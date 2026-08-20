Sawitree and Anamai Wongsricha: What Happened to Nong Chompoo’s Parents?

In May 2020, Sawittree and Anamai Wongsricha found their 3-year-old daughter, Orawan “Nong Chompoo” Wongsricha, missing. They did not know what to do. They had no answers, and it was only after three days of searching that the little girl’s remains were found on a mountain peak near the Kok Kork village in northeastern Thailand. The months that followed were particularly difficult for them as the investigation stalled. The atmosphere of the village also changed, especially when someone they had considered family became a person of interest. Netflix’s ‘Chompoo: Lost & Forgotten’ features their interviews, in which they give an account of the incident that took away something very precious from them.

Sawitree and Anamai Wongsricha Saw Their Daughter Hours Before She Went Missing

Sawittree and Anamai Wongsricha had made a happy family for themselves. They stayed with their children in the village of Kok Kork in the Dong Luang district of Thailand. Their village was quite close to Phu Pha Yon National Park, and many of their close and distant family members also lived there. The two of them worked in the fields and were content with what they had. On the morning of May 11, 2020, Sawittree and Anamai left their home early in the morning. They left their youngest daughter, Orawan “Nong Chompoo” Wongsricha, with her elder sister, Nong Sa-ing. They had done this many times before, and it was simply part of their routine.

It was around 11 am when Anamai said that he received a call informing him that Chompoo was missing. At first, he did not worry much and felt that the little girl might simply be playing with the older children. Their elder daughter said that her little sister had been with her but had simply wandered off and not returned. However, as evening fell and there was still no sign of the 3-year-old, both Sawittree and Anamai grew increasingly worried. The villagers joined them and conducted searches alongside the detectives working on the case. On May 14, 2020, when Chompoo’s remains were discovered, both of them were truly devastated.



Sawitree and Anamai Wongsricha Did Not Appreicate the Attention That Their Village Recieved

In the aftermath of the crime, Chaiphol “Uncle Phol” Wipha’s popularity grew tremendously, and he became the face of the case. However, this was not easy for Sawittree and Anamai Wongsricha. Phol was married to Sawittree’s aunt and had also been named a person of interest by the police. They said they had mixed feelings about his growing popularity and the attention that came to their village. Social media was filled with various theories and rumors, some of which even questioned the parents.

Anamai said it was hurtful to see his actions being questioned and to be doubted as a capable parent. He said he awaited the investigation but had always remained suspicious of Phol, who allegedly could not provide a clear account of his whereabouts that day. They were disappointed when he was released on bail after his 2023 conviction. However, the Appeals Court’s 2025 decision to convict him of murder has brought some sense of closure to the parents. The loss of their daughter can never be replaced, but the sense of justice they now feel remains significant to them.