Scary Movie 6 Ending and Post Credits, Explained

Directed by Michael Tiddes, ‘Scary Movie 6′ marks the return of the Wayans brothers, who birthed the franchise in 2000. With the sixth installment, which is only the third film to have the creators’ official involvement, the series returns to its roots. Back in 2000, we met Cindy and her friends, who were battling the terror of a serial killer called Ghostface. Now, the same killer has returned, but, as expected, there is a twist to his identity this time around. The film also introduces and kills new characters while bringing back the OGs who started the whole thing in the first place. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Scary Movie 6 Plot Synopsis

‘Scary Movie 6’ begins with Teyana Taylor in a New York bar waiting for her date to show up. She gets a call from the mysterious man, who says he is running late and asks her to come out to the alley next to the bar to meet him. However, when she reaches the deserted alley, she is confronted by Ghostface, who makes fun of her for not having learned anything from watching horror movies. Of course, he is in for a shock when Teyana’s cuckoo call brings out a group of men. She reminds Ghostface that he is in New York and the rules are a little different here. He makes fun of her for losing the Oscar, and she uses her Golden Globe to smack him unconscious.

While Teyana may have defeated Ghostface, the same fate isn’t shared by other characters. We go to the town of Woodsville, where a girl named Tuesday is attacked by Ghostface after watching a spoof movie about horror movies rife with tropes. She survives, and the news of the attack reaches her sister, Sara, a drug addict, who decides to return to town with her boyfriend, Jack. She wonders if by attacking her sister, the killer’s motive was to get her to come back home. However, when she reunites with her mother, Cindy, who has now become a recluse preparing for Ghostface’s return, Cindy counters that the killer is actually trying to get to her through her daughters. This makes an already tense relationship between Cindy and Sara even worse.

Meanwhile, Brenda drops off her two kids, Brad and Dei, at school while her husband, Ray, tries to convince everyone that he is not gay anymore. The kids are friends with Jess, the son of Greg, who has now become the town’s sheriff. They, along with Brad’s girlfriend, Elle, are also aware of Ghostface’s return and prepare to fight him while wondering who the killer really is. Jack and Sara also meet Doofy, the killer from the first film, who is now actually mentally disabled, unlike the first time around when he was simply putting on a show to fend off suspicion. As all the characters come together to identify the killer, they come to a shocking conclusion about why the murders have suddenly started again so many years later.

Who is Ghostface?

Much like its predecessors, ‘Scary Movie 6’ plays into the tropes of horror movies and delivers the answer to Ghostface’s identity through it. At first, at least. The hint about the killer being a love interest is peppered throughout the film. Jack, especially, is a clear suspect, as he repeatedly points out in rather suspicious situations that he is not the killer, even though he is increasingly starting to feel that he is. The suspicions are proven right in the end, as it turns out that he is the killer after all. But there’s more. Notably, there is another love interest in the movie, Jack’s girlfriend, Elle. At first, she seems to be set up as a victim, considering how characters usually die after having sex in horror movies. In the end, however, she turns out to be another masked killer.

Earlier in the film, Cindy deduced that the killings restarted all these years later because the killer wants to bring back the legacy characters so he can kill them all. She was right in believing that the killer wanted to lure her back to town by targeting her daughters. The events culminate in a fight between her and a score of Ghostfaces, whom she defeats John Wick-style. Despite her best efforts, she, her two daughters, and Brenda, whose kids have already been killed, are held at gunpoint by Elle and Jack. However, in another twist, four more Ghostfaces appear and kill Jack and Elle. When the masks come off, two Ghostfaces turn out to be Anthony Anderson and Shaquille O’Neal, who are happy to join the series for another cameo.

The Real Ghostface Has a Legit Reason for the Killings

The other two Ghostfaces turn out to be Ray and Shorty, who kill Anthony Anderson and Shaquille O’Neal. It turns out Ray and Shorty (Shawn and Marlon Wayans) are angry with the people who continued working on the ‘Scary Movie’ sequels after they were forced out of the franchise following ‘Scary Movie 2.’ While they brought back Anthony and Shaq, while also trying and failing to bring in Kevin Hart, it was just so they could kill the duo because of the betrayal. They are angry with Shaq over Kazaam, while Anthony points out he didn’t know the Wayans had been fired before he signed on for the films. They also call out Brenda and Cindy for doing the same thing, but Brenda counters that she needed the money, and Cindy points out that she got to work with Charlie Sheen.

In any case, Ray and Shorty reveal that they won’t kill them because the movies wouldn’t be the same without them. As the core four, as Cindy calls them, start to celebrate the return of the main gang, Sara and Tuesday start making fun of them. They call the other four old and point out that they are the young ones who will carry the franchise forward, as often happens in reboots, where legacy characters are introduced just to pass the torch. However, the core four are not happy with this. They tie up Sara and Tuesday and leave them for dead in the house that they set on fire. After all these years, there is no way they are handing over their franchise to the younger generation just like that. If there is going to be a next movie, it won’t be without them.

Scary Movie 6 Mid-Credits Scene: Brosferatu and Longlegs

While ‘Scary Movie 6’ ends with Ray, Shorty, Cindy, and Brenda walking off into the dark night with a house burning in the background, it also features two mid-credits scenes. The first is a trailer for ‘Brosferatu,’ the spoof of Robert Eggers’ vampire gothic horror film, ‘Nosferatu.’ Once again, the Wayans go meta by describing themselves as the creators of the “Black versions of a white movie.” As expected, there is a twist: while Count Brolock is hunting Ellen, he already has three wives who call him out for going after the new girl. This not only serves as a nod to Eggers’ film but also shows that we could see Count Brolock in the next installment.

The second scene builds upon an existing storyline within the film. While Cindy and her group were preparing to battle Ghostface, the FBI was also looking for him. They never caught the real Ghostface, but they did catch Short Hand (who is another version of the mansion keeper from ‘Scary Movie 2’). That is, after they attacked an innocent Black guy who was standing next to Short Hand at a bus stop. Even when they realized they had clearly made a mistake, they decided to still arrest the Black guy, commenting that he must have done something wrong! We don’t know what happens to the innocent man, but the FBI does arrest Short Hand, and now he is in custody.

The FBI sends their psychic rookie agent, Berger, to interview him, where things get rather gnarly. There is a cake involved, and the pale-faced killer also hits his head on the table a couple of times, shocking the agents. Meanwhile, the real Ghostfaces have done their job and walked away after murdering so many people at once. The FBI seems to have finally caught up with it, as Agent Underwood shows up halfway through to confirm that Short Hand is not the killer they are looking for. A psychic Berger reveals she already knew this, and as they slowly back away from the room, Short Hand keeps bumping his head on the table repeatedly. They decide to leave him at that.

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