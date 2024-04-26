Sherrie Davis and Dedy Rodriguez: Where Are Fran Smith’s Sister and Daughter Now?

Cases of missing persons are among the most distressing for families, as they are left struggling with uncertainty and unanswered questions. The ambiguity surrounding the disappearance, coupled with the absence of closure, amplifies the emotional toll on loved ones. Sherrie Davis and Dedy Rodriguez intimately understand this anguish, having endured the disappearance of their beloved family member, Betty Fran Gladden Smith, in October 1991. In NBC’s ‘Dateline’ episode titled ‘Chameleon,’ Sherrie and Dedy share poignant recollections of Fran, reflecting on her presence in their lives and their relentless efforts to discover what happened to her.

Sherrie Davis and Dedy Rodriguez Worked Tirelessly To Find Fran

Sherrie Davis fondly reminisced about her strong bond with her older sister, Betty Fran Gladden Smith. Throughout their lives, Fran was a protective figure for Sherrie, ensuring she never felt overlooked or sidelined. To Sherrie, Fran was not just a sister but a hero whose resilience and determination were a constant source of inspiration. Despite the demands of adulthood, including marriage and children, their closeness endured, with the sisters consistently making time to confide in each other and share the intricacies of their lives.

Dedy Rodriguez also cherished heartfelt memories of her mother, Fran, describing her as a remarkable single parent who had raised her and her two older brothers since Dedy was seven years old. Despite the challenges of single parenthood, Fran displayed unwavering dedication in caring for her children, ensuring their needs were met and their upbringing was nurturing. Dedy expressed profound admiration for her mother’s tireless efforts, acknowledging her role in instilling responsibility and values in her children as they grew into adulthood. Despite Fran’s intention to lead a quieter life in Niceville, Florida, close to her sister, she unexpectedly found love with John Smith after joining a software company.

Her path crossed with John’s, leading to a whirlwind romance that culminated in marriage two months after they began dating. Sherrie and 25-year-old Dedy, being protective of Fran, initially had reservations about her quick marriage to John. However, they accepted the union, reassured by John’s stability and dependable nature. Fran and John settled in New Jersey, but concerns arose when Fran suffered a hip injury in September 1991, limiting her mobility. Despite John’s presence, Sherrie and Dedy remained vigilant, maintaining regular contact with Fran. However, their worries heightened when they could not reach Fran in the first week of October.

Concerned by Fran’s sudden disappearance and skeptical of John’s explanation that she had gone to Florida, Sherrie and Dedy grew increasingly suspicious. Knowing Fran’s responsible nature, they found John’s story implausible. Despite their doubts, the lack of evidence against John frustrated them. Determined to uncover the truth, Sherrie and Dedy took matters into their own hands, launching their investigation into John and Fran’s whereabouts.

After nine years of diligent effort, the detective overseeing the case praised their impressive work as they managed to locate John’s initial spouse, who had also vanished mysteriously. Although John was convicted for Janice’s murder, their efforts to find evidence linking him to Fran’s disappearance and possible murder fell short of bringing him to justice for that crime.

Dedy Rodriguez is a Mother Today, and Sherrie Davis Still Believes in Justice

In 2005, Sherrie Davis penned a book titled ‘My Sister Is Missing: Bringing A Killer To Justice,’ which meticulously outlined the case against John Smith. She recognized the significance of preserving her sister’s memory and shed light on Fran’s life. Although the murder case for Betty Fran Gladden Davis was dismissed in 2023, John confessed to discarding Fran’s body, providing some form of closure for Sherrie and Fran’s daughter, Dedy Rodriguez, who chose to accept it.

They revealed that they also pursued a civil lawsuit against John, emerging victorious, but they have yet to receive the promised compensation of over a million dollars. Dedy, now a mother herself, acknowledges the significant role her mother played and profoundly misses her presence. While initially driven by the need to uncover the truth about her mother’s disappearance, she has since come to terms with the situation. Sherrie also keeps her sister’s memory alive, frequently reminiscing about their shared life together, and believes that someday John will pay for his crimes.

