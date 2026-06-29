Is Simon Strong Dead? Did Simon Russell Beale Leave House of the Dragon?

The war intensifies in the third season of HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon‘ as the Greens and the Blacks fight for the Iron Throne. While the second season had most of them spend a lot of time in the same place, many pieces shift in the second episode, resetting the board. This movement also impacts the fates of the supporting characters as they are made to pay for their allegiances. Simon Strong happens to be one of them. So far, he had managed to stay alive in the face of massive conflict, but Aemond’s arrival changes things rather drastically. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Simon Strong Underestimates Aemond’s Bloodlust

In the second season of ‘House of the Dragon,’ Daemon Targaeryn arrives in Harrenhal with his dragon. He takes the castle unopposed, and what makes things easier is that the lord of the house, Simon Strong, prefers not to shed blood. If Daemon is to claim Harrenhal for Rhaenyra, then so be it. No one needs to die for it, and despite having killed many people in his lifetime, Daemon agrees. He is new to the place and would much rather focus on the war effort than kill the lord of the house and be burdened by what comes next. Aemond, however, doesn’t share similar sensibilities, and Simon Strong takes too long to understand that.

In the second episode of Season 3, Daemon is called back to Dragonstone in the aftermath of the Battle of Gullet and Alicent’s deal with Rhaenyra to give up King’s Landing. While he leaves his garrison and the Strong household, he leaves behind three dragons: Vermithor, Seasmoke, and Silverwing. Or at least, that’s what he thought he was doing. He knew that sooner or later, Aemond would show up at Harrenhal on Vhagar. That’s what Alicent had promised would happen. The plan was for Daemon and the other dragonriders to attack Vhagar together and kill him once and for all. Once the dragon was gone, the Greens wouldn’t have much left, especially with Rhaenyra already having enough dragons, armies, and a strong claim to the throne.

Unbeknownst to Daemon, the three dragons and their riders have already left their positions. So, when Aemond and Vhagar eventually do show up at Harrenhal, there is no one to challenge them. The one-eyed prince lands at the castle moderately unopposed, much like his uncle. Whatever opposition that comes his way is either burned by Vhagar’s fire or his own blade. Having killed the foot soldiers, he goes around looking for Daemon, with no idea that the Rogue Prince had already flown away and was now on his way to King’s Landing with Rhaenyra, Hugh, and Ulf. Instead, he finds Simon Strong dining with his two sons, all of whom are caught by surprise at his arrival. While his sons are afraid to see Aemond, Simon Strong holds his composure.

The last time a Targaeryn prince rode to Harrenhal on his dragon, he had managed to befriend him and save himself as well as many other people. He tries to do the same with Aemond, but overestimates the power of his charm. Aemond came to Harrenhal with blood on his mind, and when he doesn’t get that with Daemon, he demands that Simon pick up the sword and fight him. He means to claim Harrenhal, having fought for it, and he will have his fight one way or another. Simon knows he is no match for any fighter, let alone Aemond, and tries to tell him that he and everyone at the castle are at his service. He doesn’t need to fight them to take control of the place. But even before he has finished talking, Aemond stabs him to death. He doesn’t stop there and goes on to kill his sons as well, practically ending the Strong House (though Larys is still out there somewhere).

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