fun and shenanigans which are courtesy of their adorable kids.

The pair welcomed their daughter, Ayda, in June 2019. Over the years, the trio embarked on several fun trips to show their “bugaboo” and “jelly bean” the beautiful things the world has to offer. The couple added another bundle of joy into their lives in September 2023, whom they named Omyra. Much like what she did with her first pregnancy, Lexi shared snippets from the months leading up to the birth of her second child on her social media profile. Though Omyra faced some medical complications upon her birth as she was diagnosed with jaundice, she recovered soon and has grown into a cute and sweet 1-year-old munchkin.

It appears that after taking a short break post-pregnancy, Lexi has resumed work. With two adorable daughters — aged 5 and 1 — and a supportive and understanding husband who loves her immensely, it looks like the 24-year-old has everything she needs to keep her happy. When things get a little rough, Lexi reminds herself “that every moment is a moment to learn from, you seem to see the light of every eye opener… even in the worst of times🥰.” After all, her goal is to be “open minded, accepting and well rounded in opening that third eye.”

