Say I Do: Where Are They Now? Who Are Still Together?

Weddings are truly remarkable moments that celebrate love, unity, and the start of a beautiful journey. However, life’s unpredictable twists sometimes prevent couples from experiencing the dream wedding they’ve always envisioned. Netflix’s heartwarming series, ‘Say I Do,’ features couples who have faced various challenges getting a chance at a remarkable do-over.

‘Say I Do’ brings together an exceptional team ready to transform dreams into reality. From breathtaking venues and exquisite cuisine to stunning fashion and heartfelt surprises, each episode captures the essence of love, dedication, and the power of second chances. It’s been some time since filming stopped, and fans must be curious to know where their favorite contestants are. If you are one of them, we’ve got you covered.

Where Are Bruce And Essie Now?

Bruce and Essie’s love story took an unexpected turn when Bruce faced a life-altering accident. The journey was arduous, testing their resilience and devotion to one another. However, amidst the trials, they discovered solace on their picturesque farm, a place where their love blossomed anew. In 2019, they established White Dove Farms, a sanctuary where their dreams took root. Guided by their passion for sustainable living, they embraced organic farming, nurturing the land and reaping its bountiful harvest.

Their two children now frolic amidst the rolling hills, imbibing the spirit of nature. Essie, fueled by her dedication to environmental conservation, finds purpose working with EarthTone Mushrooms, championing the beauty and benefits of fungi. In the simplicity of their Tennessee refuge, Bruce and Essie have woven a tapestry of love, resilience, and natural abundance, etching their unique story into the fabric of time.

Where Are Randy And Skyler Now?

Skyler and Randy, a couple deeply in love, embarked on a new chapter of their lives together. Eager to document their precious moments, they created a joint account, a digital space where their relationship milestones and cherished memories would unfold. Randy Caplinger, a leasing manager at Birge & Held in Greater Indianapolis, poured his passion into his work, skillfully connecting people with their perfect homes. Alongside Randy, Skyler added her own vibrant touch, sharing their journey through captivating visuals and heartfelt words. Together, they wove a narrative of love, growth, and shared experiences, leaving an indelible mark on the tapestry of their lives.

Where Are Melvin And Mattie Now?

Melvin and Mattie’s love story is a testament to the power of fate and perseverance. Despite the passage of decades, their paths eventually converged, and their love ignited anew. Their wedding, a joyous celebration on Say I Do, marked the beginning of a new chapter brimming with love and togetherness. Mattie, once the proud owner of Performance Painting & Construction, brought her expertise and creativity to transform spaces into works of art.

With a background in studying at the University of Cincinnati, her knowledge and passion flourished. Meanwhile, Melvin embraced retirement, relishing in the tranquility and fulfillment it offered. Together, they embarked on a new journey of parenthood, extending their love and care to their adopted children.

Where Are Jonathan And Jason Now?

Jason and Jonathan’s love story is a testament to resilience and unwavering commitment. Their connection, ignited by a simple message on an online dating app almost 8 years ago, blossomed into a profound bond that withstood life’s most challenging trials. However, fate dealt them a difficult hand when Jason was diagnosed with stage 4 Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a battle that spread to his bones, impacting his daily life.

In addition to their desire to marry, Jason and Jonathan yearned to build a family. Their dream came true when they opened their hearts and home to an adopted baby boy, ushering in a new chapter of joy and unconditional love. Recently, Jason’s sister initiated a GoFundMe page to provide financial support throughout their adoption journey, highlighting the incredible love and support that surrounds them.

Where Are Kerry And Joe Now?

Joe Muddiman, founder of JTM VINTAGE LLC, and Kerry (Schott) Muddiman, an interior designer at Innovative Interiors, have woven their talents and love into a harmonious tapestry. United in marriage, they share a beautiful journey enriched by their shared passion for creativity and design. Joe’s entrepreneurial spirit and a keen eye for vintage aesthetics shine through his work at JTM VINTAGE, a testament to his dedication and love for curated pieces with timeless charm.

Kerry, armed with her interior design expertise and education from The Art Institute of Ohio-Cincinnati, adds her artistic touch to spaces, creating environments that captivate and inspire. Beyond their professional pursuits, Joe and Kerry revel in the joys of parenthood, blessed with a 2-year-old daughter who fills their lives with boundless love and laughter.

Where Are Tiffany And Marcus Now?

Tiffany and Marcus are thriving in their journey together, creating a loving home for their three-year-old daughter, Noelle. Marcus LaCour, an HR Generalist specializing in Employee Relations at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, brings his expertise and dedication to fostering a positive work environment. His commitment to supporting the well-being of others extends beyond the professional realm, as he embraces the role of a loving partner and father. Tiffany, a pillar of strength and love, nurtures their family with grace and compassion. Together, they navigate the joys and challenges of parenthood, fostering a nurturing environment for Noelle’s growth and development.

Where Are Alex and Michael Now?

Michael and Alex Franklin’s love story took an extraordinary turn when they embraced the responsibility of becoming instant parents to their nephews, providing a loving and stable home when the children needed it the most. The couple’s selflessness and compassion shone brightly as they opened their hearts and arms to create a nurturing environment for their extended family.

Their journey continued to evolve as they embarked on a new chapter of parenthood. Not long after their unforgettable episode, the Franklins welcomed another child into their expanding family. The timing of their wedding was serendipitous, as Alex was already 8.5 months pregnant when she walked down the aisle, marking the beginning of their married life together.

Where Are Amber and Nikko Now?

Amber and Nikko’s love story continues to blossom as they not only remain together but thrive in every aspect of their lives. Nikko has found his calling in the creative field and now serves as the CEO of BLAQ ATOM, a label that allows him to express his artistic talents and vision. Amber, on the other hand, has pursued her passion for hairstyling and established her own company, Locs & Braids, where she shares her expertise and creates beautiful hairstyles for her clients.

Their love and dedication to one another grew stronger with the arrival of their second child, Lyric Gianna Rose Griffin. Although Lyric was born nine weeks premature, her resilience and spirit shine through, bringing immense joy to their lives. Despite the challenges they faced, Lyric is now a happy and healthy baby, a true miracle.

Read More: Are Jason and Jonathan Still Together?