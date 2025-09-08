12 Best Shows Like Lost on Netflix Right Now

Created by Jeffrey Lieber, J.J. Abrams, and Damon Lindelof, ‘Lost’ tells the story of a group of people aboard a commercial jet airliner traveling from Sydney to Los Angeles that crashes on an island in the South Pacific Ocean. The mysterious landmass is filled with strange entities, including polar bears and the “Smoke Master,” a creature that roams around unseen in the wilderness. The island is also home to a sinister group known as “The Others.” As the survivors explore the island and desperately search for a way to leave, flashbacks show their lives prior to the crash. The science fiction adventure drama series that initially aired on ABC showcases the basic instincts of humans when survival is at stake. If you’re looking for other shows similar to ‘Lost’ to stream on Netflix, the following list is made for you.

12. 3% (2016-2020)

Helmed by Pedro Aguilera, ‘3%’ is set in a dystopian world where the population is divided according to people’s economic status. The elite, rich populace lives in the Offshore, a paradise island. The poor, on the other hand, live in the Inland. Every year, those who turn 20 get an opportunity to make it to Offshore by taking a series of tests in which only three percent of the candidates qualify. Among the new qualifiers is Michele Santana (Bianca Comparato), a woman who is well aware of the injustice around her. Like ‘Lost,’ the show depicts the plight of people who are desperate to leave a horrible place and the challenges that they confront. Watch the show here.

11. Black Summer (2019-2021)

A spin-off of the zombie horror series ‘Z-Nation,’ ‘Black Summer’ was created by Karl Schaefer and John Hyams. The story is set prior to the events of the original series, six weeks following the outbreak of the zombie apocalypse. It revolves around Rose (Jaime King), a mother who gets separated from her daughter Anna (Zoe Marlett) and sets out in search of her. She comes across and joins a small group of refugees, and they face the deadly challenges that lie ahead together. Similar to ‘Lost,’ the series demonstrates the fight to survive in the face of great odds. You can view the show on Netflix.

10. Dark (2017-2020)

Developed by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, ‘Dark’ is set in the fictional town of Winden in Germany. When children in the area begin to disappear, four estranged families, the Kahnwald, Nielsen, Doppler, and Tiedemann, come together to investigate the case. It leads them to the secret that lies beneath the local nuclear power plant, and a conspiracy that spans four generations. The time-travelling incorporated in the show is similar to the flashbacks and flashforwards of ‘Lost.’ You can binge-watch the science fiction mystery series on Netflix.

9. The Glass Dome (2025)

Originally titled ‘Glaskupan,’ ‘The Glass Dome’ by Camilla Läckberg follows Lejla Ness (Léonie Vincent), a behavioral scientist and criminologist working in the US. She receives a call from her adoptive father, retired police chief Valter Ness (Johan Hedenberg), who informs her of the death of his wife. This brings Lejla back to the small fictional community of Granås in Sweden. She remains conflicted about her feelings on the place, as she was once abducted there as a little girl. At present, another young girl mysteriously disappears, and Lejla and Valter begin to investigate together. The themes of being trapped and escaping are explored in the series, much like ‘Lost.’ You can follow the show here.

8. Katla (2021)

From the minds of Baltasar Kormákur and Sigurjón Kjartansson, ‘Katla’ is set a year after an eponymous volcano erupts in Iceland, wiping away the majority of the population of the nearby town of Vík. The few people who survive through the choking ash are stunned when a woman who disappeared twenty years in the past reappears in the village, covered in ash and looking not a day older. Slowly, other people long deceased make their return and revive the legend of “changelings.” As the villagers interact with the “changelings,” they are forced to confront unresolved issues from the past. At the same time, a volcanologist discovers remains of a meteorite buried in the glacier, which has unforeseen consequences. The interaction of the villagers and “changelings” in ‘Katla’ is reminiscent of the interaction between the survivors and “the Others” in ‘Lost.’ Watch the show on Netflix.

