Silvia Majdalani and Gustavo Arribas: Former AFI Officials Remain Under Legal Scrutiny Even Now

Netflix’s ‘ARA San Juan: The Submarine That Disappeared,’ meticulously delves into the incident of the submarine’s disappearance and the subsequent scrutiny of the investigation. The unfolding narrative sheds light on the controversies surrounding the high-stakes probe, implicating numerous top government officials in various misgivings. Central to this controversy are the roles of Silvia Majdalani and Gustavo Arribas, former top officials of Argentina’s Federal Intelligence Agency (AFI), whose involvement takes center stage in both media attention and the documentary series.

Who are Silvia Majdalani and Gustavo Arribas?

Silvia Majdalani, born on November 2, 1958, in Belgaro to a Lebanese family, completed her high school education at St. Catherine’s School. Driven by her ambition to advance her career, she pursued higher education at the University of Belgrano, earning degrees in social communication and business administration. Continuing her educational journey, Majdalani furthered her studies in public relations at the Argentine University of Enterprise, solidifying her academic background in the field.

In 2003, Majdalani initiated her political career by securing the position of Legislator of the City of Buenos Aires. With prior experience in various public and private enterprises, she became associated with the Republican Proposal List through her dedicated efforts. Majdalani successfully embarked on her second term in the same capacity in 2007, emerging victorious in the elections. By 2009, she expanded her role, becoming a member of the Chamber of Deputies of Argentina. Additionally, she actively participated in parliamentary commissions, contributing her insights to areas such as Social Action and Public Health, Transport, National Defense, and Homeland Security.

In 2011, Majdalani assumed a significant role as a member of the Bicameral Commission of Fiscalization of Intelligence Entities and Activities. Continuing her political journey, she secured victory in the 2013 legislative elections. When Mauricio Macri assumed the presidency of Argentina in 2015, he appointed Majdalani as the Deputy Director of the Federal Intelligence Agency (IFA). In this capacity, she reported to Gustavo Arribas, who assumed the position of Director of the agency under Macri’s administration.

Arribas, a close ally of the president, assumed the role of Director-General of the IFA of Argentina. Before this position, reports suggest that he worked as an agent and broker for professional soccer players. Despite facing accusations of involvement in a money-laundering scheme and an alleged history of corruption, Arribas was never convicted.

In 2017, following the reported implosion of the ARA San Juan submarine in the sea, family members of the crew who were advocating for a thorough investigation and answers experienced suspicious activities on their phones. Several reported instances of hacking, with photos and chats of the crew members unknowingly disappearing from their devices. Many family members expressed concerns about feeling stalked. The situation escalated in 2019 when President Macri lost the general election, prompting an investigation into the alleged illegal espionage.

Silvia Majdalani and Gustavo Arribas Have Been Facing Legal Troubles

Former AFI auditor Cristina Caamaño presented the case, asserting that intelligence reports on the submarine victims and their families were discovered. Silvia Majdalani and Gustavo Arribas emerged as key figures accused among others in the case. Later, former President Macri also faced prosecution. However, in 2022, the prosecution charges were dismissed. The Federal Court of Criminal Cassation confirmed the dismissal in 2023.

According to the latest reports, Silvia Majdalani was reportedly considering joining the cabinet of Jorge Macri in Buenos Aires as the Minister of Justice and Security. Jorge Macri won the election in 2023 and currently serves as the Chief of Government of Buenos Aires. However, it remains unclear whether Majdalani ultimately joined the cabinet or not. In 2020, she also opened a jewelry store named Khalilas in Buenos Aires and operates it as an e-commerce too till today.

In 2023, a new investigation was initiated regarding Gustavo Arribas to ascertain whether he had left the country illegally. The complaint, filed in 2021 by Ema Zulma Sandoval, the mother of one of the victims of the ARA San Juan submarine, alleged that Arribas, who had been prohibited from leaving the country during the espionage investigation, had unlawfully departed to the United Arab Emirates. However, during the court proceedings in 2023, all Arabic language translators excused themselves, leading to the closure of the complaint. Nevertheless, appeals are still ongoing. Apart from these limited reports involving Majdalani and Arribas, they have maintained a low profile and have not been prominently featured in the media.

