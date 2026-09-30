Slow Horses Season 6 Episode 3 Recap: Resurrection

With the Blake’s Grave protocol initiated, the Slough House Agents find themselves perpetually looking over their shoulder in season 6 of ‘Slow Horses.’ Standish and Shirley set out to wrangle the scattered former members of the department, leading to the return of some familiar old faces. Meanwhile, River and Sid Baker, previously presumed to be dead, gain a couple of assassins on their tails. Between rehashing old reservations and assessing the other for trustworthiness, the duo also remains on the run for their lives. Lastly, Lamb and Roddy go after Reece Nesmith, son of a recently assassinated MI5 agent who witnessed the death of his father. As this investigation results in some revelations, the seasoned agent finds himself at Taverner’s door with some questions of his own. SPOILERS AHEAD.

River and Sid Hide Out at Anne’s Place

River enters his grandfather’s house expecting to see his mercenary father, Frank Harkness. However, instead, he finds his former colleague, Sid Baker. As far as the Slough House agent knows, the latter has been dead for the past few years. Therefore, the reunion is all the more unexpected for me. However, they can only dwell on the past for so long before trouble, in the form of a Russian assassin duo, appears on the horizon. Sid is already paranoid that there are people after her. For the same reason, she and River are quick to chart their escape, fleeing to the nearby cowsheds. Meanwhile, the two agents, who seem to be after River and not the other agent, follow hot on their target’s heels. Eventually, the MI5 agents find a house that seems to be uninhabited and break in for cover.

Nonetheless, it’s just their luck that the house is occupied by one elderly woman named Anne. Although she’s initially distrustful of them, a quick flash of their badges is all it takes to earn her trust. As such, Sid finds herself with access to an internet-connected computer, which she promptly uses to confirm her suspicions. The agent has been on edge regarding her safety ever since the Park issued travel documents to Russia under her name. When she tried to inquire about it, she was told it was just a glitch. Yet, shortly thereafter, a couple of strangers showed up at the village she was rehoused to, looking for her. At Anne’s house, Sid is able ot confirm the death of a woman in Russia. Therefore, she theorizes that people on her tail have stolen her Park credentials for their own benefit and are now trying to eliminate her to wrap up the last loose end.

Louisa Gets Pulled Out of Her Corporate Job, and Moira is Rescued

Since her departure from the Slough House, Louisa seems to have only climbed up in the world. She works as a corporate executive now, making good money and living a life of peace. Nonetheless, that sense of normalcy quickly gets shattered when her ex-colleagues, Shirley and Standis,h crash her office meeting. Initially, she’s reluctant to go with the pair and tries to make up an excuse even after finding out about the Blake’s Grave initiative. Fortunately, Shirly’s lack of tact is able to drag her away from the boardroom soon enough without her civilian co-workers discovering the truth about her old life. As the trio leaves the office, Standish realizes that Moira Tregorian’s life could also be at risk since she briefly worked at the Slough House.

Thus, Moira’s residence becomes their next pitstop. Once at her front door, they swiftly realize that there’s a gas leak at the place, which compels them to barge in. As such, they’re able to pull the MI5 administrative worker out of a poisoned house, saving her from a grim fate. Though the gas intake has been hazardous for Moira, she’s pulled out in the nick of time, with nausea and some sickness being the only lasting effects. The rescue also confirms the theory that someone is after the horses, adding even more gravity to their predicaments. For the same reason, before driving to the safe house, Louisa makes one more stop, this time at the underground weapons dealership run by Marcus’ old acquaintance. In the end, even though she gets ripped off, she walks out with a gun in her possession.

Diana Fires Emma Flyte to Save Face

Diana’s interview with Damien continues to have its fallout, as media cycles run wild with controversies and speculation about MI5’s operations. Thus, the head of the First Desk is forced to walk a thin line between admitting some naivety on her part by agreeing to the interview and keeping the reasons for her agreement secret. Yet, Emma Flyte, head of the Dogs, proves herself to be more inquisitive than most. She has been closely observing Diana’s behavior since her uncharacteristic and sudden decision to partake in the news interview. For the same reason, she gently confronts her boss, insisting that even if she is being blackmailed or threatened by a third party, they can resolve the issue.

By seeing right through her, Flyte ends up hitting a sore spot with Diana. The fact that she had earlier tipped Jackson Lamb off about the deaths of the former Slough House agents doesn’t help matters either. Even though the agent has only been following protocols and making the right decisions, the fact that she’s consistently failing to fall in line doesn’t sit well with Diana. As such, she brings up a new and sudden reappraisal of her performance and deems it not up to her standards. She fires the agent from her position as the Head of Security. Adding salt to the wound, she even suggests a transfer to the Slough House for her. In the end, Flyte recognizes the action as Diana foolishly scrambling for control and storms out, labeling it as such before storming out of the Park.

Lamb Suspects the Park to Have a Leak

After the horses disperse, Lamb and Roddy find themselves on the hunt for Reece Nesmith, the son of Andy Nesmith, Frank’s latest victim. This brings them to the troubled kids’ home, currently housing him. Although the young boy tries to flee, between the two of them, the agents manage to catch him. Afterward, Roddy suggests taking the kid to an arcade to get him to talk. Even though he’s still reluctant to share anything, Lamb manages to get some useful information from him. As it turns out, Andy had stolen some files from the Park for Frank. His desire to extort more money for it is what got him killed. In light of this new intel, Lamb arrives at Diana’s home garden. The First Desk Head is agitated to see the other, but humors him all the same.

Initially, Diana tries to downplay the gravity of the horses’ death, insisting they must be coincidences. Nonetheless, this theory becomes harder to sustain when Lamb points out that physical files about the Slough House have been stolen from the Park, alongside the erasure of digital ones. Yet, he has no interest in accepting protection from the Park for himself or his agents, much like how Diana has no interest in entertaining his accusations of MI5 having a leak. Meanwhile, Coe picks Sid and River up, helping them escape from the assassins. Even so, the latter insists on making a stop at a payphone to alert Diana of her situation. It seems she’s still loyal to the senior agent, perhaps to a fault. In the end, River and Sid walk into a bowling alley in search of a phone. Simultaneously, the assassins roll into the parking lot.

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