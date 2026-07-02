Shawna Scott: Where is the Survivor Now?

In May 2018, Shawna Scott and 47-year-old David Nathaniel Scott were living blissfully in their home in Mount Sterling, Kentucky. Unfortunately, their lives changed forever when David lost his life at the hands of his neighbor, Frances Ann Zaayer. In the years that followed, Shawna’s life was defined by resilience, perseverance, and healing, which was revisited in Netflix’s ‘Worst Neighbor Ever: She Finally Snapped.’ Through detailed interviews with her and her loved ones, the episode reveals the devastating and lasting emotional scars carried by the survivors.

Shawna Scott Was Arrested After a Physical Altercation With Frances Zaayer

In 1995, Shawna Scott was living in Franklin, Ohio, when she first met David Nathaniel Scott. According to her, their first interaction began with an argument. However, as they spent time together, their bond gradually blossomed, and they finally tied the knot. By 2002, the pair had settled in Mount Sterling, Kentucky, with Shawna’s daughter from her previous relationship, Haley Boyd. Shawna and Scott also welcomed their second daughter, Hunter Nicole Brown, into the world. In November 2016, one of Shawna’s family friends, Frances Ann Zaayer, moved in with them because Frances’ house across the street was being remodeled.

According to Shawna’s statements, things began to change when Frances allegedly became bossy, and David didn’t like that. The final straw came when they noticed the latter scolding their grandson, prompting Shawna to ask her to move out. By March 2017, Frances moved into her own home, but things reportedly escalated as she allegedly began stalking David’s wife, harassing him, and building her driveway into the property line of Shawna’s father. Everything further came to a head when Shawna and Frances had a physical confrontation, which led the latter to call 911 and report the incident. On May 11, 2017, Shawna was arrested and charged with fourth-degree assault causing minor injury.

Shawna Underwent Multiple Surgeries After Frances Shot Her in the Face

After Shawna was released on May 12, 2017, Frances reportedly began calling authorities, claiming she wouldn’t receive justice. In early May 2018, the former pleaded guilty to her charge in exchange for one year of probation and agreeing to take anger management classes. She and David began returning to their normal lives, and he also started installing CCTV cameras around their residence. Reports state that on May 26, 2018, Shawna was working at home as usual while her husband was installing the last surveillance camera on the back porch.

Shawna and David’s quiet life was turned upside down when Frances reportedly broke into their home and shot David in the chest and Shawna in the face. He was unfortunately pronounced dead at the scene, while Shawna was rushed to the hospital, where her condition became stable after receiving extensive medical care. According to court records, Frances was identified as the shooter by several witnesses. On May 27, 2018, she was taken into custody based on the yearlong dispute between her and the 47-year-old’s family and witness identification. Frances was charged with murder, attempted murder, and burglary.

Frances eventually pleaded guilty to murder, first-degree wanton endangerment, and second-degree assault on January 12, 2022. In February 2022, Frances was sentenced to 35 years in prison and will be eligible for parole in 2038. While speaking on the matter, Shawna expressed, “Honestly hope she never gets out. I mean, it’s still a fear that’s in the back of my head every day.” Following the attacks, Shawna had reportedly undergone 16 facial surgeries. She sadly suffered the loss of hearing in her left ear, lost sight in her left eye, and sustained several scars on her face.

Shawna Cherishes the Moments She Spends With Her Daughters and Grandkids

Back in 1995, when Shawna first met David, she was working for the Warren County Board of Developmental Disabilities as a Bus Driver. In that position, her role included transporting her clients to and from home each day. Sadly, by 2016, she was on disability and was unable to work any longer. After experiencing the profound loss, Shawna dedicated herself to healing, both physically and mentally. She said, “Since David passed away, I take it one day at a time.” During her interview, she had revealed that the growing animosity between Frances and Shawna’s family had created distance between her and her daughter, Haley. However, the tragedy brought the mother and daughter close again.

Shawna has completely focused on spending meaningful time with her two daughters, Haley and Hunter. Together, they visit David on May 26 every year, reminiscing about the good times they shared with him. Following Shawna’s visit on May 26, 2026, she wrote, “This Holiday never gets easier. It Is What It Is!!!!” Her life is further filled with immeasurable joy and laughter in the presence of her grandchildren, including Owen and Ryver. However, the mother became concerned when Haley was diagnosed with cancer in June 2026. Currently, Shawna continues to provide immense support to her daughter, who began her chemotherapy treatment on June 30.

Amid the hard times, Shawna never backs away from expressing her love for her loved ones. She often finds solace in the company of her family, whether at a festive gathering or over an occasional meal together. She seemed to have found another chance at love in February 2021, marking the beginning of a relationship. As of writing, it is worth noting that Shawna has not shared her partner’s identity. It also remains unclear whether she is still dating the individual. Beyond that, she considers her father one of the greatest pillars of strength in her life. Shawna further maintains an incredible bond with her beloved aunt, Wanda Collinsworth.

Read More: Frances Zaayer: Where is David Scott’s Killer Now?