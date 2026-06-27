Selonia Reed Murder Details and Investigation Timeline

In August 1987, 26-year-old Selonia Ophelia Reed, affectionately known as Loni, kissed her son goodbye before leaving home in Hammond, Louisiana. Little did she expect that her beautiful life would come to a tragic end. The episode titled ‘The Day My Mother Never Came Home’ of CBS’ ’48 Hours’ focuses on the details surrounding the homicide, which left authorities searching for answers for more than three decades before the people responsible for the crime were arrested. Furthermore, the episode features interviews with her loved ones and the officials who solved the case.

Selonia Reed’s Remains Were Found in the Passenger Seat of Her Parked Car

Selonia Ophelia Smith, lovingly known as Loni among her family and friends, was born on December 13, 1960. Her parents never hesitated to shower her with affection. From childhood, she loved spending time with her sisters, Jacqueline and Gwen Smith. Selonia’s loved ones often described her as a kindhearted person who always wore an infectious smile. After completing her formal education, she entered the workforce as a staff member at the Seventh Ward General Hospital. In 1986, she decided to move on from that position before stepping into the role of a Teller in the Commercial Section of Citizens National Bank.

When Selonia was in high school, she first met Reginald L. Reed Sr., and their connection quickly deepened. Not long after, the pair exchanged their vows and settled in their residence on Apple Street in Hammond, Louisiana. Around 1981, they welcomed their son, Reginald Reed Jr., also known as Reggie, into the world. According to Reggie, on August 22, 1987, he and his parents went to the Hammond Square Mall. According to the records, he recalled that the family returned home before Selonia went out again, while he and Reginald played games before going to bed. However, her loved ones grew concerned when she didn’t return home, prompting her husband to call 911 and report her missing on that same day.

As officials began searching for Selonia, they discovered her remains in the passenger seat of her car, which was in a parking lot near John’s Curb Market. They reportedly noted that she was partially clothed, and there was white lotion on her remains. Forensic experts uncovered blood in the passenger side and backseat of the vehicle, and she had sustained multiple stab wounds in the neck and chest area. They further recovered the butt of a Winston cigarette at the location. As per one of the officials, the scene led investigators to deduce that she might’ve been sexually assaulted. The autopsy report revealed that she suffered trauma to her face and determined her cause of death as the fatal stab wounds that affected the lungs and heart.

A Witness Statement Shifted the Focus to Selonia’s Husband and Friend

During the initial investigation, authorities reportedly interviewed Reginald, who insisted that he went to sleep with Reggie while Selonia went out to a local bar with her friend on August 22, 1987. According to reports, when questioned, the friend denied having any plans with the 26-year-old. Court records indicate that during the search of Selonia’s house, forensic experts noted freshly vacuumed carpets and a strong bleach odor. However, they found no additional evidence other than a gold clasp of a necklace. Additionally, they discovered that Reginald had scratches on his neck, according to reports.

Police records suggest that Selonia’s family told officials that they suspected Reginald’s friend, Jimmy Ray Barnes. According to court records, Selonia was afraid of Jimmy, and one of her relatives had previously seen him lurking near her home. Gwen then contacted law enforcement and informed them that Selonia had claimed on different occasions that Reginald was physically abusive towards her, as per investigative reports. Further reports state that another witness came forward who informed the officials that on that fateful night, they saw two men near the market in a vehicle where the 26-year-old’s remains were found.

When the witness became suspicious, the individual reportedly wrote down the car’s license plate number. Per the records, authorities determined that the plate number belonged to a vehicle driven by Reginald. Police records state that the witness later identified the car’s passenger as Jimmy and the driver as Reginald from a photo lineup. When Reginald was questioned, he reportedly insisted he had been asleep on that fateful night and wasn’t involved in the crime. Reports specify that Jimmy underwent a polygraph test and reportedly passed it. Shortly after, he left Hammond and eventually moved to Atlanta, Georgia.

Reginald Reed and Jimmy Barnes Were Arrested Over 30 Years After the Murder

Court records indicate that as investigators dug deeper, they learned that Reginald had taken out several life insurance policies on Selonia, collectively totaling over $707,000. They reportedly noticed that some of those policies were taken out the same month the 26-year-old died. Despite the significant amount of circumstantial evidence, the prosecution didn’t believe it was enough to charge Reginald or Jimmy. The case eventually went cold until detectives reopened it in 2012. As DNA technology advanced, the forensic experts were reportedly able to collect a DNA profile from the cigarette butt that was recovered from the scene.

The DNA profile reportedly matched CODIS records for Jimmy’s identical twin, Billy Ray Barnes. Since the DNA of the identical twins also remains identical, authorities found a link to Jimmy. According to reports, when one of the detectives went to Georgia to question him, he alleged that Reginald had once offered him $50,000 to kill Selonia. In his statements, Jimmy claimed that he left Hammond because he was afraid of Reginald and that the latter had shot him. As per police records, Jimmy refused to testify at trial. Reports state that in 2018, Jimmy was offered immunity in exchange for his testimony, but he reportedly rejected the deal.

Ultimately, on June 21, 2019, Reginald and Jimmy were arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Jimmy avoided a jury trial by pleading guilty to accessory after the fact to first-degree murder in return for his testimony against Reginald. He was ultimately sentenced to 5 years in prison and received credit for time served. Reginald’s jury trial began in November 2022. On November 18, he was found guilty of second-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on January 30, 2023. The same month, Jimmy was released from prison but passed away in a car accident on January 27, 2024.

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