12 Shows Like Andor You Must See

Alternatively titled ‘Star Wars: Andor’ and ‘Andor: A Star Wars Story,’ ‘Andor’ is an adventure drama set in the ‘Star Wars’ universe created by George Lucas. A direct prequel to the events of ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,’ it follows the journey of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), who becomes an unlikely rebel hero following his years as a man on the run from forces of the Galactic Empire. Cassian and others from various anti-Empire factions go on a galaxy-trotting adventure to steal from, resist, and counter the Empire at various phases of their plan for Galactic dominance.

What starts as a simple tale of a man on the run from the forces of the Empire becomes a legendary tale of heroism, sacrifice, relentless fighting, and defiance in the face of evil. Enriched by deep political overtones, the Tony Gilroy creation expands the scope of the ‘Star Wars’ universe and also creates new cultures, people, and languages. If you enjoyed watching the Diego Luna-led space-themed dystopian thriller, these shows like ‘Andor’ will make great additions to your watchlist.

12. Foundation (2021-)

‘Foundation is a narrative of people residing on many planets throughout the galaxy ruled by the Galactic Empire. It features a scenario where the Empire is sensing a danger hitherto unseen and must use everything in its power to stop it. Set in the distant future, the show contains depictions of dynastic rule and political control. This science fiction drama, created by Josh Friedman and David S. Goyer based on ‘Foundation’ by Isaac Asimov, also deals with a mathematical proof that can ‘predict’ the actions of common people across many timelines, which becomes a major issue of concern for the Empire. It shares several thematic similarities with ‘Andor,’ with it being set in a Galactic Empire, portrayals of Authoritarian rule, and a distrust of the masses based on almost prophetic predictions supposedly based on mathematical knowledge.

11. Star Trek: Deep Space Nine (1993-1999)

‘Star Trek: Deep Space Nine’ is a science fiction drama created by Rick Berman and Michael Piller. The show follows the aftermath of a long conflict between the Cardassians and the Bajorans, in which the Bajorans are helped by the Federation to rebuild their home. When a wormhole is discovered by Starfleet commanding officer Benjamin Sisko and Lieutenant Dax, it leads to cultural and religious conflicts in the Bajoran region. As Sisko tries to balance conflicting elements between Starfleet and Bajor, new threats emerge beyond the wormhole in the form of a race of shape-shifting aliens threatening to establish dominance and disrupt the stability of the region. The drama contains thematic similarities to ‘Andor’ as it is set in space and explores inter-species conflict that has destructive potential.

10. Dune: Prophecy (2024-)

Created by Diane Ademu-John and Alison Schapker, ‘Dune: Prophecy’ is a science fiction epic that explores the foundation of the ‘Bene Gesserit’ seen in ‘Dune.’ It follows the lives of two Harkonnen sisters who oppose elements that seem to threaten the future of the human race by establishing an Order of women to save it. Set in the cinematic universe of the Dune franchise, the drama is an epic precursor to the movies that have redefined the word ‘grandeur’. It also explores the history of the Harkonnen family, which goes on to become the most powerful one in the world. In a vast universe, the show examines themes such as social cohesion, religion, and politics that reflect those seen in ‘Andor.’ Both dramas are set in similar spaces with tonal contrasts in each contributing to the diversity of the narrative.

9. The Expanse (2015-2022)

‘The Expanse’ features a premise where human civilization has managed to colonize the Solar System, expanding the scope of the universe it is set in. Set around 200 years in the future, the story follows detective Josephus Miller, who is tasked with finding a woman who has gone missing. This scenario brings the detective into contact with the captain of a ship as they attempt to traverse the lengths of the solar system to find the missing woman and unravel secrets that could have consequences for the whole of humanity.

Based on the series of novels of the same name by James S. A. Corey, the science fiction drama is similar to ‘Andor’ as it features unlikely heroes who have to travel distant places within a warring world to achieve their objectives. The Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby creation also features an intriguing plot point that features a Cold War-like situation that exists between Earth and Mars after Mars becomes independent post-colonization.

8. For All Mankind (2019-)

‘For All Mankind’ features an alternate reality where the Soviet Union during the Cold War overtakes the US to be the first to land on the Moon, leading to a proliferation of the space race in the following years. The US finds itself facing serious threats due to the Soviet Union’s space supremacy, which leads to NASA having greater objectives to go further than before and to a level that has hitherto not been reached. Based on heavily political themes around the space race, the science fiction drama created by Ronald D. Moore, Ben Nedivi, and Matt Wolpert has thematic connections to ‘Andor’ as it deals with the consequences of resource politics and the cost of such prolonged and layered conflicts. The show contains commentary on issues like civil rights, the climate crisis, and the relationship between mankind and technology.

