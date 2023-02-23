Sharon Johnson Murder: How Did She Die? Who Killed Her?

The generally peaceful town of Bedford, New Hampshire, witnessed a terrifying murder on July 28, 1988, when expecting mother Sharon Johnson was found murdered at a construction site. While the brutality of the murder shocked even the most experienced police officers, further investigation soon revealed a sinister plot fueled by hatred. ‘Bear Brook Podcast’ season 2 chronicles the gruesome homicide and takes the viewer through the efforts to bring the perpetrator to justice. Let’s dive into the details surrounding the crime and find out more, shall we?

How Did Sharon Johnson Die?

A resident of Bow, New Hampshire, Sharon Johnson was just 36 at the time of her death. People who knew her described her as a kindhearted and caring individual who loved helping others in need. Besides, Sharon also treated everyone around her with kindness and was known for her charming and friendly nature. While Sharon worked to support herself and her family, reports mention that she was about seven months pregnant at the time of her murder. However, because of her amicable personality, she did not have any known enemies, which made her sudden demise all the more shocking.

On July 28, 1988, law enforcement officers in Bedford were informed of a woman’s body located in a sandpit at a nearby construction site. Once first responders reached the location, they found the victim lying in a pool of her own blood and immediately declared her dead. Later, the deceased woman was identified as the expecting mother, Sharon Johnson, and an initial medical examination noted several injuries all over the victim’s body, while there was clear evidence of strangulation. Subsequently, an autopsy found evidence of several stab wounds before concluding that Sharon was stabbed and strangled to death. They even affirmed that she was pregnant at the time of the murder and were certain that the victim fought valiantly for her life. Besides, while the brutal crime left most police officers shocked, the nature of the homicide indicated that Sharon was attacked by at least two assailants, who overpowered her before killing her.

Who Killed Sharon Johnson?

The initial investigation into Sharon Johnson’s murder was pretty challenging as the police did not have any leads or witnesses to work with. Although they carried out a thorough search of the construction site and even canvassed the area around it, authorities found nothing that could point at a potential witness. Detectives even went door to door in the hopes of a witness while several of Sharon’s acquaintances were interviewed. Still, people mostly talked about her kindness and how she did not have any known enemies who would harm her in such a brutal manner. Besides, the victim’s friends had no idea why Sharon was even in Bedford in the first place, as she worked in Manchester, New Hampshire, and was on her way back home on the day of her murder.

When the police interviewed several of Sharon’s co-workers, they insisted that July 28 was a typical day at work. They admitted to having met Sharon at the workplace and claimed she was her usual self. Besides, they also revealed that Sharon had planned to shop for some baby clothes at the Mall of New Hampshire in Manchester before returning home that evening. Yet, the police failed to find any witnesses at the Mall of New Hampshire, and the investigation stalled for a while. On the other hand, Sharon’s husband, Kenneth Johnson, appeared pretty devastated at his wife’s death, but he insisted he had nothing to do with the homicide. With time the police learned that Sharon and Kenneth were married for around three hours, and while the marriage was happy at first, he soon became quite controlling. In fact, some of Sharon’s acquaintances stated that Kenneth believed Sharon was cheating on him. Yet, with no evidence to tie the husband to the crime, the police were unable to charge him with murder.

Even though the case sat without any progress for several months, the police continued their investigation until it led them to a teenager called Anthony Pfaff. Anthony, who was 18 at the time of Sharon’s murder, did not take long to confess to the crime, but his statement made authorities realize the complexity of the crime. When questioned, Anthony mentioned that he was contacted by Sharon’s husband, Kenneth Johnson, who asked him to kill his wife. In turn, Anthony reached out to 18-year-old Jason Carroll, and the two kidnapped Sharon while she shopped for baby clothes at the Mall of New Hampshire. The pair then brought the 36-year-old to the construction site in Bedford, where they stabbed her and strangled her to death. Anthony even claimed Kenneth was present on the scene when Sharon was attacked and that he abused her verbally before accusing her of cheating. Based on his statement, the police apprehended Jason Carroll, who confessed to his role in the crime.

With enough evidence on their hands, detectives began looking into Kenneth Johnson and learned that he was addicted to gambling, which made him face a few financial issues. However, when confronted, Kenneth claimed that someone named “Bob” had killed his wife and even insisted that “Bob” owed him some money. Still, further investigation proved that “Bob” did not exist, so cops arrested Kenneth once Anthony claimed he paid them for killing Sharon.

Surprisingly, Anthony and Jason recanted their confession before any of the accused could be produced in court, making it difficult for prosecutors to plead their case. Hence, in 1991, Anthony Pfaff was acquitted of all charges, while the prosecution decided to drop the charges against Kenneth Jhonson. However, Jason Carroll was convicted of conspiracy to commit murder and second-degree murder after two jury trials and was sentenced to 46 years to life in prison in 1992. Although Jason has since tried to get his sentence overturned or reduced, his petitions haven’t been accepted by the court, and he remains incarcerated at the New Hampshire State Prison for Men in Concord, New Hampshire, with a parole eligibility date of 2029.

