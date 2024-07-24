Shayna Guy: Where is the Custom Painter Now?

Netflix’s ‘Resurrected Rides,’ created by Rick Hurvitz, one of the co-creators of ‘Pimp My Ride,’ is all about old and beaten-up cars getting resurrected into brand-new ones, thanks to a group of talented and skillful car experts. Hosted by the hilarious Chris Redd, the show focuses on a car owner in each episode as the mechanics work on reviving their beloved beater and transforming it into a modified masterpiece. Working on the paint job for the cars in the garage was Shayna Guy, who transformed the appearance of the vehicles through her creativity and unique imagination.

Shayna Guy Found Success With 13th Street Customs After its Re-launch

A native of Quarryville, Pennsylvania, Shayna Guy launched a firm called 13th Street Customs in Pennsylvania in an attempt to make a name for herself in the competitive world of slinging paint. Her mother encouraged her to attend college and enroll in collision repair, where she learned welding and repair, two of the important aspects of vehicles besides designing and painting. Before becoming a paint expert, she reportedly worked as a waitress for three years. She opened up to Gnarly Magazine, “After my experiences with school and jobs, my goal became to work for myself and produce the best work I was capable of. However, I did not have a business plan or knowledge on how to organize it properly.”

She added, “I never wanted to turn people down but I eventually got overwhelmed with jobs. I admit I should have handled things better and been more accountable, but I am proud to say I worked to complete jobs, issue refunds and learned to communicate better. I did lose everything and had to start over and I’m still working on resolutions but I learned a lot.” After that, she relocated to California to pursue her dream. In 2022, Shayna re-launched 13th Street Customs, which made her realize that the passion for Kustom Kulture was also evident throughout the state. The entire process turned out to be quite inspirational and challenging.

Shayna’s Time on the Show Was Far From Smooth

Shayna observed, “I see generations of families so involved and the build quality and paint techniques are unreal! The kustom community is very dedicated and they’re events daily out here. You also get a lot of lowrider subculture out here and growing up, I was really drawn to those kinds of paint designs. I learned to ask for help and got the business side handled much better.” Talking about her time on the show, she admitted that there were a couple of clashes on the set of ‘Resurrected Rides.’ Just like other moto culture shows, she claimed that the Netflix series also had unrealistic deadlines for the gearheads to meet.

“It was a hectic experience on set because some of the producers may not have realized how involved the process is for painting custom designs. On social media, we see all these reels with finished designs but so few share the trial and error and what it takes to bring a project to completion,” she elaborated. The fact that she was at the “mercy of editors,” she felt a bit nervous initially. She said, “Some of the paint they wanted me to use I had limited or no experience with but I worked to show them and viewers all the details that go into painting. I remember working like three days straight on just one job!”

Shayna Guy Runs Two Custom Painting Firms in California

As many of you might have noticed on the show, Shayna Guy is a world-class custom painter and airbrush artist who owns and runs 13th Street Customs. She further extended her passion for the art by co-founding Gearhead Ghost Productions. On April 20, 2024, she hosted a grand opening party for the same in Harbor City, California, where they had “a shop & studio open house, giveaways, exclusive event merch, an Italian food truck, drinks, fire dancers and more.”

Gearhead Ghost Productions’ opening party was a huge success, and since then, the company has been up and running, with Shayna Guy serving as a co-owner. Not only does it “offer full builds from fabrication and mechanics to full bodywork and paint,” but it also has a separate 7,000 sq ft space on the property that could be utilized for events, photoshoots, or even film productions. Besides that, she also comes up with graffiti-like logo designs for t-shirts and sells them through F*** Off Design Co.

Right around the time of the premiere of ‘Resurrected Rides,’ Shayna Guy also appeared on the ‘High Octane Hustle Podcast’ with Design Muse and Fast Lane Jane, where she shared her airbrush, pinstriping, and custom painting stories. Residing in Los Angeles, California, she mostly has four things on her mind — motorcycles, cats, food, and California.

