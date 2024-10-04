Where is Sherri Rasmussen’s Family Now?

Both ABC’s ’20/20: The Killer Down the Hall’ and NBC’s ‘Dateline: Detective Story’ delve deep into the decades-long murder case of 29-year-old Sherri Rasmussen, who was brutally killed in her house in 1986. The evidence that led the authorities to the killer, Stephanie Lazarus, surfaced more than two decades later. During those years, Sherri’s family suffered the most, but they never lost hope that justice would be served. Despite the inclusion of them in interviews of the episodes, questions about their personal life and whereabouts are bound to arise.

Sherri Rasmussen’s Family Got Closure After Getting Justice for Her

Sherri Rasmussen’s loving family, which included her parents, Dr. Nels Elmer Rasmussen Jr. and Marian Loretta Lehman Rasmussen, and two sisters, Teresa Lane and Connie Rasmussen, were shocked and devastated when they heard the news of her passing on the night of February 24, 1986. The search for justice for Sherri was even more excruciating as they had to wait for decades before the perpetrator, Stephanie Ilene Lazarus, who was an LAPD officer herself, was arrested and put behind bars.

Between that, when the police tested the DNA evidence found on the bite mark of the victim, the analysis hinted that it was left by a woman. So, they also tested the DNA samples of her mother and sisters before eliminating them as potential people of interest or suspects. When Stephanie was finally convicted for the 1986 murder of Sherri Rasmussen in 2012, the Rasmussen family was hugely relieved. Teresa and Connie suffered a couple of huge losses in a span of two years as they lost their father, Nels Rasmussen, on June 20, 2020, and their mother, Loretta Rasmussen, after a couple of years, on September 1, 2022.

However, the convict was on the brink of getting released on parole in 2024. However, Teresa Mary Lane addressed the state parole panel, opening up about the fact that they still felt the impact of Sherri’s loss even after almost four decades. She stated, “It took over 23 years for an arrest to be made. My parents were relentless to find justice for my sister, especially my father. Once the arrest was made, my parents never missed a hearing or court date. If they were still with us they would be present today to fight for justice for Sherri.” She added, “…If parole was to be granted this would be greatest injustice of all.”

Teresa Lane is a Doting Grandmother Who Also Parents Several Dogs of her Own

The Loma Linda University Health graduate, Teresa Lane was married to Brian, with whom she also shared a son named Alex. In 2010, their son got married to the love of his life, Rachel, and in 2014, they learned that they were going to become grandparents of twin boys in February of the following year. Another important member of her family was their furry baby, Daisy, who was Brian’s TV companion at times. So, when they lost her in April 2016, they were heartbroken and in shock.

The good news of Alex and Rachel giving birth to their third son, making Teresa and Brian grandparents for the second time, allowed them to celebrate and focus on the newest member of the family. Brian was a devoted husband and a doting father and grandfather, but unfortunately, he died sometime after September 2019, when all was fine and joyous in the couple’s life. In the coming years, she brought home five furry little friends to keep her company as she seemingly still continues to take care of them. Focusing on herself and being a good mother and grandmother to Alex and his children, Teresa also loves witnessing sunrises and sunsets.

Connie is a Single Mother Who Enjoys Traveling With Her Loved Ones

Apart from fighting to keep the killer of Sherri Rasmussen behind bars, Connie Rasmussen also has a life of her own, which mostly consists of her daughter Jessica Pannell and grandkids. Having her mother’s blessings, Jessica has been in a relationship with Dan Caldwell, a realtor at Keller Williams Southern Arizona, for at least a couple of years. Apart from being family-oriented, Connie also appears to be an avid nature lover and traveler.

