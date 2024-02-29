Loved Iwájú? Here Are 10 Similar Animated Shows to Watch

Helmed by Ziki Nelson, ‘Iwájú’ is an Afrofuturistic Disney+ animated series that follows Tola, a bright and curious girl from an affluent island suburb, who yearns to bridge the gap with her father, a visionary tech entrepreneur. Yet, despite his noble intentions and groundbreaking innovations, the city remains divided, with opportunities unevenly distributed. Tola’s best friend, Kole, embodies this divide, showcasing exceptional tech skills but struggling to make ends meet. Meanwhile, nefarious elements exploit technological advancements for their gain, wielding advanced gadgets to orchestrate elaborate heists.

As Tola navigates the complexities of adolescence, she finds herself thrust into a high-stakes game of cat and mouse, confronting ingenious criminal masterminds while grappling with her own identity. Here are more shows like ‘Iwájú’ that feature stylistic visuals, vibrant new worlds, and themes of contemporary issues.

8. The Casagrandes (2019-2022)

‘The Casagrandes,’ co-created by Michael Rubiner, Miguel Puga, and Chris Savino, follows the adventures of the Casagrande family, a bustling multigenerational household in the fictional town of Great Lakes City. The series primarily revolves around Ronnie Anne Santiago, an energetic and adventurous 11-year-old, as she adjusts to living with her extended family, including her grandparents, aunt, uncle, and cousins.

Each episode delves into the everyday challenges and humorous mishaps faced by the Casagrandes as they embrace their diverse heritage and tight-knit community. From tackling school projects to embarking on quirky escapades around the neighborhood, Ronnie Anne and her relatives create a discourse about friendship, family, and cultural identity. For those who liked the focus on humor and cultural in ‘Iwájú,’ ‘The Casagrandes’ will entertain with its vibrant characters, heartfelt storytelling, and relatable themes.

7. Glitch Techs (2020)

From the minds of Eric Robles and Dan Milano, ‘Glitch Techs,’ is an animated series that centers on two teenage gamers, Hector Nieves and Miko Kubota, who work as Glitch Techs for a top-secret company called Hinobi. Their job? To hunt down and capture video game glitches that have escaped into the real world, threatening the safety of both gamers and the general public.

As they embark on their glitch-hunting adventures, Hector and Miko encounter a variety of quirky characters, navigate dangerous situations, and uncover the mysteries behind the glitches’ origins. Like ‘Iwájú,’ ‘Glitch Techs’ features a futuristic setting, colorful adventures, and humorous characters balancing responsibilities with personal lives.

6. Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (2020)

Under the creative direction of Radford Sechrist and Bill Wolkoff, ‘Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts’ takes us on a post-apocalyptic adventure along with a young girl named Kipo and her eclectic group of friends. After being forced to flee her underground city, Kipo finds herself traversing a vibrant and dangerous surface world filled with mutated animals and eccentric characters.

Alongside her newfound friends, including a talking insect, a mutated pig, and a charismatic mutant wolf, Kipo sets off on a quest to reunite with her family while uncovering the truth about her mysterious past. With its imaginative world-building, engaging characters, and themes of friendship and acceptance, the show is sure to appeal to fans of ‘Iwájú.’ Both series offer captivating and heartfelt stories wrapped in dazzling animated adventures.

5. Amphibia (2019-2022)

In the creative hands of Matt Braly, ‘Amphibia’ revolves around the adventures of Anne Boonchuy, a 13-year-old girl who finds herself transported to the magical world of Amphibia after discovering a mysterious music box. Stranded in this frog-populated realm, Anne befriends a family of frogs and begins a journey to find a way back home.

Along the way, Anne encounters various creatures, navigates treacherous landscapes, and learns valuable lessons about friendship, courage, and self-discovery. As she adapts to life in Amphibia, Anne uncovers secrets about her own past and the true nature of the world she now inhabits. If you liked the imaginative storytelling of ‘Iwájú,’ ‘Amphibia’ will draw you in with its charming characters and fantastical adventures.

4. Steven Universe (2013-2019)

Crafted by Rebecca Sugar, ‘Steven Universe’ is a vibrant animated series brimming with heart and adventure. Set in the fictional town of Beach City, it follows the titular character, Steven, a half-human, half-Gem hybrid, and his Crystal Gem companions—Garnet, Amethyst, and Pearl. Together, they safeguard Earth. Amidst dazzling gem-powered battles, the series intricately weaves themes of identity, acceptance, and love.

Steven’s journey of self-discovery unveils his unique powers inherited from his late mother, Rose Quartz, and his quest to understand his place in the world. From encountering new Gem allies to facing formidable foes like the powerful Diamond Authority, each episode unravels layers of lore and emotion. Comparable to ‘Iwájú,’ ‘Steven Universe’ celebrates diversity, empathy, and the enduring power of friendship in a beautifully animated odyssey.

3. The Owl House (2020-2023)

From the imaginative mind of Dana Terrace, ‘The Owl House’ creates a dark fantasy world and adds a whimsical blend of magic and mystery to it. The series follows Luz, a spirited teenager who stumbles upon a portal to the magical realm of the Boiling Isles. There, she befriends a rebellious witch named Eda and a tiny warrior named King. As Luz hones her magical abilities under Eda’s tutelage, she unravels dark secrets lurking within the enchanted world. Together with her newfound friends, Luz confronts formidable adversaries, including Emperor Belos and his sinister coven. With its rich world-building, captivating characters, and spellbinding adventures, fans of ‘Iwájú’ will appreciate the offbeat and humorous episodes of ‘The Owl House.’

2. Hilda (2018-2023)

Envisioned by Luke Pearson, ‘Hilda’ centers on the titular character, a fearless and curious young girl who embarks on fantastical adventures in the mystical wilderness of Trolberg. Accompanied by her loyal companion, a deer-fox named Twig, Hilda encounters a myriad of magical creatures, from towering giants to mischievous elves. As she travels across enchanted forests and mysterious realms, Hilda forms deep friendships and uncovers ancient mysteries.

With its endearing characters, rich world-building, and themes of exploration and discovery, ‘Hilda’ will surely capture the imagination of admirers of Ziki Nelson’s work. Much like ‘Iwájú,’ ‘Hilda’ offers a delightful escape into a realm of wonder, enthralling us with its bottomless worldbuilding and captivating animation.

1. Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire

An African futurist animated anthology series, ‘Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire’ presents a cornucopia of imaginative sci-fi and fantastical stories. Narratives range from exploring vibrant African future countries to submerging us in thrilling tales of folklore. Each story is presented by a different director, and the series is developed by Shofela Coker, Raymond Malinga, and Ahmed Teilab for Disney+. From its stylish visuals and pulsing music to the native characters and unique creatures, ‘Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire’ will appeal to fans of ‘Iwájú.’ Both series share similar themes of Afrofuturism, unveiling intriguing storylines and grounded characters.

Read More: Bluey: 8 Similar Animated Shows Kids Will Love