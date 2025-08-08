10 Shows Like Yellowstone on Netflix (2025)

Created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, ‘Yellowstone’ is the fascinating tale of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and his family, who are the owners of a massive ranch in Montana. However, their property constantly faces deadly threats from other parties like landowners, politicians, and corporations. The modern Western drama series paints an elaborate picture of America, far removed from the comforts of urban life and mainstream media. It dives deep into the lives of those connected to the land, seeking to make the most of its natural riches. The series offers a gritty viewing experience with stunning landscapes, resource-based politics, power schemes, and familial ties, while also commenting on important issues like freedom, greed, and loyalty in a harsh, unforgiving world that constantly tests morality. If you found the narrative and the thematic elements of the show captivating, these shows, similar to ‘Yellowstone,’ will keep you entertained on Netflix.

10. The Ranch (2016–2020)

In Netflix’s ‘The Ranch,’ an aspiring footballer named Colt (Ashton Kutcher) finds himself in a difficult scenario when his career ambitions take a hit. As a result of his shortcomings, he goes back to be with his family in Colorado, where they own a ranch. After a difficult and emotional reunion with his close ones, especially with his father Beau (Sam Elliott), he tries to balance his own limitations, personality, and his prospects for the future on his family’s land. The protagonist also finds himself in a dilemma because of his involvement in a hilarious love triangle. Akin to ‘Yellowstone,’ the narrative features the backdrop of family, a ranch, and a protagonist who wants to succeed. Despite being a comedy-drama series, the Don Reo and Jim Patterson creation shares similarities with the Kevin Costner starrer due to its exploration of rural settings and the complexities that arise from it. The show can be watched here.

9. The Brothers Sun (2024)

Created by Brad Falchuk, Amy Wang, and Byron Wu, ‘The Brothers Sun’ is an action comedy series that delves into the lives of a Taiwanese family reeling from a tragedy. Charles Sun (Justin Chien), a gangster from Taipei, heads to Los Angeles after learning about his father’s murder by dangerous individuals. In order to protect his mother, Eileen Sun (Michelle Yeoh), and his brother Bruce Sun (Sam Song Li), who remains oblivious to the truth about his family, the protagonist must make difficult choices. As he begins to question himself and his relationship with his sibling, threats continue to mount against them. Akin to ‘Yellowstone,’ the comedy show explores familial dynamics and the responsibilities of the patriarch. Both shows comment on the idea of loyalty, the importance of unity, and the reconciliation of characters with the values of their families. The journey of the siblings can be experienced on Netflix.

8. Song of the Bandits (2023)

‘Song of the Bandits’ or ‘Dojeok: Kalui Sori’ is a South Korean drama series on Netflix written by Han Jung-hoon. It is set during the turbulent era of Japanese imperial rule over Korea in the first half of the 20th century. The narrative explores the lives of the occupied people, who escape to the Chinese territory of Gando and stage a resistance against their enemy. The main characters of the show are Lee Yoon (Kim Nam-gil), Nam Hee-shin (Seo Ju-hyun), and Choi Chung-soo (Yoo Jae-myung). Like ‘Yellowstone,’ it contains the struggles of characters who are threatened by outsiders who want to take away what belongs to them. Though set in different countries and time periods, the two shows delve into grounded themes of loyalty, courage, and the act of resistance against aggressors. The historical drama can be watched here.

7. Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War (2024)

Netflix’s ‘Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War’ is a Western drama series that chronicles an infamous rivalry between Ike Clanton (Jack Gordon) and Wyatt Earp (Tim Fellingham). The violent and engaging story, based on real-life events, is narrated through intense sequences between the main characters in the docudrama format. The show, written by Stephen David, Henry Fitzherbert, and Patrick Reams, delves into the culture and vibe of the West in the 19th century. Despite being set in a different time period, it shares similarities with ‘Yellowstone’ due to its portrayal of beautiful landscapes and rivalries. Both shows paint a picture of America through the rural lens and comment on issues such as masculinity, ego, authority, and the relentless pursuit of survival against enemies. The rivalry can be witnessed on Netflix.

