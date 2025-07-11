12 Shows Like Too Much You Must See

‘Too Much’ stars Megan Stalter as Jessica, a workaholic New Yorker whose blissful life comes crashing down when her boyfriend, Zev (Michael Zegen), breaks up with her. To make matters worse, he also gets into a relationship with influencer Wendy Jones (Emily Ratajkowski) and ends up getting engaged. Unable to cope with the loss, Jessica moves to London in search of a picturesque life that romcoms promise. However, the real world is far less welcoming and leaves her further disappointed. Things take a turn when Jessica finally meets Felix, a sleep-until-noon musician. Co-created by Lena Dunham and her musician husband, Luis Felber, the series tells the story of a woman who rediscovers herself in a new place, mending old relations, building new ones, and finding love where she least expects. If you are left craving for more, here is a curated list of shows similar to ‘Too Much’ to dive into next.

12. Catastrophe (2015-2019)

Created by and starring Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney, ‘Catastrophe’ is a slice-of-life series that follows two individuals who become a couple after their casual fling leads to an unexpected pregnancy. Advertising executive Rob Norris (Delaney) from Boston visits London for a business trip, where he comes across Irish school teacher Sharon Morris (Horgan). The two engage in a week-long fling, following which Sharon discovers she is pregnant. Rob decides to leave his job and move permanently to London, and the two become a couple, facing all the highs and lows of life together. Like Jessica, Rob finds his life changed after crossing the Atlantic, seemingly for the better.

11. Feel Good (2020-2021)

Mae Martin stars as a fictionalized version of themself in the semi-autobiographical romcom ‘Feel Good,’ which chronicles their romance with Georgina Lawson (Charlotte Ritchie). In the creation of Mae Martin and Joe Hampson, the Canadian comedian meets the repressed middle-class secondary teacher in Manchester, England, at the comedy club where they perform. The two start dating, and Mae opens up about the struggles of their past. While being a supportive partner, Georgina hesitates to open up to her friends and family about her relationship with Mae. The series explores the turmoil of a budding relationship in England, similar to ‘Too Much.’

10. This Way Up (2019-2021)

From the mind of comedian Aisling Bea comes ‘This Way Up,’ where she stars as Áine, a young, single Irish woman living in London and recovering from a major nervous breakdown. Working as a teacher of English as a second language, Áine tries to turn her life around and is supported by her protective elder sister, Shona (Sharon Horgan). The latter has her own conflicts in life, as she lives with her boyfriend but finds herself attracted to a female colleague. Similar to Jessica, Áine seeks to pick herself up after hitting rock bottom.

9. Starstruck (221-2023)

‘Starstruck,’ created by and starring Rose Matafeo, follows Jessie, a young woman from New Zealand working two jobs to make ends meet in Hackney, London. On New Year’s Eve, she has a one-night stand and wakes up the next day to discover the person to be popular movie star Tom Kapoor (Nikesh Patel). In the following days, their relationship develops into an on-off dynamic, with Jessie even trying to return to New Zealand at one point and Tom changing her mind. With time, they get drawn closer together. The relationship between the two brings to mind what Jessica shares with Felix in ‘Too Much.’

8. Derry Girls (2018-2022)

Created by Lisa McGee, ‘Derry Girls’ depicts the lives of five teenagers in Derry, Northern Ireland, in the 1990s. Erin Quinn (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), her cousin Orla (Louisa Harland), their friends Clare (Nicola Coughlan) and Michelle (Jamie-Lee O’Donnell), attend the fictional girls’ Catholic secondary school, Our Lady Immaculate College. When Michelle’s English cousin James (Dylan Llewellyn) moves in with her, he is forced to attend the same school, as there is the risk of him being beaten up in a boys’ institution at the height of the Northern Ireland Conflict. Living through political unrest and cultural divides, the five friends discover themselves through fun and absurd experiences. Much like Jessica, James leaves his home in England to discover where he truly belongs.

