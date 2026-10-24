Savannah Tolbert Murder Details and Investigation Timeline

In November 2022, shockwaves were sent across the entire community of Huntsville, Alabama, when a 37-year-old wife and mother of one named Savannah Tolbert met her tragic demise. While grief took over her loved ones, the detectives delved deeper into the mysterious circumstances surrounding her death and uncovered a fractured relationship and mental health issues. Through physical and forensic evidence found at the crime scene, the police eventually apprehended the perpetrator. All the intricate details of the case and the investigation that ensued are explored in CBS’ ’48 Hours: What the Cameras Saw,’ which also features exclusive and insightful interviews with Savannah’s loved ones and the Huntsville PD investigators who helped solve the case.

Savannah Tolbert Was Found Dead Outside a Huntsville Strip Mall

On June 5, 1985, Savannah Leigh “Vannah” Hancock entered the world. Growing up, she was also surrounded by the love and support of her two sisters, Holly Hancock and April Hancock. The Lincoln County High School graduate married Andy Foster and gave birth to their daughter, Avery Foster. As the years went by, cracks began to appear in their marriage, leading to their divorce and shared custody of their daughter. Around 2020, Savannah gave marriage another try with a man named David Telton Tolbert. The Madison, Alabama, resident worked in the executive administration department to support her lifestyle and raise her daughter.

Unfortunately, her life was cut short on the fateful day of November 15, 2022, when the 37-year-old mother of one was found dead in the front seat of her car at a Huntsville strip mall on Highway 72. When the Huntsville Police Department arrived at the scene of the crime, they initially believed that Savannah Hancock Tolbert had died by suicide, as she was holding a gun in her right hand and had a fatal gunshot wound in the back of her head. Later, the medical examiner determined that she had been shot in the back of the head, and the crime scene lacked evidence that pointed to it being a suicide. Thus, it was ruled a homicide, and an investigation was launched to get to the bottom of the case.

The Killer Tried to Stage Savannah Tolbert’s Homicide as a Suicide

As part of the investigation, the detectives spoke with Savannah Tolbert’s family, friends, and coworkers to get a better picture of the circumstances surrounding her tragic killing. They learned that on the fateful day, her husband, David Tolbert, had told his colleagues that Savannah was waiting outside the mall while he ran some errands. According to reports, David later returned to the mall and told his coworkers that she had taken her own life in his car. The investigators then dug deeper into Savannah’s marriage to David and learned that they shared a troubled relationship, with Savannah even seeking mental health treatment on multiple occasions.

Within a month of the tragedy, the police gathered enough forensic evidence and probable cause against David to obtain an arrest warrant. Thus, on December 9, 2022, he was arrested and charged with capital murder in connection with the shooting death of his wife, Savannah Tolbert, after an apparent domestic-related dispute. He was held at the Madison County Jail without bond. The suspect previously worked at the Limestone Correctional Facility as a Correctional Lieutenant and had retired on February 1, 2021. More than two years later, around May 2025, David Tolbert’s murder trial commenced. At the trial, a Madison County pathologist testified on behalf of the prosecution, debunking the theory that Savannah’s death was a suicide.

The pathologist emphasized that she had conducted hundreds of suicide autopsies, but none of them were gunshots to the back of the head. Meanwhile, the defense argued that Savannah took her own life, claiming that the autopsy report couldn’t rule out suicide. Ultimately, on May 8, 2025, the jury reached a verdict after deliberating for a day. They found David Tolbert guilty of the capital murder of Savannah Tolbert. For his involvement in the gruesome crime, he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Right after his conviction, David sought to have his conviction reversed.

Read More: Amy Mullis Murder Details and Investigation Timeline