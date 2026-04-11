Are Scarlett and Cole From Temptation Island Still Together?

When Scarlett Bentley and Cole Mueller first stepped into season 2 of Netflix’s ‘Temptation Island,’ they arrived as a couple who were deeply intertwined in their lives. Two years into their relationship, they were living together, sharing routines, and had almost everything in common. Scarlett was actually the one who brought them to the island, driven by unresolved wounds, especially some of Cole’s lies from the early days in their relationship. It had led to trust issues between them, and she felt he didn’t have the ability to have deeper conversations and communicate properly. At the beginning of the experience, they agreed on the ground rules: respect each other in the face of temptation and no physical intimacy with anyone in their villas.

Scarlett and Cole Began Drifting Apart Due to Major Gaps in Understanding

Scarlett Bentley had chosen Bradley as her first date after reaching her villa, while Cole Mueller had selected Tiffany. The couple made sure to maintain respectful boundaries with their dates to avoid hurting their partners. Although Cole made a conscious effort to build friendly connections at the villa, Scarlett began to explore a deeper connection with Bradley. She felt that her conversations with the tempter flowed effortlessly. As the days unfolded, Cole began doing inner work, slowly confronting his emotions and past mistakes. He acknowledged the lies that had once shaken his partner’s trust, but he felt that there wasn’t anything more he could do if his partner had chosen not to move on from what had already happened. When Scarlett learned about Cole’s feelings, she felt that she didn’t see the growth in him that she wanted.

In the meantime, Scarlett found herself increasingly drawn to Bradley’s effortless understanding. As she spent more time with him on dates, she felt that she was enjoying the experience solely because of the tempter. When Cole saw glimpses of Scarlett and Bradley’s growing connection during the bonfires, he felt that her partner would be upset if the roles were reversed. In the 30-second video, Scarlett told Cole that she saw no growth in his journey because he was focusing solely on resisting temptation. On the other hand, he expressed how much he missed her. He was struggling to make sense of what he was seeing in the bonfire clips. Ultimately, Scarlett and Cole realized a harsher truth — despite the attempts at growth, neither felt truly safe or fully understood in the relationship.

Scarlett and Cole Have Decided to Keep Their Relationship Status Under Wraps

When Scarlett and Cole finally came face-to-face at the final bonfire, their bond stood divided by uncertainty. He felt that his partner had broken the boundaries they had set together at the start of the experience: they wouldn’t go on multiple dates with the same person. Cole emphasized that his time at the villa had helped him have deeper, more honest conversations. However, Scarlett felt that he wasn’t the person she wanted him to be, and she felt disconnected from her sense of peace. During a painful moment, Scarlett questioned him about whether he truly understood what having deep conversations meant. When Cole apologized for going through her journal, she felt disrespected and called it a breach of trust and privacy.

Despite Cole’s desire to leave the island together and work on rebuilding what they had, Scarlett made the difficult choice to leave alone. Currently, they continue to follow each other on Instagram and have kept their pictures together on their profiles. In June 2025, Scarlett shared a video of them enjoying their vacation in Los Barriles, Mexico. The following March, she shared a picture in which Cole said, “You influenced me.” It is also essential to note that he has most recently shot a campaign with her marketing agency in February 2026. All of these subtle signs may suggest that, despite deciding to leave the island alone, they might have reconnected in the real world. However, neither Cole nor Scarlett has publicly addressed the status of their relationship.

Scarlett Bentley is Making Her Mark With Her Own Marketing Agency

Scarlett Bentley laid the foundation for her career by earning a Bachelor of Arts in Marketing, Business, Management, and Related Support Services from the University of Arkansas in 2018. Armed with academic grounding and creative drive, she soon stepped into the entrepreneurial world, determined to build something of her own. It led Scarlett to establish a marketing agency, Socal Social. Based in San Diego, California, she has carved out a distinct digital presence, steadily growing her Instagram following to over 82.7K. As a digital creator, Scarlett curates content centered on travel, fitness, and a lifestyle shaped by self-expression and exploration.

In September 2024, Scarlett reached a notable milestone when she was recognized as one of San Diego’s Dynamic Women in Modern Luxury’s September issue. Alongside her career, her personal journey has also been one of rediscovery. After her back injury 15 months earlier, Scarlett had taken a break from running and intense lifting, but once again returned to the track in March 2026. In the same month, she enjoyed sunny days on the beaches of Santa Teresa, Costa Rica, alongside her girlfriends. Aside from that, Scarlett embraces a vibrant social life, often spending time with friends, exploring restaurants, and enjoying the rhythm of city life.

Cole Mueller’s Journey Reflects a Balance of Business, Fitness, and Passion

Cole Mueller began his professional life in October 2020, joining Zinfandel LLC and Land Holdings LLC as a Consultant. In that same month, he became a Development/Real Estate Agent at The RCMI Group, Inc. As of writing, Cole’s work usually revolves around dealing with luxury real estate. In addition to his corporate ventures, he has pursued entrepreneurial interests, including ownership of the Tequila brand, Octavio Tequila. Additionally, he has built a strong identity as an athlete. It becomes more evident as he is currently a member of the Grand Prix Auto Club and belongs to Hyrox Pro, a category for fitness racing experts. Cole’s love and dedication to fitness have even translated into his competitive participation.

In April 2026, Cole notably participated in a competition, where he became one of the Top 10 athletes in First Pro Men’s Singles and also ranked 4th in his age group. He has further cultivated a strong presence on Instagram, where he boasts over 16.6K followers. Through the platform, Cole has actively promoted the Pier Athletics Club. As a music lover, he frequently experiences the lively atmosphere of concerts, with his most recent attendance being this April. Furthermore, he is a sports enthusiast who loves watching baseball at the stadium. At the core of it all, Cole continues to maintain close ties with his former cast members from the show, including Mikey and Summit.

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