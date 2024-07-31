Shana and Barbera Clippert: Mothman Witnesses Have Settled Back in Their Lives Today

Explaining something inexplicable and seemingly implausible is a challenging task requiring courage. Shana and Barbara Clippert experienced such an encounter in June 2022. They reported spotting the legendary Mothman, a large winged creature with blue eyes. Alleged sightings of this creature have been prevalent since 1966, starting in West Virginia and gradually spreading to Chicago. In Netflix’s ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ episode titled ‘The Mothman Revisited,’ the mother and daughter share their experience, explaining what they saw and why they believe it was extraordinary.

Shana and Barbera Believe They Saw the Mothman From Their Parking Lot

Barbara Clippert raised her family of three girls in Beloit, Wisconsin. In 2013, she moved them to Virginia Beach, Virginia, and by 2020, the family was living in Rockford, Illinois. They enjoyed the hustle and bustle of the city and felt at home there. On June 20, 2022, Barbara and her eldest daughter, Shana, decided to go for a late-night McDonald’s run. It was common for them to pick up their food and sit in the parking lot, enjoying their meal and talking. Around 1 am, as they were chilling in their car, Barbara said she heard a loud screeching noise, unlike any animal she had heard before.

On the side of the parking lot was a canal lined with trees. According to Barbara, she peeked over and saw a humanoid figure with wings rising from the canal. She added that she looked at her mother, who was also staring in the same direction, and the two immediately got out of their car to investigate. They stated on the show that as they peered closer, they saw a figure unfurl its wings and take flight. It was unlike any bird or animal they had ever seen, they added, and the almost human appearance was unbelievable to them. They grabbed a flashlight to see more, but there was nothing there. After about half an hour, the mother-daughter duo said they noticed a bright, orb-like light in the sky. Given the time of night and the shape of the light, it was inexplicable to them.

Shana and Barbera Gave an Interview After the Alleged Sighting

Barbara and Shana were still deciding whom to report the alleged sighting to or ask for more information. They immediately went online and found similar descriptions of the exact figure, the Mothman. They approached the Singular Fortean Society, a paranormal support group, and provided a detailed account of their experience. Shana told them “I didn’t see any glowing red eyes or anything like everybody else is describing, but it flew away from us, and we were looking at its profile most of the time or its back. I was freaking out. It was pitch black.” Their story was documented, and they even shared an article detailing what had happened.

Barbera Has a Wonderful Relationship With Her Daughters

Barbera also lives in Rockford, Illinois, close to Shana. She is a wonderful mother to her and Na’Jeā Thomas, often sharing the highlights of their lives and reveling in their achievements. Barbera cheers them on as they accomplish one milestone after another. She has an impressive career, working with United Parcel Service (UPS) and Dotty’s. She is employed at Meijer, a supermarket chain, where she continues to excel. Barbera also takes her role as a socially responsible citizen quite seriously.

She has been actively helping amplify missing person posts and responding to calls for help from families, whether for donations for medical concerns like cancer or other needs. Additionally, she is a big animal lover, and her dog, Chief, is central to her life. Barbera has lived quite an extraordinary life, and it shows in the maturity and calm with which she speaks. Her future seems promising, filled with the love and laughter that her children bring and many more fulfilling experiences.

Where is Shana Clippert Now?

Shana Clippert was attending Rockford University at the time of the sighting. She finished her degree in 2023 and continues to live in Rockford. Shana has diverse work experience, having served as a Cashier Customer Service at Giant Food Stores, as a Court Information Officer in Delaware County, and at Fuzzy Butts Dog Daycare and Cracker Barrel. Her varied roles showcase the breadth of her skills and the different arenas she has explored.

As the eldest of three sisters, Shana is very close to her younger siblings, Na’Jeā Thomas and Nina Triplett, as well as her mother, Barbera Clippert. Growing up together, they have shared countless memories and have been each other’s pillars of support through thick and thin. In July 2024, Shana celebrated her 30th birthday with much pomp and fun, surrounded by her loving family. The celebration was filled with laughter, joy, and heartfelt moments, marking a significant milestone in her life. Shana is looking forward to enthusiastically starting this new chapter in her life, embracing the future with much optimism.

