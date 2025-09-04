12 Shows Like Rick and Morty on Netflix Right Now

Created by Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, the animated sitcom drama series ‘Rick and Morty’ is a tale of friendship, adventure, technology, relationships, and secrets. It chronicles the lives of a troubled scientist named Rick, who lives with his daughter’s family, and his teenage grandson, Morty, who deals with anxiety. The two main characters traverse various worlds and discover reality hilariously in adrenaline-fueled ways. On their adventures, they come across various mysteries, people, and cultures that add to the development of their characters. The grandfather and grandson duo form an unlikely relationship, which is the emotional nucleus of the show. If the visual choices in the show, the relationships between the characters, and the intergalactic adventures entertained you, these shows on Netflix, similar to ‘Rick and Morty,’ will keep you intrigued.

12. Archer (2009-2023)

FX’s adult animated sitcom ‘Archer’ narrates the events revolving around an international spy agency, in which an agent called Sterling Archer is an important figure. The narrative deals with the protagonist’s relationships with his boss and mother, Malory, and his former lover, Agent Lana Kane, which are important elements of the show. The story deals with the hilarious ways in which members of the agency deal with each other, often involving deception and betrayal. Created by Adam Reed, the show, akin to ‘Rick and Morty’, features elements of sarcasm and humor, while also featuring similar visual elements in terms of fast-paced action sequences. The spy show is available on Netflix.

11. Captain Fall (2023)

Created by Jon Iver Helgaker, Jonas Torgersen, and Joel Trussell, Netflix's animated comedy drama series 'Captain Fall' chronicles the life of a sea captain named Jonathan Fall and his entanglement with dangerous people. The narrative follows the well-meaning protagonist as he is forced into the world of a smuggling cartel, whose members intend to use him as a scapegoat to feed to the authorities if they manage to apprehend them. The drama takes place in the setting of a ship, which adds to the thrill of the story. Like 'Rick and Morty,' it deals with the complexities of the human condition, while also combining humor with dramatic elements. The characters of Morty and Fall also exhibit similar personality traits.

10. Q-Force (2021)

Netflix's 'Q-Force' narrates the story of a group of LGBTQIA+ spies who go on dangerous adventures on behalf of a secret agency. Created by Gabe Liedman, the adult animated comedy series focuses on the life of Steve Marywhether, who is the main player in the group, and finds himself in the midst of a case that gives him the opportunity to prove his mettle to the agency. The show deals with ideas of courage, friendship, queer identity, and deception. On the lines of 'Rick and Marty,' it has elements of group dynamics and complex relationships between the main characters, which forge a spiritual connection between the two stories and their characters.

9. Love, Death & Robots (2019-)

Created by Tim Miller, 'Love, Death & Robots' is Netflix's animated anthology drama series that narrates various tales that are related to different genres. Each episode of the show features a different story that either deals with the ideas of death, robots, and love directly or indirectly. Some of the examples include a woman fleeing for her life as a killer hunts her, robots going on a sightseeing adventure, and the aftermath of the creation of advanced yogurt. The elements of science fiction and the quirky characters in the show connect it to the world of 'Rick and Morty.' Despite the differences in the plot elements, the shows are spiritually connected due to their take on themes like the unknown and human morality.

8. Big Mouth (2017-2025)

Netflix's adult animated sitcom 'Big Mouth' is a hilarious tale of a group of teenage friends consisting of Andrew Glouberman, Jessi Glaser, Nick Birch, and others, who navigate complex feelings as they go through the difficulties of puberty and the sexual elements associated with it. Created by Andrew Goldberg, Nick Kroll, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett, the show deals with the hilarious adventures of the teenagers as they combat social stigma and their own insecurities in a vulnerable stage of their lives. The element of teenage curiosities in the show is reflected by Morty's character in 'Rick and Morty,' which establishes a spiritual connection between the two stories. The shows also feature interactions between teenagers and adults that add to the flavor of the narratives.

