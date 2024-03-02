Sheena Bora: What Happened to Her? Is She Alive or Dead?

Sheena Bora, a lively young woman residing in Mumbai, was flourishing in both her professional and personal life. She excelled at work, was happily engaged to a man she loved, and was actively pursuing her prospects. However, her last known sighting was on April 24, 2012. Shockingly, it wasn’t until 2015 that the revelation of her murder emerged, leading to the arrest of three individuals connected to the case. In Netflix’s ‘The Indrani Mukerjea Story: The Buried Truth,’ the documentary sheds light on the key figures involved in the investigation and addresses lingering questions about the circumstances surrounding her fate.

The Alleged Murder of Sheena Bora Came to Light After 3 Years

Sheena Bora was born to Indrani Mukerjea on February 11, 1987, in Shillong. Indrani and her husband Siddhartha Das soon welcomed Sheena’s younger brother named Mekhail to their family, hinting at a promising future. However, as her marriage unraveled, Indrani decided to send Sheena and Mekhail to live with their grandparents, Upendra Kumar Bora and Durga Rani, in Guwahati. Indrani, opting to relocate to Kolkata, left Sheena to spend a significant part of her childhood under the care of her grandparents.

In a diary belonging to Sheena, there were poignant entries expressing dissatisfaction and emotional pain due to her mother’s lack of communication and connection with both her and Mekhail. She felt abandoned and questioned her mother’s love for her. In 2005, the family discovered that Sheena had relocated to Mumbai and married Peter Mukerjea after divorcing Sanjeev Khanna in Kolkata. Upon this revelation, they reached out to Indrani, urging her to provide financial support for Sheena and the rest of the family.

In 2005, Sheena and Mekhail visited Indrani in Kolkata, where, as per Mekhail’s account, she laid out a condition for her support. Indrani insisted that the societal image and life she had built in Mumbai were valuable to her. Consequently, she required Sheena and Mekhail to present themselves as her siblings, not her children, when interacting with others. Agreeing to these terms, Sheena relocated to Mumbai and commenced her studies at St. Xavier’s College in 2006.

Sheena began residing with Indrani, Peter, and Vidhie, her daughter from her marriage with Sanjeev, in their Worli, Mumbai residence. In 2008, Rahul Mukerjea, Peter’s son from a previous marriage, joined them. Soon, Sheena and Rahul developed a close bond and romantic relationship. However, Indrani disapproved of their connection, resulting in frequent conflicts between mother and daughter. Following her graduation in 2009, Sheena entered the workforce. By 2011, she had secured a position as an assistant manager at Mumbai Metro One.

In 2011, Rahul and Sheena became engaged. However, the relationship between Indrani and Sheena had significantly deteriorated. In an attempt to reconcile with her mother and improve the family situation, Sheena reached out to Indrani in 2012. Indrani responded by inviting Sheena to a dinner meeting on April 24, 2012. On that day, Rahul picked Sheena up from her workplace and dropped her off in Bandra, where she was supposed to meet Indrani.

The following day, Rahul received a text message from Sheena, informing him of their breakup and urging him to move on. Simultaneously, she submitted her resignation. When Rahul reached out to Indrani and his father for information, they claimed that Sheena had gone to the United States and expressed her desire to terminate the relationship. Despite Rahul’s persistent attempts to seek answers, he was met with silence. Sheena, at times, communicated via email to friends and family, but notably from a different email address than the one she had previously been using.

On August 21, 2015, prompted by an anonymous tip-off, Mumbai police apprehended Shyamvar Rai for the illegal possession of weapons. Rai, who was Indrani’s driver, confessed to his involvement in the alleged murder of Sheena Bora on the night of August 24, 2012. He provided a detailed account of the purported events, stating that Indrani, Sanjeev, and he had conspired to carry out the plan. According to Rai, they picked up Sheena from Bandra as part of their orchestrated scheme.

According to Rai’s account, during the fateful night, Sheena and Indrani occupied the back seat of the car, while Sanjeev sat in the front alongside Rai, who was driving. Allegedly, they headed to a secluded road in Mumbai, where Indrani provided Sheena with a spiked drink, rendering her unconscious. Subsequently, Sanjeev moved to the back seat, and together they strangled and killed Sheena.

Rai then detailed that they transported Sheena’s lifeless body to Indrani’s residence in Worli, placing it in the trunk. Additionally, he claimed that Indrani applied makeup to Sheena’s body in an attempt to make it appear less suspicious. Continuing his testimony, Rai stated that the following morning, he, along with Indrani and Sanjeev, traveled to a location in Raigad. There, they reportedly took Sheena’s body into the woods and set it on fire.

A Forensic Team Identified Sheena Bora’s Remains

Acting on Shyamvar Rai’s information, the police discovered and exhumed a body at the alleged burial site of Sheena Bora. In 2015, the forensic team from All India Institute of Medical Science confirmed through examination that the remains indeed belonged to Sheena Bora. The report concluded that she had died from strangulation and had suffered asphyxiation.

Indrani Mukerjea, Sanjeev Khanna, and Peter Mukerjea faced accusations and were arrested in connection with the murder. Sanjeev admitted to his involvement. Sheena’s passport was discovered in a Dehradun farmhouse owned by Peter’s ex-wife. In 2021, Indrani claimed Sheena was alive in Jammu and Kashmir, a statement refuted by the CBI in 2022. Despite the conflicting narratives, the case continues to be under judicial consideration.