7. Lost in Space (2018-2021)

Based on the 1812 novel ‘The Swiss Family Robinson’ and the 1962 comic book ‘Space Family Robinson,’ ‘Lost in Space’ takes place in the near future of 2046. When an impact event brings the survivability of humans into question, selected families are sent on interstellar spacecrafts to colonize the Alpha Centauri planetary system. The 24th mission of the spacecraft Resolute includes the Robinson family as the passengers. However, before the ship reaches its destination, it is attacked by an alien robot. All passengers are forced to evacuate in short-range spacecrafts and some of them, including the Robinsons, end up on a nearby, unknown but habitable planet. Much like the survivors in ‘Lost,’ the Robinsons are forced to get acquainted with the environment and face obstacles as they try to make their way back to the Resolute. Stream the show created by Irwin Allen, Matt Sazama, and Burk Sharpless here.

6. Manifest (2018-2023)

Helmed by Jeff Rake, ‘Manifest’ chronicles the experience of passengers on Montego Air Flight 828, who are traveling from Jamaica to New York City. The plane runs into turbulence mid-air, and when it lands, everyone onboard discovers that more than five years have passed. The people on the plane have been declared dead, and their families and friends have moved on with their lives. Rejoining society becomes a challenge for them, and they also begin to hear voices and have visions of events yet to take place. As in ‘Lost,’ the plane crew and passengers are forced to come to terms with the new world they arrive in. You can binge-watch the series on Netflix.

5. The Rain (2018-2020)

Created by Jannik Tai Mosholt, Esben Toft Jacobsen, and Christian Potalivo, ‘The Rain’ tells the story of a post-apocalyptic world that is overrun by a virus. Carried by rainfall, it manages to eliminate almost all humans in Scandinavia, including the mother of Danish siblings Simone (Alba August) and Rasmus (Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen) Andersen. The duo takes shelter in a bunker and emerges six years later to search for their father, a scientist who left and never returned. Along their way, they join a group of young survivors and together confront the challenges that come up, much like the survivors in ‘Lost.’ View the show here.

4. The 100 (2014-2020)

Loosely adapted from the eponymous young-adult novel series by Kass Morgan, ‘The 100’ is set in a post-nuclear apocalyptic world, where thousands of humans have been forced to take shelter in a space station orbiting the Earth. Known as the Ark, it supports three generations of humans being born in space before the life support systems begin to fail. To decrease the pressure on the satellite, a hundred juvenile detainees are sent back to Earth and tasked with checking if the planet is back to its habitable state. However, they discover other groups of people who have survived the apocalypse without leaving Earth, and as a result, have turned savages in their fight for survival. Like the survivors in ‘Lost,’ the juveniles face unforeseen challenges as they fight back against the hostile groups and reach out to the Ark. Follow the series developed by Jason Rothenberg here.

3. Into the Night (2020-2021)

Based on the novel ‘The Old Axolotl’ by Jacek Dukaj, ‘Into the Night’ revolves around a group of people onboard an aircraft who survive a deadly global event caused by sunlight by flying around the world in the cover of the night. The group is confronted with many challenges, including a shortage of food and fuel, as well as the hidden agendas of the members. Above all, they race to reach an underground military bunker, where they can safely stay out of the killer daylight. As in ‘Lost,’ the story involves people on a plane fighting for their survival in the face of the unknown. Watch the show created by Jason George on Netflix.

2. The I-Land (2019)

From the mind of Anthony Salter, ‘The I-Land’ is set around a group of ten people who wake up on a deserted tropical island with no memory of how they got there in the first place. They do not even remember who they are and resort to assuming the names that they find printed on their clothes. As they figure out a way to survive, conflicts arise in the group as a result of differing personalities and opinions, and soon, one of them realizes that the entire experience is part of something truly sinister. Similar to ‘Lost,’ a group of strangers are forced to band together in the show after they find themselves in an unknown land. You can stream the show here.

1. Keep Breathing (2022)

Helmed by Martin Gero and Brendan Gall, ‘Keep Breathing’ stars Melissa Barrera as Liv, an attorney who hitches a ride on a small plane when her flight gets cancelled. Tragedy strikes as the plane crashes into a lake in the middle of a forest in Canada, with Liv as the sole survivor. As she fights through the wilderness to make her way back home, flashbacks reveal what brought her to this situation in the first place. There are many parallels between the series and ‘Lost,’ from the crashing of an aircraft to surviving in the woods and learning more about characters in flashback sequences. You can watch the limited series here.