7. New Girl (2011-2018)

‘New Girl’ by Elizabeth Meriwether centers around Jessica “Jess” Day (Zooey Deschanel), a quirky teacher in her 20s who leaves home when she discovers her boyfriend cheating on her. Desperate for a place to stay, she answers an ad on Craigslist and moves into a loft in Los Angeles with three young men, Nick Miller (Jake Johnson), Schmidt (Max Greenfield), and Winston Bishop (Lamorne Morris). The four become a found family, along with former roommate Coach (Damon Wayans Jr.) and Jessica’s best friend, Cece Parekh (Hannah Simone), and navigate the ups and downs of life together. As the titular new girl, Jessica’s experiences mirror those of her namesake in ‘Too Much.’

6. Never Have I Ever (2020-2023)

Mindy Kaling co-created ‘Never Have I Ever’ with Lang Fisher, loosely basing it on her personal experiences in Boston. It chronicles the life of Indian-American high school student Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) from Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles. While suppressing the grief of her father’s untimely demise, she nurses a mad crush on her school senior, Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet). Simultaneously, she harbors an intense academic rivalry against her classmate Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison). With the help of her family, friends, and therapist, Devi learns to work through her feelings and process them in a healthy way. The journey of self-discovery she undertakes is reminiscent of what Jessica goes through in ‘Too Much.’

5. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017-2023)

From the mind of Amy Sherman-Palladino, ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ tells the story of Miriam “Midge” Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) during the late 1950s and early 1960s. A young, talented, and affluent Jewish-American housewife has her world suddenly turned upside down as her husband Joel (Michael Zegen) abruptly leaves her after bombing at amateur stand-up comedy. Drunk and dejected, Miriam takes the stage and discovers herself to be gifted in the craft. Supported by her manager, Susie Myerson (Alex Borstein), Midge sets off on her journey to becoming a professional comedian. Similar to Jessica, Midge’s life begins after her relationship comes to a sudden end.

4. Dead to Me (2019-2022)

‘Dead to Me’ by Liz Feldman follows recently widowed realtor Jen Harding (Christina Applegate), who is dealing with her grief through therapy and by attending a support group. In a session of the latter, she comes across Judy Hale (Linda Cardellini), who says she lost her fiancé to a heart attack. With her sunny disposition, Judy soon befriends Jen, who starts to uncover her secrets. Jen’s newfound bond brings a major change in her life, making her more acceptable to the unhinged. The shift is reflective of Jessica in ‘Too Much,’ as both embrace major change to let go of their previous lives.

3. Emily in Paris (2020-)

Created by Darren Star, ‘Emily in Paris’ stars Lily Collins as the titular character, a young aspiring marketing executive who moves from Chicago to Paris for a new job opportunity. Bringing an American point of view to a well-respected French firm, she rises above culture clashes as she settles into her new life in Paris, managing her work, friendships, and romance. Much like Jessica, Emily builds her life on her own after hopping over the pond.

2. Dollface (2019-2022)

Created by Jordan Weiss, ‘Dollface’ revolves around Jules Wiley (Kat Dennings), a young web designer at a wellness company. After being dumped by her longtime boyfriend, Jules is faced with the harrowing ordeal of winning over her friends Madison Maxwell (Brenda Song), Stella Cole (Shay Mitchell), and Izzy Levine (Esther Povitsky), whom she ignored for ages to prioritize her relationship. As with Jessica in ‘Too Much,’ Jules decides to give her all for a second chance at life.

1. Love Life (2020-2021)

‘Love Life’ is an anthology series created by Sam Boyd that explores the lives of youngsters who are desperately searching for love and a fresh start. Anna Kendrick stars as Darby Carter, a woman getting in and out of various relationships as she struggles to comprehend what her heart truly desires. This even affects the other parts of her life, such as her ability to stick with a hobby. Andy is not alone in this situation, as the series paints the picture of an entire generation of lovelorn souls living life the best they can. The stories told in the series are in sync with the narrative of ‘Too Much,’ as the characters of both shows find themselves overwhelmed by the challenges of life. Nevertheless, they fight to persist in their own ways.

Read More: 10 Cop Shows Like Ballard You Must See