Sir Ameir Stackhouse Murder: Where is Travis Stackhouse Now?

In June 2019, authorities were alerted by Macshell Davis in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin, regarding concerns about her 5-year-old son, Sir Ameir Stackhouse, who was unresponsive. Upon arrival at the scene, the police discovered that the child had tragically passed away. In the episode ‘A Father’s Fury’ on Discovery+’s ‘Deadliest Mums & Dads’, the investigation into Sir’s death that classified it as a homicide is explored, shedding light on the motive behind the killing of such a young child without apparent cause.

Sir Ameir Stackhouse Died From a Ruptured Stomach

Macshell Davis and Travis Stackhouse first crossed paths when Macshell was just 17 years old. Their relationship swiftly blossomed, leading to the birth of their first child, Travis Jr., in 2013. A year later, in 2014, they welcomed another son, whom they named Sir Ameir Stackhouse. Over the following years, the couple expanded their family with three more children. Despite their growing brood, the bond between the two eldest brothers, Travis Jr. and Sir, remained particularly strong. Described as a lively and affectionate child by his mother, Sir had a penchant for bringing joy to those around him.

Sir adored superheroes, particularly the Avengers, and enjoyed entertaining his family with his attempts at rapping. The family of seven had managed to create a warm and welcoming home in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin, despite facing financial challenges. While Sir’s mother held a job and contributed to the family’s finances, his father took on the role of caring for the children at home. Their household appeared to be like any other ordinary family. On June 21, 2019, the couple had guests over, and they were socializing on the porch while the children played upstairs.

Travis informed Macshell during the gathering that Sir had fallen down the stairs but seemed to be recovering well. After the party ended, Macshell found Sir sleeping on the couch and assumed he had simply grown tired and dozed off there. At that point, Travis had already left the house to spend time drinking with his friends. Around 2 a.m., when Macshell woke up, she noticed Sir still asleep on the couch with vomit on his face. Concerned, she attempted to clean him up, but he didn’t respond. Worried, she called 911, and the police arrived and took him to the hospital.

Sir Ameir Stackhouse was pronounced dead at 4:30 a.m. on June 22, but the doctors noted that he had been dead for several hours before that. Macshell mentioned to police that he had fallen down the stairs earlier that day. However, the coroner’s report later determined that Sir’s cause of death was blunt force trauma to the stomach, resulting in a ruptured stomach. Consequently, his death was classified as a homicide, prompting an investigation to be launched.

Sir Ameir Stackhouse’s Older Brother Revealed the Identity of His Killer

The police were skeptical of the account provided by Macshell Davis, the mother of Sir Ameir Stackhouse, on June 22, 2019. Both parents were brought in for questioning at the station. Initially, Travis Stackhouse claimed that he witnessed Sir falling down the stairs multiple times but asserted that Sir had gotten up afterward and continued playing with his siblings upstairs while he went out to the party. Travis mentioned noticing Sir stumbling and vomiting after going to the bathroom, but when asked if he was okay, Sir responded affirmatively.

The police continued to press Travis for more information, and he altered his story once again. This time, he claimed to have witnessed Travis Jr. repeatedly hitting Sir while they were playing together. He suggested that the blunt-force trauma might have resulted from a fight between the brothers. In contrast, Macshell stated that Travis had been a caring father, but since 2018, he had developed a drug problem and occasionally resorted to physical discipline with the children. She expressed concerns about his harsh treatment and told the police that she had asked him to stop.

Macshell further disclosed that when Travis exited the house, he was upset with Sir for consuming the Father’s Day cheesecake. However, when their friends found humor in the situation, Travis appeared to let it slide. Acting on this information, the police summoned the couple’s eldest son, Travis Jr., for questioning. During interrogation, Travis Jr. recounted that on the evening of June 21, his father had entered the house and discovered that Sir had eaten the cheesecake. As a result, Travis punched Sir in the stomach and then smacked him with the back of his hand repeatedly. Travis Jr. noted that Sir appeared unwell following the altercation.

After extensive questioning, Travis eventually confessed to becoming enraged and punching Sir in the stomach, causing him to fall. He acknowledged that he continued to strike Sir, including hitting him in the face with the back of his hand multiple times. Travis also revealed that he had a metal rod in his hand from a previous injury, which may have inflicted more harm on the child than he intended. Following this revelation, the police determined that Macshell was not involved in her child’s murder, and she was released. Travis was charged with first-degree murder.

Travis Stackhouse is Incarcerated Today

As his trial date approached, prosecutors noted that Travis Stackhouse began to show signs of remorse for his actions. In May 2021, he opted to plead guilty to reduced charges, including second-degree reckless homicide, neglecting a child, and intentionally causing harm through child abuse. Prosecutors stated that his decision to plead guilty was driven by a desire to take responsibility for his actions rather than seeking a reduced sentence. He received a 20-year prison sentence along with 8 years of extended supervision. Travis, who is currently 33 years old, is serving his sentence at the Stanley Correctional Institution in Stanley, Wisconsin. The details of his parole have not been made public.

