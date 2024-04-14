8 Reality Shows Like Unlocked A Jail Experiment You Must See

Netflix’s ‘Unlocked: A Jail Experiment’ is a social experiment of its own kind in which allegedly hardened prisoners are given a chance that few might expect. Set in Pulaski County Detention Facility in Little Rock, Arkansas, the experiment is headed by Sheriff Eric Higgins. As a part of the experience, the inmates gain much more control over their lives within their unit in order to see if they can live as a community. Though enticing, the idea also presents a variety of obstacles that the residents have to overcome through various means.

Though primarily focused on inmates, the series also provides an insight into the workings of the officers who are usually in charge of the residents of the H-Unit of the Detention Facility. The attention that the show gives to the prison system and those involved has quickly attracted the attention of the many. As such, any series that is similar to ‘Unlocked: A Jail Experiment’ is bound to captivate the fans.

8. Jail (2007-2017)

Created by John Langley, ‘Jail’ is a show that focuses on various criminals who have found themselves in trouble with the law but have yet to be put to trial. For each case, the process that takes place is different. Whether it be the severity of a crime or a person’s personal situation, every aspect of their lives has an impact on the case, leading to either them waiting till trial, being released on bail, or being transferred to some other establishment from their current one.

7. Las Vegas Jailhouse (2010-2012)

Set in Clark County Detention Center in Nevada, ‘Las Vegas Jailhouse’ is mostly about the legal processes that take place in a prison. The series follows various officers who deal with a variety of lawbreakers every day, with each case being unique in its own right. In a city known for its free atmosphere, the officers maintaining the order of Las Vegas, Nevada, certainly do not have it easy. The deeper insight into just how they operate is something that many have found themselves fascinated by.

6. Behind Bars (2010)

‘Behind Bars’ is a mini-series in which each episode focuses on a particular maximum security prison within the USA. Given the history of many of the inmates, the atmosphere in these establishments is far from a safe one, with many being tests in survival. Each prison is operated in a unique way that suits the officers in charge. Naturally, they all have their own problems to deal with when it comes to working to maintain a semblance of peace amongst the people they have been put in charge of. The differences and similarities in all of the places featured in the show allow the viewers to gain a better understanding of how life can be for those who are living in some of the most secure places in the country.

5. Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons (2016-)

With Raphael Rowe as the presenter since season 2 of the series, ‘Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons’ stands true to its name and takes the audience on a world tour that is quite unique in nature. For the most part, the show sheds light on the lives of the prisoners who have to stay in the featured prisons. That said, many of the officers also get their fair share of time to share their own perspectives in regard to how things around them are happening. Each country seems to have its own way of handling criminals and how to proceed with any form of reform. The variety of approaches showcased in the series is a prime testament to how trying a new method when it comes to such situations can often make one wonder if changing established methods is really such a bad thing.

4. Lockup (2005-2017)

Beloved by many, ‘Lockup’ is a show where each episode revolves around a person or two who are in the hail and are trying to see what life might be in store for them next. Each inmate has their own set of problems and circumstances that make them easily a subject of study worthy of interest. Given the enticing nature of the series, it is hardly a surprise that the show became the starting point for the well-known ‘Lockup’ franchise. The other titles within the franchise are more specialized in nature, as one might guess from names like ‘Lockup: World Tour’ and ‘Lockup: Extended Stay.’ What remains true is the fact that the series does seem to be focused on providing a realistic portrayal of how life can be within prison.

3. Jailbirds (2019)

Unlike many shows related to the prison system, ‘Jailbirds’ stands out due to the simple fact that it is primarily focused on prisoners of only one facility. Set in the Sacramento County Jail, California, the series revolves around the female inmates who now live in the facility. In a format reminiscent of a reality show, the series not only shares the personal stories of various cast members but also follows what happens in prison between various inmates while the production is still in process. Highlighting multiple issues prevalent in many such facilities, the show raises various good points regarding what can be done to better the environment, which can be a substantial contributing factor to the ongoing tensions.

2. Happy Jail (2019)

When it comes to prison reforms, few places have gotten as famous for their initiative as the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Cebu, Philippines. ‘Happy Jail’ essentially follows how a former convict has become in charge of a facility that gained fame for the rehabilitation program that took place from 2005-2020. As per the program, the inmates were taught how to dance, and one of their videos of a Michale Jackson song went viral. Over a decade since the video was filed in 2007, the new leadership and the changes within the establishment are well explored in the Netflix series.

1. 60 Days In (2016-)

As far as attempts at prison experiments go, ‘60 Days In‘ takes quite a unique approach to the issue. According to the idea, a few people agree to become residents of some of the most well-guarded prison facilities in the country. As undercover prisoners, they have to look for information regarding any and all the illegal activities that take place within the prison. Obtaining evidence regarding any suspicious activities that might have been missed by the officers in charge is far from easy, but the ease of access allows the volunteers to blend in and help in the smooth running of the featured facilities.

