Shelley Watkins Murder: Where is Jerry Mack Watkins Now?

In September 1993, police recovered the remains of Shelley Watkins, who had been missing for several days. She was the wife of Jerry Mack Watkins, a member of a reputed and well-to-do family in Corsicana, Texas, which made the homicide all the more shocking. As investigators examined the evidence, they found little physically tying any one person directly to the crime, yet the circumstantial evidence suggested a different picture. In AMC+’s ‘True Crime Story: It Doesn’t Happen Here’ season 3, the legal process and what ultimately unfolded in the case are explored in detail.

Shelley Watkins Disappeared After a Day With Her Family at Their Lake House

Shelley Lou Salter was born on December 17, 1957, in Toledo, Ohio. Her sister, Sandy Cripps, has shared that even as a child, Shelley was always smiling and ready to help others. She was a kind person who was determined to make her own path in life. In 1975, she graduated and later began working as a hairdresser. She eventually found love and built a life with Jerry Mack Watkins. The couple settled in Corsicana, Texas, where much of Jerry’s family lived. Their family grew with the birth of their daughters, Ashley and Lane, and by 1993, they appeared to be a happy family of four.

On September 6, 1993, Shelley and her family attended a gathering at their lake house on Cedar Creek Lake. Jerry’s extended family and siblings were also present. After they returned home, Jerry claimed that Shelley had been upset about a few matters and had simply walked away from the house. She was not seen again after that night. Jerry’s friend, Lewis Palos, a sergeant, was informally asked to help look for her, but it was not until September 9 that an official missing persons report was filed. On September 13, fishermen on the Trinity River near Seven Points, Texas, discovered human remains floating in the water and alerted authorities.

Police responded to the scene and recovered the remains, which had been wrapped in trash bags and weighed down with cinder blocks and chains. Investigators concluded that the bindings indicated a deliberate attempt to conceal the body. The remains were identified as Shelley’s and sent for an autopsy. The medical examination determined that she died from blunt force trauma to the head, with possible strangulation also noted as a contributing factor. Authorities then launched a detailed investigation, carefully reviewing the events and circumstances leading up to her disappearance in an effort to identify the person responsible.

Shelley Watkins’ Case Raised Many Questions About Her Life With Her Husband

Investigators began interviewing Shelley Watkins’ family and friends and focused closely on the day she vanished. They learned that during the family gathering at the lake house, Shelley had argued with Jerry Watkins’ brother, Ronny Watkins, over the use of jet skis. When questioned, Jerry stated that he had driven Shelley and their daughters home, where another argument broke out with him. He alleged that Shelley threatened to take the children and leave. According to him, when he refused to hand over the car keys, she left the house on foot and never returned. However, other allegations and inconsistencies soon emerged.

Shelley’s family alleged that Jerry had been unfaithful throughout their marriage. They described it as a recurring source of conflict between the couple. They also recalled an incident during a family trip to Rome, Italy, when Shelley, who was seven months pregnant with their youngest daughter, allegedly left the vacation early following a dispute. Concerns were also raised about how the early stages of the investigation were handled. Jerry contacted a sergeant as a personal favor before an official missing person’s report was filed days later. By September 12, 1993, the case had been transferred to the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators also alleged that Jerry was not fully cooperative during the initial days.

Within days of Shelley’s disappearance, Jerry retained attorneys and declined to allow investigators to search his home without a warrant. When a warrant was eventually executed, officers alleged that portions of the house had been freshly painted, sections of flooring redone, and the garage resurfaced. Jerry maintained that after Shelley left, he went to bed. However, neighbors later alleged the house lights remained on until around 4 am. Additionally, a potential witness reported seeing a vehicle with cinder blocks and chains near the Trinity River on the night of September 6, 1993, and police alleged that the witness identified Jerry in a lineup.

Jerry Watkins is Living as a Free Man in Texas Today

Based largely on circumstantial evidence, Jerry Watkins was indicted for first-degree murder in December 1993. He posted bail and, in February 1994, entered a plea of not guilty. As the case moved toward trial, controversy continued to build. The proceedings were scheduled to begin in August 1994, but in July, a major scandal emerged: Henderson County District Attorney Earl Ray Andrews was investigated for bribery and extortion tied to the case against Jerry. The revelations severely damaged the prosecution’s credibility and prompted an FBI inquiry. Days before the trial, a judge dismissed the case on the basis of insufficient evidence.

After the case was dismissed, Jerry continued living in Corsicana, Texas, and remained active in the family construction and pipeline business. Within months of the charges being dropped, he became engaged to Kay Bryant, who was Shelley Watkins’ former friend and neighbor. He later married her and Kay eventually adopted Shelley’s daughters. In 2014, his eldest daughter, Ashley Watkins, got married. Largely, Jerry and the rest of the family have maintained a low public profile by staying out of the spotlight following the highly publicized case.

