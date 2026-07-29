Scott and Karen Laramie: Where Are Maddie Mogen’s Parents Now?

In November 2022, Scott and Karen Laramie’s world completely fell apart when they learned that their daughter, Madison “Maddie” Mogen, had been the victim of a homicide. They had raised her with immense love and care and struggled to come to terms with losing her in such a senseless manner. The months that followed were equally difficult, particularly as it took a long time for Bryan Kohberger’s case to make its way through the legal process. Netflix’s ‘The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare’ features snippets from the Laramies’ interviews and public appearances, through which the depth of their grief and ordeal comes across profoundly.

Scott and Karen Laramie Were Informed of Their Daughter’s Passing at the Police Station

Karen Laramie was married to Benjamin “Ben” Mogen when they welcomed their daughter, Madison “Maddie” Mogen, on May 25, 2001, in Oregon. A few years later, the couple separated, and Karen eventually found love again with Scott Laramie. Maddie first met Scott when she was about two-and-a-half years old and, over time, came to lovingly accept him as her father. Together, the three built a close-knit family and settled in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Karen also made sure that Maddie maintained a relationship with her biological father and gave her the freedom to stay connected to both sides of her family. According to Karen, Maddie was always a pleasant, gentle-tempered child whose kindness naturally drew people to her wherever she went.

Karen and Scott were immensely proud when Maddie joined the University of Idaho. On November 13, 2022, Maddie, along with her roommates Kaylee Goncalves and Xana Kernodle, and Xana’s boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, were killed inside their off-campus home. In the first few hours, widespread speculation and countless false rumors followed. It was the police who asked Karen and Scott to come to the station, where they were informed of Maddie’s death. Scott later recalled being overcome with anger, unable to believe that something so horrific could happen in Idaho. For the most part, the couple chose to remain silent publicly. They only spoke out in December 2024 to express their frustration over the length of time it was taking to bring Bryan Kohberger to justice.

In 2024, friends of Karen and Scott set up a GoFundMe campaign to help cover their travel, food, lodging, and lost wages so they could attend the court proceedings in Boise. It has since been reported that the couple supported the plea agreement and chose to focus on healing rather than enduring a lengthy trial. During Bryan Kohberger’s sentencing in 2025, Scott read a joint victim impact statement on behalf of himself and Karen. He said that nothing could ever replace the daughter they had lost. In August 2025, Karen also petitioned the Latah County Court to block the Moscow Police Department from releasing additional body-camera footage recorded inside Maddie’s bedroom. She argued that doing so would be a serious invasion of the family’s privacy. A judge subsequently issued a temporary restraining order preventing the footage from being released.

Scott and Karen Laramie are an Integral Part of a Non-Profit in Their Daughter’s Honor Today

Karen and Scott Laramie have continued to keep Madison’s memory at the center of their lives. In 2025, they appeared on Amazon Prime’s ‘One Night in Idaho: The College Murders.’ Karen, a graduate of Priest River Lamanna High School who later studied General Studies at North Idaho College, wears a ring that will forever connect her to her daughter. It bears the words “You’re My Sunshine,” while Maddie’s matching ring used to read “My Only Sunshine.” Karen said that the idea was inspired by the song she often sang to her as a child. Professionally, Karen worked in the Special Promotions FIT Sales department at The Coeur d’Alene Golf & Spa Resort from around 2004 to 2010 before becoming a General Manager at La Quinta by Wyndham. In 2015, she took on the same role at Baymont Inn & Suites and is still working in this capacity. She and Scott are still based out of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, but he has a more private life.

Following Maddie’s passing, Karen and Scott joined the other victims’ families in establishing the Made With Kindness Foundation in 2024. It was created to honor the memories of Madison, Kaylee Goncalves, and Xana Kernodle. The organization provides grief and wellness seminars, scholarship opportunities, and promotes on-campus safety awareness. Karen now serves as the foundation’s Community Engagement Coordinator and has said that she hopes to put something positive into the world through its work. She believes that it is one of the most meaningful ways to keep Maddie’s legacy alive.

Read More: Jerry and Patty Wetterling: Where Are Jacob Wetterling’s Parents Now?