7. Fallout (2024-)

‘Fallout’ is a dystopian science fiction show created by Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner based on the game series of the same name by Bethesda Game Studios. It follows the aftermath of a nuclear war on Earth centered in Los Angeles. Privileged survivors are given the opportunity to live in bunkers that protect them from surface-level threats. It features themes such as class war, distrust, post-nuclear politics, and human evolution. It contains an expansive universe that is populated by several factions, each trying to establish control. The complexity of the plot and the stakes involved make this a complementary work to ‘Andor’. Both feature deep character studies that add a layer of intrigue to the overall narratives. Despite being set in strange worlds, they manage to keep the conflicts grounded and driven by human emotions that add to their relevance.

6. Mr. Robot (2015-2019)

‘Mr. Robot’ explores the lives of a group of hackers known as ‘fsociety’ as they attempt to counter ‘E Corp’, a corporation dominating the world. The psychological crime drama created by Sam Esmail is set in a time and world where corporations run everything from the basics of life to the advanced, leading to counterattacks. It features the art of ‘hacking’ as a weapon against the corporation as Elliot and Mr. Robot, leaders of the “fsociety,” try to resist their corporate foes. This drama shares thematic similarities with ‘Andor’ in terms of its exploration of themes like resistance, freedom, and control.

5. Snowpiercer (2020-2024)

Set seven years post the conversion of the world into a frozen wasteland, ‘Snowpiercer’ follows the human survivors who are passengers of an eternally moving train that traverses the globe. Marked by steep class differences and social apathy, the train becomes a boiling point of conflict between the different classes. Creators Josh Friedman and Graeme Manson take us on a journey of rebellion on this show based on the 2013 film of the same name by Bong Joon Ho and a 1982 French graphic novel, ‘Le Transperceneige,’ by Jacques Lob. Survival becomes the ultimate objective in this dystopian world that shares incredible similarities with ‘Andor’ based on thematic elements like authoritarian rule, propaganda, and popular uprising.

4. Battlestar Galactica (2004-2009)

Created by Glen Larson and Ronald Moore, ‘Battlestar Galactica’ is a science fiction epic drama set in a world where human beings have conquered the stars and colonized 12 planets under the banner of their home world, Kobol. Artificial Intelligence has led to the creation of Robots called Cylons who rebel against human occupation. Following a war between the two factions, the AI-based robots agree to go away. With the passing of time, the Cylons return with an intention of domination, armed by new and superior humanoid robots that can wipe out the race. With conflicting beliefs and objectives, the two sides of the conflict face new challenges at every turn. Reflecting the conflict-based narrative of ‘Andor,’ this drama captures the essence of war and rebellion in a contrasting way.

3. Counterpart (2017-2019)

‘Counterpart’ is a science fiction thriller created by Justin Marks. It follows the life of Howard Silk, a low-level employee of a bureaucratic agency who discovers that his employers are guarding a bridge to a parallel dimension. It features a mysterious world under our surface that’s marked by secrecy, curiosity, and danger. When Howard is faced with a dilemma and distrust, he can only trust his counterpart from the parallel world. The show contains depictions of themes like identity and reality, and the possibilities of different human experiences in parallel realities. Though not as grand in scale as ‘Andor,’ the show has political overtones and thematic elements that make it a relevant watch for anyone who has enjoyed watching ‘Andor.’

2. Silo (2023-)

Silo follows a group of people who live in a huge silo underground with rules and regulations which guard them from the destroyed world on the surface. It is set 140 years in the future, following a civil war on Earth that led to the destruction of the surface. As the plot moves forward, secrets are unraveled about the Silo leading to the occupants of it questioning their reality leading to political consequences fueled by distrust. Similarities between ‘Silo’ and ‘Andor’ make them complementary as both have political uprising and rebellions as central themes, though in contrasting ways. The dystopian drama, created by Graham Yost, also deals with controversial ideas like propaganda and control that are heavily featured in ‘Andor’ as well, which makes the shows feel more grounded and based on reality despite the futuristic worlds they are set in.

1. The Man in the High Castle (2015-2019)

‘The Man in the High Castle’ explores an alternative reality where the Axis powers win the Second World War and establish control over the US. Totalitarian elements take control of the world, and the subjects strive to overcome a cycle of dominance and subjugation. Based on a ‘What If?’ scenario, the drama features a stunning narration of alternate history and the consequences it may have led to. Containing themes like resistance against fascism, it also comments on ideas of propaganda, the power of visual media, and popular perceptions.

The dystopian science fiction epic created by Frank Spotnitz based on a 1962 novel of the same name by Philip K. Dick is unique given the fact that it depicts America as the occupied land, contrasting with the reality we live in. It also has a scenario where Washington, D. C. is bombed by the Nazis, making for an unparalleled twist to history as we know it. These scenarios and themes explored by the show make it an interesting watch for those who loved ‘Andor.’

