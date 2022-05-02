Shenmue Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Based on Sega’s namesake game series, ‘Shenmue the Animation’ is an action-adventure show that recounts a story of redemption and self-discovery. It revolves around Hazuki Ryou, an ordinary young adult who witnesses his father’s murder at the hands of Lan Di, who is in search of two mysterious mirrors rumored to have mystical powers. As Hazuki walks the path of redemption, his mission takes him from Japan to Hong Kong, and he explores the world of martial arts, all the while learning more about himself in the process. His action-packed adventures have garnered critics’ approbation for the engaging fight scenes and a unique premise that keeps the viewers on their toes.

Although the show has an underwhelming fanbase, it is definitely growing in the recent past, and one can expect that it will become more popular in the coming months. After the cliffhanger ending of the first installment, the viewers must be eager to learn when the show will return with new episodes. If you are curious about the same, then we have got you covered.

Shenmue the Animation Season 2 Release Date

‘Shenmue the Animation’ season 1 released on February 6, 2022 (May 3, 2022, in Japan) and concluded its long run after a few months on May 1, 2022. The first installment comprises thirteen episodes, each with a runtime of about 22-25 minutes.

Unfortunately, as of now, there have been no official comments on the renewal of the show by Telecom Animation Film, Adult Swim, or any other company involved in its production. However, the creators have left a message at the end of the season 1 finale episode that says- “The Story Goes On..” It is undoubtedly an allusion to the next installment of the show, and fans can expect an official confirmation of the same in the coming months.

The renewal can also be further ascertained from the fact that the show had a cliffhanger ending with Hazuki learning about the story behind the two mysterious mirrors and the prophecy that predicted his arrival in the Bailu village where they were created. Furthermore, the anime has adapted the first two games in the Shenmue video game series, whose fourth part is rumored to be in production and is likely to be released in the coming months.

The action-adventure anime will probably adapt the next two parts in its second installment. Assuming that the latest part of the game is released in the upcoming months, ‘Shenmue the Animation’ season 2 will premiere sometime in late 2023.

Shenmue the Animation Season 2 Plot: What It Can Be About?

In the season 1 finale, Lan Di and his man manage to get the information that the secrets of the two mirrors and much more can be found in the Bailu village. While Lan Di immediately heads toward the region, he leaves some of his men to fight Ryou. Once the protagonist has managed to save everyone with Ren’s assistance, they learn that Lan Di believes that Ryou’s father was in some way responsible for the death of his own father. However, to get to the bottom of things, Ryou must visit the Bailu village where his father used to train with Lan Di’s father.

Ryou heads toward the village without wasting any time after meeting his friends in Hong Kong. However, on his way, he saves the life of a drowning girl but ends up getting unconscious because of exhaustion. Later, when he wakes up, he is greeted by the same girl who introduces herself as Shenhua and tells him that he is in Bailu. Once Shenhua learns about Ryou’s reason for coming to the village, she is able to connect the dots and explains that his father may be of some crucial help to him.

When they enter his secret dungeon, where Shenhua is not allowed, they receive a letter from him in which he bequeaths the Sword of Seven Stars to her and alludes that she must take over whatever responsibility comes her way as his work is done now. The episode ends with a prophecy that a man clueless about his unimaginable powers will one day arrive in the village.

In season 2, Ryou will enquire about his father’s past in the Bailu village and stumble upon some family secrets that he could not have fathomed in his wildest dreams. Furthermore, he will also learn whether his father was responsible for the death of the father of Lan Di or not. Meanwhile, Lan Di’s pursuit of power will lead him to some uncomfortable truths as well, but his resolve will not be affected by it. Ryou is expected to learn more martial arts techniques before he faces his arch-enemy again for a fight to the death.

