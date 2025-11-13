Is Shelby Oaks Based on a True Story?

Directed by Chris Stuckmann, ‘Shelby Oaks’ focuses on the experiences of Mia Brennan, a woman obsessively looking for her sister Riley Brennan, who went missing twelve years ago. As Mia gets a shocking clue about her sister’s past with a group called “Paranormal Paranoids,” she investigates further, encountering deadly threats and deeper mysteries. Last seen investigating paranormal activities in the town of Shelby Oaks, Riley vanishes without a trace, making the case complicated. With the help of raw footage from her sister’s past, Mia has to go beyond her own fears to get to the truth, while also dealing with demons from childhood, which could very well be real.

The supernatural horror-mystery film, while featuring supernatural occurrences and adrenaline-pumping sequences, also delves into the intrigues of trauma, childhood, obsession, and secrets in disturbing ways. The complex ideas debated in the film are complemented by grounded emotions, complex characters, and the use of “found-footage” elements, making it a layered visual product.

Shelby Oaks is a Fictional Tale Shaped by Chris Stuckmann’s Experiences

Written by the aforementioned director, ‘Shelby Oaks’ is a haunting piece of cinema that utilizes complex narrative elements. Based on Chris Stuckmann’s YouTube series, ‘Paranormal Paranoids,’ the film continues the ideas originating in it. The series portrays “found-footage” elements and the involvement of a fictional group of paranormal investigators, who go to the ghost town named Shelby Oaks. The movie expands on this premise and deals with the challenges faced by Mia when her sister Riley goes missing, with footage of paranormal investigations as the only clue. In an interview with Rough Draft Atlanta, the director Chris Stuckmann spoke about his own experiences that shaped the film, and opined that he and his wife, Samantha Elizabeth, had a long journey making YouTube videos for Halloween and also making found-footage sketches.

He stated, “[We combined] that with some of the things that traumatized me the most as a kid, which was this belief that my parents and the religion I was raised in instilled in me that demons were real, and that they were watching you and waiting for a moment to strike, and if you gave them that freedom, they would attack you. It’s a very strange way to be raised and to have that belief system.” The filmmaker’s experiences with religion, family, and the supernatural shaped his ideas for the film. His childhood experiences and the complex relationship with his parents also played a role in the evolution of the film. Chris also revealed that his relationship with his sister shaped some of the elements in the movie.

He expressed, “That combined with, of course, being estranged from my sister for as long as I was when she was disfellowshipped from our religion, was, like you said, the impetus to find a way to take some of these more personal elements of my life and tell them in a movie that’s also a love letter to the horror genre.” One of the core themes of the narrative is the idea of a sibling vanishing without a trace. It can be presumed that the filmmaker’s difficult bond with his sister and the personal elements enabled him to write about the trauma experienced by a sibling. In the movie, Mia’s obsession with finding her sister plays a pivotal role in driving the story forward. Thus, ‘Shelby Oaks,’ despite being a fictional tale, represents the director’s emotional realities.

The Sources of Inspiration Behind the Layered Narrative

‘Shelby Oaks,’ although an original creation, is inspired by other sources. The utilization of the found-footage-like jump scares in the film came from Chris Stuckmann’s knowledge of YouTube videos and also the “creepypasta” online culture of sharing scary stories. Speaking to Variety, the director stated, “Like you mentioned that relaxing car video, I remember watching that back in the day and the thing pops up at the end and I’m falling back in my seat.” The “relaxing car video” is a popular video that was used as a way to scare people. Stuckmann’s narrative style reflects the kind of raw fear that is seen in such popular videos. He added, “When things on the internet started to scare us, it’s a whole new world of potential horror that can be mined. The mixed media element was very important to me to present different types of scares.”

The incorporation of popular videos and elements of YouTube culture makes the film a unique take on the horror genre. The filmmaker also credited his knowledge of stories like ‘Goosebumps’ and ‘Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark’ as sources of inspiration for his horror sensibilities. In terms of visual works, he was inspired by ‘Lake Mungo,’ ‘Noroi,’ and ‘The X-Files.’ Ultimately, these works of art, along with the Japanese film ‘Ringu,’ helped the filmmaker to add the elements of suspense and dread in the movie.

The Story Reflects Complex Emotional Themes of Obsession and Trauma

While being a horror film, ‘Shelby Oaks’ is also a deeply grounded navigation of obsession and trauma. Mia’s character represents the reality of individuals experiencing life-altering trauma, especially when family members are involved in dangerous situations. Mia only has footage from her sister’s past to investigate the mysterious case. This makes it difficult for her to get to the truth of the matter. Trauma plays a vital role in the story as it leads Mia down a dangerous path with dangerous secrets. Mia’s obsession with finding her sister stems from deep familial bonds and the sense of loss she experiences once her sister goes missing. The narrative comments on obsession and also humanizes Mia’s character.

Though horror and supernatural elements are present in the film, at its core, it’s a troubling look into the complexities of the bond between siblings. The uncertainty and insecurity emanating from Riley’s disappearance also guide Mia’s behavior. The idea of fear and the different ways in which it can affect individuals is at the nucleus of the story. In an interview with Creative Screenwriting Magazine, Chris Stuckmann opined that Mia’s character reflects a very deep familial bond that goes beyond logic. Speaking about the sibling bond, he also spoke about his twin daughters. He said, “I often see this phenomenon with my twin daughters. Even when they’re separated by just a room, they instinctively call out for each other. It’s a sixth sense that many siblings share.”

In the case of Mia and Riley, the deeply established connection between them is a vital force that drives the movie forward. The realism of the characters stems from the director’s own views on trauma and sibling relationships. Ultimately, while the supernatural elements in the narrative provide adrenaline and entertainment to the viewers, the grounded portrayal of the realities of human relationships adds to the story’s authenticity.

