Scott Sunford: Where is Desiree Sunford’s Husband Now?

Desiree Sunford was a well-liked middle school art teacher who resided in Yakima, Washington, with her husband, Scott Sunford. Thus, when she was tragically killed in her home in April 2013, shockwaves were sent across the entire community. Meanwhile, Scott found himself in the middle of the homicide investigation, with the detectives questioning him about his whereabouts. All the intricate details about the case and the investigation that ensued are explored in Investigation Discovery’s ‘A Time to Kill: Three’s Company Four’s a Crowd’ and NBC’s ‘Dateline: Deadly Entanglement.’ Both documentaries feature insightful interviews with Desiree’s loved ones and the officials who helped solve the complicated case.

Scott Sunford Was Considered One of the Potential Suspects in Desiree’s Murder

Around the 2000s, Scott Sunford worked at the local military training center in Yakima County, Washington. That’s when he crossed paths with Desiree, a schoolteacher who shared his passion for motocrycles and outdoor activities. With time, sparks of romance flew between them, and they began dating. In 2003, Scott and Desiree tied the knot and made their relationship official under the law. About a decade later, their marriage ended due to Desiree’s murder in the early hours of April 7, 2013. At the time, Scott had reportedly left to attend a family funeral in the Tri-Cities.

While returning home, Scott dialed 911 around 8:28 pm on April 7 and told the dispatcher, “I’ve been out of town, and I haven’t been able to get a hold of the wife.” After discovering Desiree’s remains in their Yakima home, the police questioned the combat veteran and asked him about his whereabouts. During the interview, Scott revealed that he and his wife were in a three-way sexual relationship with Paige Blades, at whose place he stayed the night after attending the family funeral in the Tri-Cities. Despite the early suspicions about Scott’s possible involvement in the homicide, they eventually ruled him out as a suspect due to a lack of evidence. Months later, they apprehended Paige’s co-worker, Marty Grismer, who was later brought to justice for killing Scott’s wife, Desiree.



Living in Retirement, Scott Keeps the Memories of His Wife and Son Alive in His Heart

After losing his wife, Desiree Sunford, Scott Sunford’s entire life turned upside down. Despite his best efforts, he wasn’t able to get back to work. In the past, he had a decades-long career in the automotive industry, working at Top Auto, Osbourne Chevrolet, McCurley Chevrolet, Kerry O’Farrell Motors, Richland Suzuki, Ponderosa Motors, Mac Tools, and ToolNutZ. He also served as the Parts Advisor at Honda of Tri-Cities and a Parts Manager at Tri-Cities Motor Sales. In the months prior to his wife’s passing, he worked as an eBay and Web Store Manager at Astley Enterprises. At some point, Scott also worked in the Social Security Administration, but as of today, he refers to himself as a “Retired Howler Monkey Herder.”

Given the free time after his retirement, Scott has been working on his carpentry skills and creating wooden objects such as photo frames, toys, folding tables, boxes, chopping boards, spoons, and more. On September 29, 2019, he received yet another heartbreaking news of his son, Jeffrey Alan Sunford, passing away at the age of 39. At the time, Scott’s daughter, Melissa Sunford Rackham, and son, Scott Sunford Jr, stood beside him as his emotional anchors. In 2024, Scott shared a picture from the second year of the remembrance ride, held in honor of Desiree, in which the bikers ride “from the Tri-Cities and Yakima to meet in Moses Lake.” In September 2025, on what would’ve been Jeff’s birthday, the father expressed: “Today, you would have been 46 years old. You left such an empty space. I love you son…” As of writing, Scott seems to be leading a peaceful life in Kennewick, Washington, surrounded by the love and support of his friends and family.