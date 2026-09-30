Sharon Randolph and Mike Miller Murder Details and Investigation Timeline

In Netflix’s ‘The Widower: ‘Til Death Do Us Part,’ the primary focus is on the mysterious death of Sharon Randolph in her Las Vegas, Nevada, home in the spring of 2008. More questions were raised because Mike Miller, the family’s handyman, was also found dead in the residence. As the detectives delved deep into the case, they uncovered an unsettling past involving multiple wives and a possible motive for the double homicide. The documentary also features interviews and old footage of Sharon and Mike’s loved ones, who recount the impact of the tragedy.

Sharon Randolph and Mike Miller Were Found Dead in the Randolph Residence

Born on November 6, 1950, in New York, Sharon L. Price was the beloved daughter of Jean and Robert Price and a sister to two brothers, Carl and Robert Price. Around 20 years of age, she married William Metcalf in 1970. A few years later, after her first marriage didn’t work out, she married Philippe Causse in 1978. On the professional front, she was an experienced cosmetologist. Unfortunately, Philippe passed away, after which she met another widower named Thomas “Tom” Randolph in the summer of 2005 through the dating website Match.com. The following year, the two went on a cruise trip to Mexico, where they got married before sealing their vows in Las Vegas, Nevada, in 2007. Sharon also maintained a close bond with her daughter, Colleen Beyer, from a previous relationship.

In early 2008, Thomas met a man named Michael “Mike” Miller at a local convenience store in Las Vegas and hired him as his handyman. Mike had arrived at Las Vegas from Florida or South Carolina and began living with his aunt and uncle in December 2007. Over the next few months, the two men talked and interacted frequently. On the evening of May 8, 2008, Thomas and 57-year-old Sharon went out to celebrate Mother’s Day, but a few minutes after returning, she and Mike suddenly died at the Randolph residence near Anne Road and Jones Boulevard. The Las Vegas Metro Police Department received a 911 call from Thomas, who said, “My wife’s been shot…There’s a guy in my house and I shot him.” When the authorities arrived at the scene, they found both Sharon and Mike dead due to gunshot wounds. The detectives also found a ski mask and a bag of jewelry next to Mike’s remains in the garage area.

Sharon Randolph and Mike Miller’s Killer Had a Long Rap Sheet

Since Thomas “Tom” Randolph called 911, the detectives interviewed him to learn his account of what transpired on the fateful night. According to him, after he returned home from a celebratory dinner at the Charcoal Room steakhouse at Santa Fe Station with Sharon Randolph, he stayed in the car for a few minutes while she went inside the house. Thomas alleged that a masked intruder shot her to death, after which he went inside and shot the suspect to death in a state of panic. He told the police that he found out that the intruder was his handyman and friend, Mike Miller, only after he fired the fatal rounds. About a week later, Thomas reenacted the entire scene in the house and claimed that he shot Mike in the hallway.

Contrary to his claims, the detectives found evidence that didn’t corroborate his story, such as most of the spent shell casings found inside the garage. In order to learn more about his friendship and bond with Mike, the investigators traveled to North Carolina, where they interviewed Mike’s family. The family members told them that Thomas allegedly convinced Mike to kill Sharon and make it look like a burglary in exchange for a cut from the life insurance money Thomas would receive after her death. The detectives also learned that Sharon’s marriage to Thomas had been rocky from the beginning, with the latter also convincing her to put him as the beneficiary in her will. Little did he know that she had later secretly changed her will and left almost everything to her daughter, Colleen Beyer.

Looking for more incriminating evidence against Thomas, the detectives dug deeper into his past and learned that Sharon was his sixth wife and three of his former wives were dead, including Beckie, Leona, and Frances. Initially, Beckie’s death in 1986 was deemed an apparent suicide until Thomas was linked to her killing and arrested in 1988. His former associate, Eric Tarantino, reached out to the detectives and claimed that Thomas had offered him money to carry out the killing of Beckie and make it look like an accident. While he was awaiting trial in jail, he also allegedly tried to hire a hitman to kill Eric. Although he was tried in April 1989 for the murder of Beckie, the jury acquitted him. Right after that, he was taken into custody for conspiracy to murder the state’s star witness, Eric.

The Killer Was Tried Twice After His First Conviction Was Overturned

After spending about a year and a half in prison, he was released and then sued the prosecutors for prosecuting him. Not only did he get a settlement, but he also got his previous criminal records expunged. While investigating Sharon’s murder, the detectives also went to Indiana to interview his fourth wife, Gayna, who ran away from him after a life-threatening incident. As per reports, Thomas also allegedly approached a former associate named Glenn Morrison to kill Gayna for him. Armed with enough evidence against him, the police obtained an arrest warrant for Thomas.

In January 2009, he was arrested in his mother’s place in Clearfield, Utah, for his involvement in the killing of his sixth wife, Sharon Randolph. After multiple postponements and delays, his trial finally began in 2017. In June 2017, the jury deliberated for about two days and found him guilty of killing Sharon and Mike. He was sentenced to death for his gruesome crime. A few years later, in 2020, the Nevada Supreme Court overturned his conviction and remanded him for a new trial. In August 2023, during his retrial, he was convicted of two counts of murder with the use of a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the deaths of Sharon and Mike. Finally, on April 4, 2024, Thomas Randolph was sentenced to 60 years to life in prison.

Read More: Thomas Randolph: Where is the Black Widower Now?