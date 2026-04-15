Shark Tank Updates on HiberTec Homes, Stomp Athletics, Crowned Skin, PowerSoul Cafe

ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’ is a reality series that grants a golden opportunity to entrepreneurs to pitch their unique inventions and innovations in front of a host of Sharks. In the 17th episode of season 17, bold and ambitious entrepreneurs presented a variety of products, including HiberTec Homes, which offers wildfire-proof homes, Stomp Athletics, which sells traction mats and shoe armors for athletes, Crowned Skin, which deals with cologne-infused body butter, and PowerSoul Cafe, which is an allergy-free café.

HiberTec Homes is Aiming to Make Wildfire-Resistant Homes More Affordable

After six years of research and engineering, HiberTec Homes has developed a technology that could help protect one’s home against unexpected wildfires and tornadoes. It works by getting the homes automatically descend underground into its protective vault through a smartphone app in about 15 minutes or less. Once the threat has passed, the property is returned to ground level unscathed. Since the entire process is patented, HiberTec Homes owns the entire process.

HiberTec Homes provides dozens of custom hydraulic homes to choose from, including the Catalum (a single-story model), the Ursia (a two-story model), and the Arctosa (the flagship two-story model). The current pricing for the patented wildfire-resistant homes is competitive with several general contractors. To obtain a detailed quotation, you must contact HiberTec Homes to discuss your specific project. However, the company’s objective for the future is to make it available and affordable for the general public.

Stomp Athletics is Making Gametime More Efficient For Athletes

It’s been nearly a decade since Stomp Athletics filed its first patent in 2018 for the first version of Shoe Armor, which makes it easier to wipe dirt and dust off one’s shoes and maintain shoe traction during court games. Fast forward to 2024, the company expanded nationwide as its two products — Shoe Armor and Large Mat — began distribution through BSN Sports and Game One Sports. In June 2024, Stomp Athletics attended the Athletic Equipment Managers Association Conference and started selling its products to several NBA teams, colleges, and high schools.

The products of Stomp Athletics are available for purchase on its official website — Large Traction Mat for $99, Mini Traction Mat for $55, and Shoe Armor for $29. In case you need to buy the products for wholesale, you must fill out the Wholesale Application form. In late November 2025, the company held a Black Friday sale, with 15% discount on all its products. In December, Stomp Athletics became the proud partner of the Hall of Fame Series.

Crowned Skin Offers a Refreshing Take on Colognes

Post stepping onto the stage and presenting his baby in front of the Sharks and the audience, CEO Darrell Spencer and his team have steered Crowned Skin into an impressive phase of growth without losing sight of the brand’s promise of delivering first-rate quality. It has opened doors to wider distribution channels, and the company has since witnessed an increase in online traction and brand recognition. In February 2026, the team took to Instagram to debunk a fraudulent activity by a fake website under the name “The Crowned Skin” the customers were getting exposed to. They confirmed that the products are only available at Crowned Skin’s official website, TikTok Shop, and Amazon Storefront (sold by Crowned Skin).

In March 2026, Crowned Skin not only celebrated its 2-year anniversary but also achieved the milestone of surpassing 100K followers. The products were also highlighted among the creator community at TikTok Shop’s City Tour Mixer in Chicago. As of writing, Crowned Skin offers King Body Butter Cologne, Reign Body Butter Cologne, Monarch Body Butter Cologne, Empire Body Butter Cologne, King Body Oil Cologne, Reign Body Oil Cologne, Monarch Body Oil Cologne, Empire Body Oil Cologne, and more.

PowerSoul Cafe Provides a Wide Range of Certified Gluten-Free Snacks and Sweets

PowerSoul Cafe has come a long way since its launch in 2024. What began as a three-spot deal in the valley has now climbed up the ladder of success, fueled by nothing but persistence, hard work, and determination. As the proud entrepreneur of the certified gluten-free fast-food concept, Dina Mitchell has transformed a simple idea into a fast-growing brand that has drawn national attention through its appearance on ‘Shark Tank.’ The exposure helped the company evolve significantly by amplifying brand recognition and attracting a wider audience beyond its niche. As a response to inflation, the company announced the Free Days concept in September 2025, offering free items for a limited time on select days.

The next month, they introduced their fans to the PowerSoul Creator program, a move to positively impact branding and reach. They also believe in giving back to the community and supporting noble causes. After losing their furry baby, Gronk, in February 2025, the team partnered with Nevada SPCA and announced that $2 from the sale of each bag of Gronk’s PowerPaws will be donated to the animal welfare organization twice a year. In November 2025, ‘Love Island USA’ fame JaNa Craig volunteered for the cause at the PowerSoul Cafe drive-thru to support the fundraiser and promote dog adoption. Aside from the clean and tidy condition of their kitchen, the company also receives compliments for its thoughtful, warmhearted staff, all of which is put on full display on its social media account.

In January 2026, Dina spoke to the students at the Law Enforcement Empowerment Athletic Program (LEEAP). For Galentine’s Day, they reintroduced XOXO, a limited-edition drink. The team celebrated the company’s second anniversary at 8180 West Warm Springs Road in February. Endorsed by the National Celiac Association, PowerSoul Cafe received its 2026 certified gluten-free certification through the Gluten-Free Food Program in the same month. As of today, they offer a wide range of products, such as smoothies, breakfast bowls, tater tot rounds, pizzas, cream cheese bagels, chicken nuggets, corn dogs, breads, sandwiches, waffles on a stick, and an assortment of sweet treats. PowerSoul Cafe now ships nationwide and takes great pride in its mission to offer customers Certified gluten-free options.

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