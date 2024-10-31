Shaun M. Cleary: Where is the Abductor Now?

On January 19, 2013, Cynthia Hartman fled to her neighbor’s house in Gladwin County’s Hay Township, Michigan, claiming she had been held hostage by her then-boyfriend, Shaun M. Cleary. She bore two head wounds, later identified as gunshot wounds, and was promptly taken to the hospital. Police quickly arrested Cleary, uncovering his prior conviction for assault with intent to murder his former fiancée. Investigation Discovery’s episode of ‘Cabin in the Woods,’ titled ‘Five Days in Hell,’ explores Cleary’s criminal actions and the devastation he caused to those around him.

Shaun Cleary Got Into Two Relationships After He Was Released From Prison

Shaun Michael Cleary first drew police attention in 2000 after his then-fiancée, Penny S. Doane, reported him. In October of that year, she managed to escape from a shed where Cleary had confined her after stabbing her four times and then drugging her. According to her, the attack occurred when she attempted to end their engagement. In September 2001, he was found guilty of assault with intent to commit murder and sentenced to an eight to 20-year prison term.

After his release from prison, Cleary connected with a woman from Chesaning, Michigan, through a dating app. Their first meeting took place in July 2010 when he took her and her son to see a movie, and by September 2010, they had begun dating. Cleary claimed to be a financial trader working out of Midland, Michigan and mentioned that his office would be moving to Chicago in October 2010. In March 2011, he told her he had returned to Michigan because his office had opened a branch in Troy, and he also needed to care for his father, John Cleary. By October 28, 2011, the charges against him were dismissed, and later that month, he proposed to her. The couple planned to marry in July 2013, but her perception of their relationship was far from the reality.

In the fall semester of 2012 at Delta College in Michigan, Cynthia Hartman met Cleary in their shared trigonometry class. He presented himself as a Midland condo owner, working with engineers for an international company, and claimed to be an Army veteran. He explained that his employer had enrolled him at the college to train as an engineer. By November 2012, he and Cynthia had begun dating. She was a mother of three who had recently separated from her husband and was gradually growing closer to Cleary. When he invited her to move in with him at his father’s cabin in Gladwin County’s Hay Township, Michigan, she felt ready for the step forward.

Shaun Cleary Took Cynthia on Errands While Holding Her Hostage

In the ensuing months, Shaun Cleary maintained both relationships, often telling his fiancée in Chesaning that he was on business trips to places like Paris and England, sometimes disappearing for days. She didn’t suspect anything, as he had consistently been a caring and attentive partner. However, after his father’s death on December 25, 2012, she noticed a shift; he became more distant and met with her less frequently. He explained that he needed space to process his loss. Meanwhile, Cynthia Hartman grew increasingly uneasy in her relationship with him. She began to reconsider her decision and hoped to reconcile with her estranged husband, ultimately deciding to leave Cleary on January 15. That morning, Cleary left for work, unaware of Cynthia’s intentions to leave. When he returned later, she was still in the house. He asked her to wait in the bedroom, saying he had written her a letter. Instead, he came back with a .22-caliber rifle and shot her twice.

The first bullet fractured her skull but didn’t penetrate, while the second grazed her forehead. According to Cynthia, he then duct-taped her hands, feet, and head, attempting to suffocate her. She said that he pressed down on her chest to restrict her breathing but abandoned the effort after about 10 minutes. Cynthia recalled that after the initial assault, Cleary appeared to calm down but continued to keep a close watch over her, always carrying his rifle and refusing to leave her alone. Her hands and legs remained bound with duct tape, and she said he even attempted to drown her in a nearby lake. Despite her injuries and the restraints, he took her out three times to run errands: once to buy more duct tape, another time for pizza, and a third for tacos. On one occasion, he even untied her and brought her inside the restaurant, but she was too frightened to attempt an escape.

Meanwhile, Cleary’s fiancée from Chesaning grew increasingly concerned about his absence. She hadn’t seen him in weeks, and he promised he would come to meet her soon. Cynthia’s ordeal continued until January 19. That night, around 9 pm, Cleary went to take a shower, and she pleaded with him not to bind her wrists again. She sensed he was growing increasingly hostile and feared her time was running out. Once Cleary was in the bathroom, Cynthia seized the opportunity to escape, managing to hide under a tarp in a nearby neighbor’s yard. He came out in pursuit but, unable to spot her, got into his car and drove off to search the area. Seizing her chance, Cynthia emerged from her hiding place and alerted the neighbors, explaining she had been held hostage. They immediately called the police, who quickly apprehended Cleary in his vehicle.

Shaun Cleary is Serving His Sentence in a Michigan Prison Today

Shaun Cleary was initially held on a $75,000 bail, facing charges of assault with intent to commit murder, unlawful imprisonment, felony firearm, and felon in possession of a firearm. On January 2, 2014, he entered a no-contest plea to one count of assault with intent to commit murder. In exchange, the prosecution dismissed charges of unlawful imprisonment, felony firearm, and felon in possession of a firearm, along with unrelated charges of inmate possession of a weapon and attempted escape from jail.

Classified as a habitual offender, Cleary received an enhanced sentence of 365 months to 65 years in prison. As he was escorted from the courtroom, he turned to Cynthia and said, “See you soon.” Cleary is currently incarcerated at the Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility in Ionia, Michigan, and will be eligible for parole in 2042.

