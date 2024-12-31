Scott Amedure Murder: Where Is Jonathan Schmitz Now?

In March 1995, police responded to a shooting in Lake Orion, Michigan, where they discovered 32-year-old Scott Amedure fatally shot in his trailer. In the days that followed, investigators explored a potential link between the crime and Scott’s recent appearance on The Jenny Jones Show, which had been taped just three days earlier. Netflix’s episode of ‘Trial by Media: The Truth Behind the Crimes’ titled ‘Talk Show Murder’ delves into the details of the case, profiling the perpetrator and examining the media frenzy that ensued.

Scott Amedure Was Found Dead Outside His Trailer

Scott Bernard Amedure was born on January 26, 1963, to Frank and Patricia Amedure in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. His father worked as a local tractor-trailer driver, while his mother was a homemaker. The youngest of six siblings, Scott was cherished and doted on by his family. His vibrant personality and natural charm made him someone who was easily loved. In 1968, the family relocated to Michigan, but two years later, his parents divorced. Scott and three of his older siblings stayed with their father, and it shaped the man he would become.

At just 17 years old, Scott eagerly seized the opportunity to join the Army, even if it meant dropping out of high school. After serving for three years, he was honorably discharged and transitioned into a career in telecommunications. However, seeking a more exciting and dynamic environment, Scott eventually found his calling as a bartender. Proudly identifying as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, Scott was known for his compassionate and selfless nature. He often extended a helping hand to those in need, especially friends diagnosed with AIDS, providing care and support when others turned away.

On March 6, 1995, Scott appeared as a guest on an episode of ‘The Jenny Jones Show.’ Thrilled by the opportunity, he was joined on camera by two of his friends. As a devoted fan of talk shows, Scott had been eagerly anticipating this experience. Just three days after the taping, police received a call reporting a possible shooting. Upon arriving at the scene, they discovered Scott had been shot twice in the chest. Despite immediate efforts, he had already succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Scott Amedure’s Killer Turned Himself Over to the Police

The police quickly identified the perpetrator, as it was the killer himself who called 911 to report the shooting. The caller, 24-year-old Jonathan Schmitz, admitted to the crime and claimed that Scott Amedure had embarrassed him, which drove him to take such drastic action. Jonathan was promptly arrested and taken in for questioning. During his statement, he explained that he had first met Scott through a mutual friend, Donna Riley. While the two had interacted a few times, they were not particularly close. It was Donna and Scott who extended the invitation for Jonathan to join them on ‘The Jenny Jones Show.’

Jonathan claimed he had no idea what the episode’s premise would be. The episode, titled ‘Revealing Same-Sex Secret Crushes,’ involved Scott confessing his attraction to Jonathan during filming. While he hinted at his feelings, Jonathan appeared visibly embarrassed. During the taping, the latter clarified that he was heterosexual and did not reciprocate Scott’s feelings. Although he smiled and laughed throughout the segment, body language experts who later reviewed the footage suggested that his demeanor masked discomfort and unease, indicating he was far from happy with the situation.

Donna Riley provided insight into the events leading up to the incident. She recounted that after the taping, she, Scott, and Jonathan went out for drinks and even shared a ride home. However, three days before the shooting, Scott left a suggestive note on Jonathan’s door, which Donna insisted was meant in jest. The note, however, deeply unsettled the latter. In response, he withdrew money from a bank, purchased a shotgun, and drove to Scott’s residence. When he confronted Scott, tensions escalated. Despite Scott attempting to defend himself by lifting a chair, Jonathan fired two fatal shots. He then left the residence and made his way to a gas station, from where he called 911 and surrendered.

Scott Amedure’s Family Wanted to be Compensated by the Media Houses

In 1995, Scott Amedure’s family filed a civil lawsuit against ‘The Jenny Jones Show,’ Telepictures, and Warner Bros., alleging that the show intentionally created an environment that made Jonathan Schmitz uncomfortable, ultimately triggering his violent actions. During the trial, Jonathan’s upbringing was scrutinized, with claims that his father’s history of making homophobic remarks contributed to his reaction and panic in the situation. The family’s lawyer argued that the show’s producers were negligent in orchestrating the on-air revelation of Scott’s feelings. In May 1999, the jury awarded the Amedure family $29,332,686 in damages. However, the conviction was later overturned on appeal, and the family never received any money from the production companies involved.

Jonathan Schmitz is Out on Parole Today

Jonathan Schmitz’s trial began in 1996, and it became a major focus of media attention. It was often marked by sensationalism and a lack of empathy in coverage. Jonathan’s defense argued that his actions were influenced by his mental health conditions, including manic depression (bipolar disorder) and Graves’ disease. They claimed these conditions, combined with the humiliation he experienced on the show, drove him to commit homicide. The defense also criticized the show’s format, asserting that it was designed to provoke and humiliate participants. Prosecutors, however, maintained that embarrassment was no justification for such a violent act. They argued that crimes stemming from such motives should still result in the harshest penalties to uphold justice.

Ultimately, Jonathan was found guilty of second-degree murder and received a sentence of 15 to 25 years in prison. He appealed his sentence, which was subsequently overturned. However, during a retrial, he was once again found guilty of the same crime, and his original sentence was reinstated. After serving over two decades in prison, Jonathan applied for parole and, due to his “good behavior,” was released on August 22, 2017, at the age of 47. Since his release, he has remained in Michigan, occasionally appearing in public while generally maintaining a low profile.