6. Frontier (2016-2018)

The Canadian historical drama series ‘Frontier’ on Netflix, set in the 18th century, navigates the trials and tribulations of Declan Harp (Jason Momoa), a skilled outlaw who tries to gain advantages in the trade of fur through ruthless means. As the protagonist tries to get ahead in his objective, he encounters the resistance of Lord Belton (Alun Armstrong), a man belonging to the Hudson Bay Company who wants to secure a monopoly on fur trade in the unforgiving landscape of Canada. The Rob and Peter Blackie creation, like ‘Yellowstone,’ chronicles the saga of characters who go to extreme lengths to succeed in their objectives. Both shows delve into the psyche of alpha males who feel the need to dominate their territories, while also dealing with the dangers of their ego. Despite being set in different time periods and regions, the shows are spiritually connected. The series can be watched on Netflix.

5. Dark Winds (2022-)

Created by Graham Roland, ‘Dark Winds’ is a mystery drama series on Netflix that chronicles the happenings around a complex murder case during the 1970s. Two detectives belonging to the Navajo community engross themselves in the mystery, as forces around them threaten to shut down the case forever. As Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) and Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) navigate the dangers around them, their journey intertwines with indigenous rights, culture, and morality. Akin to the brutal politics of ‘Yellowstone,’ the series sourced from the ‘Leaphorn & Chee’ novel series by Tony Hillerman features commentary on the secrets hidden behind the layers of civilized society. Both shows feature men who are obsessed with unraveling and overcoming threats, while also encountering difficulties in reconciling with their own nature. The murder mystery can be experienced here.

4. Territory (2024)

The Australian drama series ‘Territory,’ created by Ben Davies and Timothy Lee, follows an all-out war between several factions who try to take control of a large cattle station after the untimely passing of its owner’s son Daniel Lawson (Jake Ryan). The show features an ensemble cast, namely Anna Torv, Michael Dorman, Sam Corlett, and Robert Taylor, who play important roles. Akin to ‘Yellowstone,’ the narrative set in the rugged lands of Australia involves violence, deception, and politics. Both shows feature characters who attempt to control the land that they think belongs to them under all circumstances. The narratives also delve into masculine ego and its complexities that lead to dangerous scenarios. The themes of the shows connect them on a spiritual level. The show can be watched here.

3. Godless (2017)

Netflix’s ‘Godless,’ created by Scott Frank, chronicles a saga of escape and revenge between two men. After betraying his group, Roy Goode (Jack O’Connell) finds himself on the run from a vengeful Frank Griffin (Jeff Daniels). The adventure drama series delves into the themes of loyalty, group dynamics, violence, redemption, and courage. Set in the 19th century, it explores the rugged nature of the main characters that intertwine with the unforgiving sociopolitical landscape of the time. In ways similar to ‘Yellowstone,’ it centers around the idea of survival by hook or crook. Both shows feature characters that struggle with their own sense of morality when they find themselves in situations that require them to make tough decisions. The historical tale can be experienced on Netflix.

2. Ransom Canyon (2025)

Based on the eponymous novel by Jodi Thomas, Netflix’s ‘Ransom Canyon’ narrates the drama between three powerful families who seek to control the land around them. Egos, hunger for power, politics, and loyalty clash with an impending doom of external threats in this Western drama series. As Staten Kirkland (Josh Duhamel) attempts to solve the problems surrounding him, he faces unexpected challenges. Similar to ‘Yellowstone,’ the April Blair creation navigates themes of legacy, family, and honor in a deceptive world. Both shows feature protagonists who must fight against the odds to ensure the safety of their loved ones. The ideas of power, control of natural resources, and the quest for relevance also make the shows complementary. The series is available here.

1. American Primeval (2025)

‘American Primeval’ on Netflix is a harrowing tale of dominance, struggle, power, and survival. Created by Mark L. Smith, the epic Western drama series delves into the journey of people who witnessed the entity known as the American West in its years of inception. The emotional nucleus of the show lies in its portrayal of the journey of a mother named Sara Rowell (Betty Gilpin) and her son Devin (Preston Mota), who attempt to break free from the chains of their past while encountering the dark external world of danger and deception that threatens their lives. Similar to ‘Yellowstone,’ it features familial dynamics and the politics around the control of land and resources that drive the decisions of the characters. Both shows deal with the idea of rivalry set around the aspect of survival. Despite being set in different time periods, the shows are philosophically connected as they explore the hidden secrets of American society. The drama can be enjoyed here.

Read More: Shows Like Wednesday on Netflix