7. Paradise PD (2018-2022)

'Paradise PD' follows the hilarious experiences of underachieving cops in a small town called Paradise. In this Netflix animated sitcom series created by Waco O'Guin and Roger Black, a man named Kevin Crawford faces the ups and downs of life as he tries to fit into the police department. The cops go on ridiculous adventures to tackle cases like drug distribution, while also dealing with the inadequacies of their own souls and crossing paths with weird and funny people. The show resembles the visual style of 'Rick and Morty,' as it features chaotic elements, quirky characters, and the tale of a youngster trying to fit into the adult world.

6. BoJack Horseman (2014-2020)

Netflix's 'BoJack Horseman' follows the life of the titular character, who is a humanoid horse. Horseman tries to redeem his acting career by making a comeback in Hollywood. However, the washed-up star realizes that the world he knew many years back has changed, and that it takes a lot more than just passion to stage an epic comeback. Created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg, the animated sitcom is a tale of hope, love, passion, and redemption, which reflects the visual style of 'Rick and Morty.' Familial elements and the mingling of humor and dramatic elements, along with eccentric characters, connect the two stories spiritually.

5. The Midnight Gospel (2020)

Created by Duncan Trussell and Pendleton Ward, Netflix's 'The Midnight Gospel' explores the adventures and life of a spacecaster (podcasts in space) called Clancy Gilroy, who goes on a journey of self-discovery as he connects with beings from various worlds, with whom he interacts, as part of his space podcasts. Through his interactions, he learns more about the world and his own life, as he tries to find meaning. The elements of technological advancement, intergalactic narratives, curiosities of youngsters in strange worlds, and the visual style of the adult animated series connect it to the world of 'Rick and Morty' and its characters.

4. Disenchantment (2018-2023)

The adult animated sitcom 'Disenchantment' is the story of a princess named Tiabeanie, who defies social norms and refuses to get married to a prince. To save her kingdom of Dreamland, she goes on a wild adventure of self-discovery with a demon named Luci and an elf named Elfo. On her journey, she encounters various challenges, betrayals, and secrets that test her. Created by Matt Groening and Josh Weinstein, the Netflix series shares similarities with 'Rick and Morty' as it mainly deals with adventures and human connections. Both stories feature young characters whose curiosities lead to intriguing possibilities.

3. Mulligan (2023-)

Netflix's 'Mulligan' is a post-apocalyptic tale of intrigue that follows the lives of a group of people who survive an alien attack on Earth. The animated comedy series, created by Sam Means and Robert Carlock, explores the life of Matty Mulligan, the President of the human race, who tries to figure out how to save humanity in the aftermath of the alien attack. In this difficult journey, humanity must learn how to survive and not repeat the errors of the past that led to its doom. The elements of aliens, curiosities of characters, and political commentaries resemble 'Rick and Morty.' Both stories contain depictions of apocalyptic happenings and their consequences.

2. Farzar (2022)

'Farzar' deals with the experiences of a prince named Fichael who witnesses the destruction of his city by aliens and deals with the aftermath of the same. In order to survive and save the world, he goes on a journey with his group to find and destroy the aliens before they pose greater dangers. However, deeper mysteries threaten to upend the life of the main character in the animated Netflix sitcom created by Waco O'Guin and Roger Black. On the lines of 'Rick and Morty,' it deals with alien-human relations and the aspect of self-discovery. Both stories have similar visual styles, while also containing science fiction ideas.

1. Inside Job (2021-2022)

Created by Shion Takeuchi and Alex Hirsch, Netflix's animated sitcom 'Inside Job' is a tale of mysteries and conspiracies. It follows the journey of a socially awkward genius named Reagan Ridley, who is committed to keeping the mysteries of the world a secret. In this journey, she has to handle her dynamics with her colleagues, her father, and others in order to grow. Working for an office called "Cognito" that stores and manages the conspiracies of the world, the main characters begin to suspect who is really in control of the world. Akin to 'Rick and Morty,' it explores the mysteries of the world while also dealing with the elements of group dynamics. Both shows feature characters who are challenged due to their involvement in secret adventures.

