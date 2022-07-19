Sereniti Springs From Love Island USA: Everything We Know

Over the course of four seasons, ‘Love Island USA’ has become incredibly popular, mostly for its intriguing contestants and format that features single men and women competitors in a lavish villa far away in a remote location where they are expected to make relationships for love, friendship, or the prize money. The Islanders must select a partner on the first day based on initial impressions, assess whether they connect with that union, and switch partners if needed. Those without partners run the risk of being eliminated, while the other couples compete for a chance to win $100,000.

The show is incredibly interesting thanks to all the tasks, bombshell entries, re-coupling drama, and eliminations, which is why viewers continue to be enthralled by updates about the players and the show. Among all the contestants in the fourth season, there are some who stand out, such as Sereniti Springs. Thanks to her cool and colorful personality, she was a hit during the season, and her fans are interested in learning more about the fresh reality personality. Here’s what we found out!

Sereniti Spring’s Age and Family

Hailing from the city of Clovis in California, Sereniti Spring grew up in a simple and religious household where her beloved father is a pastor. The 28-year-old had a loving upbringing, and she shared a special bond with several friends while growing up. In 2017, Sereniti graduated from California State University, Monterey Bay. The free-spirited personality calls herself a “cowgirl at heart.”

During her college years, Sereniti also served as part of the cheerleading group. She also seems to be a fan of music as she attended several music festivals like a Luke Bryan concert at Shoreline Amphitheatre At Mountain View in 2016, Stagecoach Country Music Festival in 2017, and even the Coachella in 2018.

Sereniti Spring’s Profession

After completing her education, Sereniti moved to Louisiana, New Orleans, where she currently works as a bartender. She describes herself as a fun and funny but also cute girl. Sereniti is an open book and prefers to talk openly about everything, including sex. She also, however, keeps in mind the value of religion and God, as that’s what she learned growing up. She entered ‘Love Island USA’ with the mission of finding true love, which she believes in very dearly.

Sereniti also has a unique take on the world and has unique habits to make herself stand out from the crowd. She admittedly tries to learn something new every day and makes sure to especially learn a new word each day. She also has a cute little dog named Layla, whom she refers to as her daughter. In the ‘Love Island’ world, Sereniti hoped to find a true connection with whom she could eventually have a ‘Love Island’ wedding.

Read More: Are Kyra and Cashel From Love Island USA Still Together?